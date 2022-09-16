Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
US Treasury to Recommend Issuing Digital Dollar if in National Interest: Source
The U.S. Treasury Department will advise the federal government to press forward on work to issue a digital dollar, though it should only take the final step if there’s sign-off that the government-created tokens are in the “national interest,” according to a person familiar with a report emerging soon.
FOXBusiness
Ex-White House economic advisor claims Biden admin ‘oversold how fiscally responsible they are’
After one former U.S. Treasury Secretary sounded alarms over Americans seeing soaring unemployment rates this month, an economist is joining the calls that the economy is "not looking good" under the Biden administration. "Inflating away the debt is just a tax right on the population," former White House Council of...
CoinTelegraph
White House publishes ‘first-ever’ comprehensive framework for crypto
Following President Joe Biden’s executive order on Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets, federal agencies came up with a joint fact sheet on six principal directions for crypto regulation in the United States. It sums up the content of nine separate reports, which have been submitted to the president to “articulate a clear framework for responsible digital asset development and pave the way for further action at home and abroad.”
CoinDesk
Biden’s Executive Order Produces Few Answers in Crypto Reports From US Treasury
Crypto firms have been eagerly awaiting a series of U.S. government reports they hoped would clarify what the Biden administration and regulators intend to do about digital assets. Most of the documents are out now, but the picture remains murky. However, one aspect is becoming increasingly clear: the federal government...
RELATED PEOPLE
Gizmodo
Biden's New Plan to Deal With Crypto Is More of the Same
While new reports lay out all the different ways crypto has gone wrong, it doesn’t do much to offer new solutions to long-existing problems. The White House released its first official framework laying out its plans to handle digital assets, namely cryptocurrencies. Though the overall scheme authored by the executive branch does lay out some new moves and directions for agencies to strive toward, all-in-all it seems to offer little actual guidance other than “keep doing what you’re doing” and doesn’t answer the biggest questions of who has jurisdiction over the various elements of Web3 regulation.
CNBC
John Bolton says Biden administration is making a 'stunning mistake' in pursuing Iran nuclear deal
Trying to save the Iran nuclear deal is a "stunning mistake" by the Biden administration, John Bolton said. Last year, signatories of the original pact began the first of what would become many rounds of negotiations in Vienna to revive the deal since the U.S. withdrew from it in 2018 under the Trump administration.
Fox News
Judge orders Biden admin to turn over Fauci, Jean-Pierre 'misinformation' emails sent to social media giants
A federal judge in Louisiana ruled Tuesday that the Biden administration has 21 days to turn over all relevant emails sent by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Dr. Anthony Fauci to social media platforms regarding alleged misinformation and the censorship of social media content. The decision by Judge...
Washington Examiner
Border Patrol chief admits under oath Biden's no-consequence border policies caused immigration crisis
The nation's top Border Patrol agent testified in a private legal deposition that the Biden administration's decision to walk back Trump-era enforcement measures has caused the illegal immigration crisis at the southern border. "In my experience, we have seen increases when there are no consequences," said Raul Ortiz in a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Billionaire BMW heir urges Europe to do everything to help prevent Donald Trump’s reelection
Stefan Quandt, billionaire heir of luxury car brand BMW, urged Germans not to be fooled into thinking Trump’s first term was just a “historical aberration.”. The billionaire heir behind the BMW luxury brand urged the people of Europe to do whatever they can to prevent a second presidency under Donald Trump.
How Much Social Security Do President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Receive?
Of the 66 million Americans who receive a Social Security check every month, according to the Social Security Administration, one couple claiming benefits may come as a surprise: President Joe Biden...
nationalinterest.org
The Pentgaon Is Betting Big on the Jet Engine of the Future
Without an injection of funding, the United States' advanced propulsion industrial base could be in trouble. On behalf of the U.S. Air Force, the Department of Defense awarded five equal contracts to defense industry heavyweights to develop America’s next jet engine as part of the Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion (NGAP) program. Specifically, the awards have gone to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, General Electric, and Pratt & Whitney.
5 senior Trump officials, including 3 cabinet secretaries, threatened a mass resignation ahead of the 2018 midterms, book says
Five senior Trump officials threatened to quit ahead of the 2018 midterms, per a new book. Trump's chief of staff and three cabinet secretaries wanted to resign en masse. "Okay for the first time I am actually scared for the country," Nielsen said. "The insanity has been loosed." Five senior...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Biden's inflation law offers up to $14,000 for home upgrades. Here's how to qualify.
President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act takes on climate change by helping Americans reduce their carbon footprint. A key element in that push is offering up to $14,000 in rebates and tax credits for people to make their homes more energy-efficient. Those benefits can be used to lower the cost of...
There’s a wave coming, but it’s not the one you think
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Most in Washington are debating whether there will be a red wave this November and, if so, how large it might be. Yet, whether it turns out to be a wave or a ripple for Republicans, the twin tides of progressivism and populism are bringing a much larger wave that will crash down on businesses.
americanmilitarynews.com
US tips off Russia before nuke-capable missile launch
The U.S. military test-launched a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, the Air Force confirmed in a statement. The launch took place after the U.S. gave Russia advance notice. According to Reuters, U.S. Air Force announced the ICBM test in advance in an effort to avoid worsening tensions with...
Middle class Black Americans react to economy under Biden
Despite the growth of the Black middle class, African Americans still grapple with the worst effects of rising inflation because they lag behind their White counterparts in income, wealth, financial savings, and home ownership. CNN’s Ryan Young reports.
Social Security increase: Value of monthly check payments could be over $1,800 in 2023
In order to adjust for inflation, the total value of monthly Social Security check payments could be more than $1,800 in 2023.
The Highest Paying Jobs You Can Get Without a College Degree
President Joe Biden announced on Aug. 24 that the U.S. would forgive up to $10,000 of student loan debt for non-Pell Grant recipients earning less than $125,000 a year. The White House said the move aims to “address the burden of growing college costs,” particularly for families. College graduates tend to earn much higher wages […]
These student-loan borrowers are left out of Biden's $10,000 in debt cancellation
Borrowers who have incomes over $125,000 or loans through private companies are among the ones left out of Biden's debt forgiveness.
Here's the Social Security Change Joe Biden Wants That's Most Likely to Happen
Biden wants to tax income above $400,000 to help fund Social Security. This proposal enjoys widespread bipartisan support among Americans. It would go a long way toward protecting Social Security benefits in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Comments / 0