Premier League

Lisandro Martinez Says Why He Joined Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

Manchester United’s new Argentinian centre half Lisandro Martinez has spoken out about why he chose to join the club.

Manchester United signed Lisandro Martinez from Ajax in the summer transfer window.

The Argentine has proved to be a great signing so far, being part of United’s new look defence.

Martinez has impressed United fans on a personal level - the passion he has shown for the badge so far has been outstanding.

In games, Martinez has proved to be what United had been looking for - a composed ball playing centre half.

IMAGO / PA Images

Martinez once again played his role in United’s 2-0 win away at Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night.

Another clean sheet for Martinez and his defensive counterparts will continue to boost confidence and belief.

Heading into the international break, Martinez has been called up to represent his nation and will then return to United for the Manchester Derby.

However, Martinez spoke out following the win at Sheriff, explaining why he joined United.

IMAGO / Colorsport

The Argentine was also subject to a bid from Arsenal during the transfer window but chose Old Trafford.

On why he joined United, Martinez said;

“I chose Manchester United because they are the BEST club in the world. That's it. It was as simple as that for me. They are the best club in the world. In every game, you can feel the support from the fans."

“I've always dreamed of playing for this club. Everyone knows Manchester United, it's a club with a great history."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

United Transfer Room

