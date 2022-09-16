Dana & Parks: Study shows early risers are in better moods

Does waking up early set you up to be in a good mood for the day, or are you upset that you're awake in the first place?

Dana & Parks shared a story from the New York Post about a study that shows early risers who also stay active throughout the day benefit from a better mood and clearer mind.

Dana isn't buying it -- she says gets "physically sick" when she has to wake up early.

Another story in the New York Times considers if people can get addicted to taking melatonin for sleep. It's supposed to be natural and non-habit forming, but more and more people say they can't fall asleep without it.

Is there anyone out there who just "sleeps" anymore?

Catch the Dana & Parks Podcast and listen whenever you want.