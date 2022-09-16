ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

CoverTree Announces $10M in Funding, Launches Pioneering Digital Manufactured Home Insurance

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- CoverTree, one of the first ever digital insurance solution for residents of manufactured homes, today announced the launch of insurance coverage in. CoverTree will use funding for team growth, state and product line expansion, expansion of technology that includes distribution portals and further automated underwriting, as well as investment in the company’s major partners.
ARIZONA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Utah's reliance on private insurance leaves big gaps

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Simran Parwani/AxiosUtah has the nation's highest rate of private health insurance coverage — but the lowest rate (by far) of public insurance, according to new census data.Why it matters: That leaves Utah with an above-average rate of uninsured people.By the numbers: 78% of Utahns are covered by private insurance — above the national rate of 67%.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
Local
Alabama Business
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile Insurance#Business Industry#Linus Business#Insurescan#Agents
InsuranceNewsNet

Meridian Encourages Flu Vaccination and Education During Upcoming Flu Season

Award-winning Fluvention® program equips people with information to prevent the flu. /PRNewswire/ -- With flu season right around the corner, Meridian is again encouraging. residents to get the flu vaccine through its yearly Fluvention program. Every flu season is different, and the flu can affect people differently. That's why it's important to get the flu vaccine each year to protect yourself and loved ones from illness.
MICHIGAN STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Homestead Insurance Agency Offers Custom Home Insurance in Middleburg Heights and Hinckley, Ohio: Homestead Insurance Agency is a trusted name when it comes to finding home insurance plans tailored to the concerns and budget of a homeowner.

Brunswick, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2022 -- Homestead Insurance Agency has been providing risk management solutions across. Ohio Insurance Agents Association, Inc. ] and works with some of the nation's leading insurance carriers. A considerable amount of investment goes into buying a house. Hence, it is essential to get this...
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy