Black Enterprise

This One-Year Sam’s Club Membership Deal For $15 Ends Soon

Not many stores have recreated the shopping experience as significantly as Sam’s Club. Created in 1983, Sam’s Club’s imprint has grown to include 600 warehouses in more than 40 states. The bulk, wholesale retailer’s money-saving deals and collaboration with other companies have brought the company more than 47 million members as it’s experienced record growth recently.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Introduces A Feature You're Going To Love

At the best of times, flying isn’t the most enjoyable way to spend your time. Even with a cocktail and an in-flight movie you’d never watch at home, you still have to deal with delays, cramped seats (which actually are getting more cramped all the time) and, sometimes, rude customers sitting right next to you.
TRAVEL
InsideHook

Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags

I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
TRAVEL
msn.com

Here’s what to pack in a carry-on bag every time you travel

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. By this point, I’ve mentioned several times that I am firmly team carry-on and will very rarely check a bag. However, even if...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
aarp.org

Forget Carry-On Bags! 7 Reasons to Check Your Luggage

It is no secret that checking luggage at many major U.S. airports is a pain and a gamble. Unrelenting long lines at airline check-in counters and kiosks make it a pain. So does the wait at destination pickup carousels. It’s a gamble because, though the odds are low, bags do disappear. In July, Delta flew an Airbus full of lost luggage — no passengers, just 1,000 bags — from London’s Heathrow Airport to Detroit’s Metro Airport, a Delta hub. The airline called it “a creative solution to move delayed bags.”
TRAVEL
Hawaii Magazine

Southwest Airlines Offers $39 Interisland Hawaiʻi Tickets for Rest of Year

Southwest Airlines has dropped the price of its interisland tickets to the low, low cost of just $39 for a special sale in late July. That’s like, a dozen coffees from Starbucks. But better yet, the airline just announced that what was once a short, limited-time offer will now be available to flyers for the rest of the year.
TRAVEL
moneytalksnews.com

7 Ways to Travel for Free

The ability to travel the world is a dream for many people. However, they get hung up on the cost. But what if you could travel for free? If there was a way to travel the world without spending a fortune, would you take it?. You might be surprised at...
TRAVEL
Motley Fool

Will You Pay More to Travel in 2023?

Travel has gotten expensive. Could things get even worse?. High demand led to higher travel costs in 2022. If demand stays strong, consumers could end up spending a lot to travel in 2023. When the COVID-19 crisis erupted in early 2020, it forced a lot of people to put travel...
TRAVEL
CNET

Get the Most From Your Credit Card: 6 Tips to Be a Successful Cardholder

You might not realize it, but your credit card may be stocked with practical benefits. These tips can help you use your credit cards to maximize savings and keep your purchases and personal information safe. Whether you're shopping online, buying gifts, traveling or otherwise, a credit card with the right features can help stretch your dollars and ease unexpected hassles.
CREDITS & LOANS
AOL Corp

14 tried-and-true travel hacks from world travelers — plus, their packing essentials

If practice makes perfect, then I should be pretty on point when it comes to traveling: I've visited 29 countries and counting. But I know plenty of globetrotters who've far surpassed that number, and all of us have picked up clever travel hacks along the way. From accruing credit card points to packing wisely to getting quality shuteye anywhere, we've been there, learned that.
TRAVEL
AOL Corp

Travel: Holiday airfare prices will wallop wallets this year

For the past two years, Covid put the kibosh on holiday travelers. Now those eagerly planning to travel for Thanksgiving and Christmas are in for sticker shock. Airfare prices will be the highest they’ve been in five years, and they’ll only get more costly the longer you drag your feet on booking.
TRAVEL
morningbrew.com

New report shows business travel on the rise this fall

Get ready for an influx of people trying to “get some work done” at the airport Chili’s. After the pandemic obliterated business travel, a “blockbuster” season for the pay-to-preboard crowd is coming this fall, according to travel manager TripActions. Business trip bookings and travel spending have jumped nearly 6x between September and mid-November, compared to a year ago.
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

New Hyatt Dining Promo and Various Cash Back Offers

RESTAURANTS
BoardingArea

New Marriott Promotion: Earn Up To 4,000 Bonus Points Per Stay

Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. Marriott Bonvoy announced its newest global promotion where members can earn up to 4,000 bonus points per stay starting with their second stay. This is valid for stays from September 21 through December 15, 2022. Marriott Bonvoy members can...
TRAVEL

