Celebratory Mexican Independence Day car caravans congest downtown streets

By Bernie Tafoya
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - It’s Mexican Independence Day and the celebration has already begun in Chicago.

The caravans of vehicles winding their way through downtown streets began Thursday, with plenty of Mexican flags being waved as drivers honked and played Mexican music.

The city did not close off any streets Thursday night, but officials said you can expect more traffic jams from tonight through Sunday as caravans move along Michigan Avenue, Wacker Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive especially. They encourage people to celebrate safely and responsibly.

Mexico declared independence from Spain 212 years ago.

