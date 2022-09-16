ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Jordan Beck, Fresno advance to California League Championship Series

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wWM1l_0hy2FHZx00

Former Vol Jordan Beck is playing with the Fresno Grizzlies in the California League.

Fresno is a Single-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.

Beck was selected by Colorado (No. 38 overall) in the 2022 Major League Baseball draft.

Beck recorded 18 home runs, 61 RBIs, 70 runs, 75 hits, 15 doubles, three triples, 37 walks and six stolen bases in 66 games during the 2022 season at Tennessee.

Fresno completed a best-of-three Northern Divisional series sweep Thursday against the San Jose Giants. The Grizzlies defeated San Jose, 7-3.

Fresno advances to the California League Championship Series against Lake Elsinore. First pitch of game No. 1 is slated for 4:15 p.m. EDT Sunday.

Beck started as Fresno’s designated hitter in game No. 2 against San Jose. Below are the former Vols’ stats from Thursday’s contest.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

