Related
Schillinger Insurance Agency Offers Cost-Effective Individual Health Insurance in Pigeon and Bad Axe, Michigan: Investing in health insurance through a dependable source like Schillinger Insurance Agency helps people to enjoy competitively priced coverage.
Port Austin, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2022 -- Schillinger Insurance Agency is a dependable, integrity-driven independent insurance agency. They offer personal and. , one can explore, compare and invest in coverage options offered by many insurance carriers. The agents compare coverage and costs throughout their network for each policy and try to find the best option suited to the needs of each client.
First Choice Insurance Agency, Inc. Is a Prestigious Provider of Insurance in Ozone Park and Farmingdale, New York: Risk management solutions of diverse types can be acquired through First Choice Insurance Agency, Inc. This agency strives to offer tailored insurance policies to each of its clients.
Lindenhurst, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2022 -- First Choice Insurance Agency, Inc. is a local, independent insurance agency founded in 1987. Over the decades, they have established its position as one of the most prominent providers of. insurance in. Ozone Park. and. Farmingdale, New York. . This agency offers world-class...
Measures to save homeowners insurance will take time
Citrus County Chronicle (Crystal River, FL) Florida is the only state that borders both the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico . You're never more than 60 miles from the nearest body of salt water. Since 1851, 41% of all hurricanes have hit. Florida. . Floridians pay roughly three...
Small Town Girl Insurance sponsors Financial Representative award
LAKE PLACID — The health of a person's financial situation plays a role in a person's well-being situation, especially as we grow older. That's why. , sponsored the 2022 Highlander Award for Financial Representative of the Year. "I can't tell you how many retirees come in to upgrade their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Findings from Yonsei University Yields New Data on Insurance (Determinants of Legislation On Social Health Insurance In Transition Countries): Insurance
-- Investigators discuss new findings in Insurance. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “This study aims to address the question: Why did transition countries enact laws related to social health insurance (SHI) at different times, even though they experienced dissolution of the. Soviet...
National consumer group calls on Ohio to stop widow's penalty
Akron Beacon Journal (OH) A national consumer rights advocacy group is calling on the state of Ohio and insurers to stop increasing insurance rates for some widows and widowers after the death of their spouse following a column I wrote earlier this summer. In July, I wrote a column about.
Findings on Managed Care Discussed by Investigators at University of Iowa (Providing Prenatal Care for Patients With Limited Medical Insurance Coverage): Managed Care
-- A new study on Managed Care is now available. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Newer immigrants to. , whether undocumented, recent legal immigrants, those here on temporary visas, or migrant workers, are far less likely than native-born residents of. the United States.
How the Inflation Reduction Act affects your finances
Daily Southtown (Chicago, IL) The Inflation Reduction Act includes everything from a tax hike on large businesses to extended subsidies for Affordable Care Act health insurance policies. Here's a look at the provisions that could affect your finances. Lower drug costs for seniors: Medicare will have the right to negotiate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Data on Population Health Described by Researchers at Hannover Medical School (Estimating trends in working life expectancy based on health insurance data from Germany – Challenges and advantages): Health and Medicine – Population Health
-- A new study on population health is now available. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Against the backdrop of population aging and growing strain on pension systems, monitoring the development of Working Life Expectancy (WLE) is vital to assess whether the policies taken are effective. This is the first study investigating time trends and educational inequalities in WLE based on German health insurance data.”
Haven Life Announces Expansion of Leadership Team with Strategic Hires
NEW YORK , Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- , a leading digital direct-to-consumer life insurance agency backed and wholly owned by. (MassMutual), has welcomed three new members to their leadership team. Sahang-Hee Hahn,. Matt Myers. , and. Kimberly Love. will join. Haven Life. as the company continues to redefine the...
P&C Industry Survey Shows Business Leaders Embracing Modern Core Systems for Operational Resiliency
San Mateo, CA , Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, a next-generation provider of cloud-native policy administration solutions, today released the results of its annual. Core Systems Survey. of North American property and casualty (P&C) insurers. The survey, conducted in the third quarter of 2022, reveals a vast majority...
WaterStreet Announces NextGen P&C Policy Administration Platform
The new Policy Administration Software will offer increased flexibility and expand an already-strong range of services from the P&C insurance experts. Our enhanced platform has everything an insurer needs in an easy to navigate, One Stop Shop that we’re excited to say jumps our industry forward." -- Gregg Barrett.
Insurance Lounge Raises $15M Growth Equity to Fuel Rapid Expansion
GRANTS PASS, Ore. , Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Lounge , has closed on. of growth equity financing to accelerate the company's expansion plans. The financing will support the company's initiatives for geographic growth, including the opening of new locations, the acquisition of additional agencies and the pursuit of key talent hires. The financing round was completed by a consortium of institutional investors led by.
Researchers from Columbia University Report Details of New Studies and Findings in the Area of Managed Care (Healthcare Coverage and Service Access for Low-income Adults With Substance Use Disorders): Managed Care
-- Investigators discuss new findings in Managed Care. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Although health coverage facilitates service access to adults in the general population, uncertainty exists over the extent to which this relationship extends to low-income adults with substance use disorders. The health status and service use patterns of low-income adults with substance use disorders who had continuous, discontinuous, and no past year health coverage were compared using data from the 2015-2019.
STAIRCASE LAUNCHES PRODUCT TO AUTOMATE NON-DELEGATED MI UNDERWRITING
MI Underwriting tool helps private mortgage insurers make faster policy decisions at half the cost. /PRNewswire/ -- Staircase, the company building an integrated, digital infrastructure to accelerate tech-enabled mortgages, has launched MI Underwriting, a new tool that gives private mortgage insurers the ability to automate the underwriting of non-delegated mortgage insurance (MI) policies for lenders instantly and at half the typical cost.
Not so fast on interest rates
That was made clear in the latest round of data from the Labor Department, which showed a slight uptick in consumer prices in August. As a result, the Federal Reserve is largely expected to announce another aggressive interest rate hike on Wednesday in its ongoing effort to tame inflation. The Fed’ s chair, Jerome Powell, said as much before the Labor Department’ s…
Big U.S. Bank CEOs To Be Grilled By Congress On Consumer, Social Issues
The chief executives of JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and other major U.S. retail banks will be grilled this week by lawmakers on a slew of issues, from the state of the economy to their stances on hot-button issues including abortion and fossil-fuel lending. Payments fraud, boosting diversity, mergers and access to bank branches, are also expected to feature…
Supersized rate hikes are the Fed’s new normal
When the Federal Reserve first raised interest rates by a whopping three-quarters of a percentage point in June, Chair Jerome H. Powell said the hike was an "unusually large one." "I do not expect moves of this size to be common," Powell said. The Fed is still dashing to catch up to inflation.
House Financial Services Committee – Hearing
WITNESS(ES):. , chief diversity officer and vice president of human resources at. , senior vice president for federal relations at the. CONTACT: 202-225-4247 http://financialservices.house.gov.
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for collecting, tracking, and storing system performance and event data for computing devices (USPTO 11429506): Assurant Inc.
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Brewer, Dustin (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11429506 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “When diagnosing computing issues, technicians or others may only be able to ascertain information about the computing device in its current state. This can make it difficult to determine whether the device is truly performing in a sub-standard way and, if so, what is causing the sub-standard performance. Accordingly, there is a need for improved systems and methods for assisting a user in assessing and/or improving the performance of computing devices.”
