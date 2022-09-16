Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Save Hundreds on Refurbished Samsung Phones With Prices Starting at $114
If you've shopped for a new smartphone lately, you've probably seen how steep the prices can be. If you don't want to shell out the cash for the latest model, there are other options that can save you hundreds. Refurbished devices are much cheaper than buying something new. Refurbished Samsung...
CNET
Got a Streaming Device? You Need to Change These Settings ASAP
People stream content on their TV all the time. It's one of the best ways for the whole family to watch shows and movies from your favorite streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max. But streaming devices from Roku, Google Chromecast, Amazon and Apple have a downside: Their software platforms are often tracking what you watch behind the scenes.
CNET
Beats Headphones and Earbuds Are Up to 43% Off at Amazon Today Only
When it comes to both earbuds and over-ear headphones, Beats is one of the most popular brands on the market right now. That generally means that its headphones come with a pretty hefty price tag, however. But right now at Amazon, you can pick up select Beats models on sale, with some discounted by as much as 43%. There's no set expiration for this sale, but we don't anticipate deals this good sticking around for long.
CNET
Master Python Programming Basics With This $15 Introductory Course
Looking to get a leg up in your IT career, or maybe need some help getting it started? Then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Online courses are a convenient and affordable way to get all the training you need, and right now you learn the basics of Python programming for less than $20. This week, StackSocial is offering a deal on Digital Flow's "Python for Beginners" introductory course that scores you lifetime access for just $15, rather than the usual $199 price. This offer expires on Sept. 26, so be sure to get signed up before then if you're hoping to take advantage of this discount.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Cheap Airline Tickets: Here Are the Best Ways to Find Them
Booking flights in 2022 has been more expensive than in previous years, and prices aren't expected to come down any time soon as the holiday season approaches. That's bad news if you're planning to travel during fall break, Thanksgiving weekend or winter break. But don't lose hope. It's still possible...
CNET
iOS 16: There's an Easy Fix for the iPhone's Frustrating New Search Button
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If you've downloaded iOS 16, you likely noticed a bunch of new features on your iPhone. Many of them are lovely additions that make everyday tasks like sending text messages just a little easier. But, there are others that you might not be so fond of, even if you're getting the new iPhone 14.
CNET
New PS5 Rumored to Slim Down, Come with Detachable Disc Drive
Sony's PlayStation 5 shed weight in its latest iteration, released earlier this month, and a new rumor says the console will slim down even more next year. A slimmer PS5 will arrive in September 2023, according to a report from Insider Gaming on Monday. The new console is rumored to come without a built-in disc drive. Instead, it will have a detachable disc drive that connects via USB-C in order to keep the aesthetics skinny. Internally, the console will otherwise have the same hardware.
CNET
Grab the Cricut Joy Machine for Just $99 (45% Off)
Making your art into something physical is always fun. Using any of the Cricut machines will allow you to make amazing projects in vinyl or infusible ink, but the machines are often bulky. The Cricut Joy, however, is a simple and tiny cutter perfect for those with little space. Whether...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro Models Are Up to $400 Off at Best Buy
If you've been holding out for a steep discount on Apple's top-tier MacBook Pro models, your patience is being rewarded today with some of the best MacBook deals we've seen to date. Apple's MacBook Pro models with the powerful M1 Pro chip have had prices slashed at Best Buy, with as much as $400 taken off their regular prices, which is $50 more than the previous sale. The Best Buy markdowns apply to both 14-inch and 16-inch versions and make for the lowest prices ever on these machines.
CNET
Google's Pixel Watch Will Reportedly Cost $350
Google's long-awaited Pixel watch will be priced from $350 for the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi version, according to a report Monday. The cellular version will reportedly cost $50 more, at $400. The Pixel Watch will also come in black, silver and gold, 9to5Google reported. Google didn't immediately respond to a request...
CNET
HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook Review: It Checks All the Boxes
It seems like every year there's a new Chromebook that really moves the category forward. Google's Pixelbook, Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook, Lenovo's Chromebook Duet and Acer's Chromebook Spin 713 all come to mind. The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is now on that list. HP, Google and Intel set out to create a complete Chromebook for enterprise more than two years ago and the Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is the result, a legit ChromeOS dream machine for hybrid workers.
CNET
The Best Way to Reheat Leftovers? Not a Microwave
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. When you're trying to warm up leftovers, it might seem like the most logical and convenient tactic is to pop them in the microwave. But if you prefer your fries crispy and your meat tender, there are vastly more effective tools to reheat last night's dinner -- from specific types of skillets to a trusty air fryer.
CNET
Greenlight Debit Card for Kids: Teach Kids and Teens How to Handle Money
The Greenlight Debit Card for Kids offers a way for parents to begin teaching their children the importance of responsible financial habits at an early age. Between the debit card and its companion app with multiple educational resources and customizable controls, there's a lot to unpack. Kids of any age...
KIDS・
CNET
Samsung TV Sale: Save Up to $800 on Select Models at Best Buy
Samsung has made some of the best TVs around for a long time now, so any time its TVs are reduced in price it's worth taking notice of. Whether you're looking for a good-sized 43-inch set, or a whopping 85-inch 8K monster, Samsung offers something for everyone. Right now, Best...
CNET
Best TV Deals of 2022: Save Up to $1,500 on LG, Samsung and Amazon Fire TVs
There's a lot to consider before you buy a new TV. You'll want to figure out how much space you have and how big your TV should be. If you're going to be using it for gaming, you might want one that has a high resolution and a fast refresh rate. Most new TVs are smart TVs that come with built-in apps like Netflix, Hulu and YouTube, as well as voice control and voice assistance.
CNET
Save Up to 70% on Oakley, Ray-Ban and Costa Sunglasses
Summer is nearly over, but that doesn't mean you can't step out in style with some cool shades. Until next Monday, Sept. 26, you can grab a pair of Oakley, Ray-Ban or Costa sunglasses for just a fraction of their regular prices. Woot is having a huge end-of-summer sale on dozens of styles that you'll want to check out before they sell out.
CNET
Skip the iOS 16 FOMO: Download the iPhone Update Today
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's iOS 16 is here, and there's a collection of cool new features to try out. There are a few annoying features, too, but you can always disable those. The latest mobile software update includes the ability to unsend and edit text messages, a customizable lock screen, an intelligent cropping feature for photos and the battery percentage returning to the status bar. But you can't try them out until you install iOS 16.
CNET
You Lost Your Wi-Fi Password, but It's OK. Your Computer's Got Your Back
You almost never think of your Wi-Fi password after setting up your devices. A friend comes over, asks you for the network password and you stumble to remember -- what was it again? Is it this number on the back of my router?. Even if you don't have the password...
CNET
Your Old TV Deserves Better Than the Dumpster
Your dusty old TV had a good run, but now it's time to get rid of it. The question is how. Generally, most cities prefer you recycle your old electronics rather than throwing them in the garbage. Trashing your TV is wasteful and depending on the age of the TV, it could contain toxic metals like mercury.
CNET
Get a 1-Year Sam's Club Membership for $25
Buying food and other daily necessities in bulk can be a great way to save you some money. Warehouse clubs like Costco and Sam's Club are extremely popular because they offer a wide product selection and competitive prices, but you do need a membership in order to be able to shop there.
Comments / 0