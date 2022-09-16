While new reports lay out all the different ways crypto has gone wrong, it doesn’t do much to offer new solutions to long-existing problems. The White House released its first official framework laying out its plans to handle digital assets, namely cryptocurrencies. Though the overall scheme authored by the executive branch does lay out some new moves and directions for agencies to strive toward, all-in-all it seems to offer little actual guidance other than “keep doing what you’re doing” and doesn’t answer the biggest questions of who has jurisdiction over the various elements of Web3 regulation.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO