Looking to get a leg up in your IT career, or maybe need some help getting it started? Then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Online courses are a convenient and affordable way to get all the training you need, and right now you learn the basics of Python programming for less than $20. This week, StackSocial is offering a deal on Digital Flow's "Python for Beginners" introductory course that scores you lifetime access for just $15, rather than the usual $199 price. This offer expires on Sept. 26, so be sure to get signed up before then if you're hoping to take advantage of this discount.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 11 HOURS AGO