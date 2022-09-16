Read full article on original website
Related
CoverTree Announces $10M in Funding, Launches Pioneering Digital Manufactured Home Insurance
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- CoverTree, one of the first ever digital insurance solution for residents of manufactured homes, today announced the launch of insurance coverage in. CoverTree will use funding for team growth, state and product line expansion, expansion of technology that includes distribution portals and further automated underwriting, as well as investment in the company’s major partners.
Homestead Insurance Agency Offers Custom Home Insurance in Middleburg Heights and Hinckley, Ohio: Homestead Insurance Agency is a trusted name when it comes to finding home insurance plans tailored to the concerns and budget of a homeowner.
Brunswick, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2022 -- Homestead Insurance Agency has been providing risk management solutions across. Ohio Insurance Agents Association, Inc. ] and works with some of the nation's leading insurance carriers. A considerable amount of investment goes into buying a house. Hence, it is essential to get this...
letters to the editor – Protect seniors from Medigap premium increases
This is the time of year when the insured get advised of premium increases for the upcoming year. I was advised that my Medigap policy premium will increase more than 50%. Unfortunately, unlike for most other health insurance policies,. Indiana. does not require insurers to offer guarantee issue Medigap policies...
Letters: Protect seniors from uncontrolled premium increases
This is the time of year when the insured get advised of premium increases for the upcoming year. I was advised that my Medigap policy premium will increase more than 50%. Unfortunately, unlike for most other health insurance policies,. Indiana. does not require insurers to offer guarantee issue Medigap policies...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Measures to save homeowners insurance will take time
Citrus County Chronicle (Crystal River, FL) Florida is the only state that borders both the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico . You're never more than 60 miles from the nearest body of salt water. Since 1851, 41% of all hurricanes have hit. Florida. . Floridians pay roughly three...
National consumer group calls on Ohio to stop widow's penalty
Akron Beacon Journal (OH) A national consumer rights advocacy group is calling on the state of Ohio and insurers to stop increasing insurance rates for some widows and widowers after the death of their spouse following a column I wrote earlier this summer. In July, I wrote a column about.
Future Coverage of Preventive Services without Cost Sharing Uncertain after Texas Judge's Ruling
A federal judge in Texas has ruled that members of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. (USPSTF) are unconstitutionally appointed, putting in jeopardy patient access and affordability of preventive services currently recommended by the USPSTF, including colorectal cancer screening. The decision is the outcome of a suit filed by six...
What happens when your home insurer drops you? Doom.
News-Journal (Daytona Beach, FL) In April I received a letter of non-renewal from my home insurer, Centauri. As the younger generation has taken to saying, "if you know, you know." That is, if you live outside. Florida. , you might not realize the existential threat these dreaded letters have come...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Should big insurers be required to cover Florida homes along with autos?
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) Every so often, a beleaguered Florida consumer proposes a way to fix Florida’s property insurance availability problem:. The state legislature should require big national insurance companies that bombard the state with auto insurance ads to also sell homeowners insurance. After all, they ask, why...
Kokua Line: Where can adults get polio vaccine? [The Honolulu Star-Advertiser]
Honolulu Star-Advertiser (HI) Question : We don't think my dad ever got the polio vaccine. He was not born in the United States. and doesn't have any immunization records from early childhood. Can he get the polio vaccine now ? If yes, where ? We are worried about this because we have family in.
Meridian Encourages Flu Vaccination and Education During Upcoming Flu Season
Award-winning Fluvention® program equips people with information to prevent the flu. /PRNewswire/ -- With flu season right around the corner, Meridian is again encouraging. residents to get the flu vaccine through its yearly Fluvention program. Every flu season is different, and the flu can affect people differently. That's why it's important to get the flu vaccine each year to protect yourself and loved ones from illness.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0