CBS Austin
Woman arrested for DWI after early morning crash in Austin
Austin — Austin Police arrested a woman for DWI after she crashed her car just after 2:30 Monday morning. It happened in Northeast Austin on Cameron Road at Cloverleaf Drive. She crashed head-on into a power pole, bringing down two transformers. APD watch command tells CBS Austin she didn't...
CBS Austin
Man injured in N Austin stabbing
A man was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in north Austin Saturday evening. The Austin Police Department said the stabbing happened around 8:27 p.m. at 8645 Research Blvd. The victim is around 40 years old. ALSO | One dead after auto-pedestrian collision in E...
CBS Austin
AFD: Man charged with arson could be linked to 15 separate fires over the weekend
The Austin Fire Department says they have arrested a man for arson in connection to several intentionally set fires over the weekend in South Austin. Investigators identified 42-year-old John Adam Henry as the suspect in a fire at the Habana Restaurant at 2728 South Congress Ave. They also say Henry...
CBS Austin
Person on scooter injured after being hit by car in S Austin
A person riding a scooter in south Austin was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Sunday evening. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the intersection of East Riverside Drive and Congress Avenue at 7:22 p.m. Medics declared the patient a trauma alert and took them to Dell...
CBS Austin
One taken to the hospital after stabbing in SW Austin
A person was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in southwest Austin Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in at 9:10 p.m. reporting a stabbing at 5700 South Mopac Expy. ALSO | One dead after 18-wheeler hits pole, catches on fire on...
CBS Austin
Travis County deputy fatally shoots suspect in Elgin
AUSTIN, Texas — NOTE: This story has been updated that the suspect died in the shooting. A deputy with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office is on administrative leave after fatally shooting a suspect Saturday evening in Elgin. The Texas Rangers are now leading the investigation, the sheriff's office...
CBS Austin
One dead after auto-pedestrian crash near Lake Travis
One person died after being struck by a vehicle near Lake Travis late Friday night. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene near the intersection of Hudson Bend Road and La Hacienda Drive just before midnight. Medics performed CPR on the patient but later pronounced them dead on scene. ALSO...
CBS Austin
AFD says fires at Crow Bar on South Congress, vacant auto repair shop determined arson
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department Arson Division is investigating two fires that were determined to be intentionally set early Sunday morning at a bar on South Congress Avenue and a vacant auto repair shop. Firefighters responded to the Crow Bar at 3116 South Congress Avenue at around...
CBS Austin
2020 summer protest helping shape APDs polices, new report shows
AUSTIN, Texas — The 2020 Black Lives Matter protests led to lawsuits, injured protesters, and policemen. To improve and strengthen the Austin Police Departments' response when dealing with those situations the force released its action response report known as an A-A-R. During a media briefing, Chief of Police Joseph Chacon said the report is a critical tool to analyze events, the response, and improvements that need to happen moving forward. But a representative with the Austin Justice Coalition tells CBS Austin the documentation doesn’t address a key issue.
CBS Austin
Water rescue transitions to recovery after swimmer goes missing in Lady Bird Lake
Crews have transitioned from a water rescue to a recovery after a swimmer went missing in Lady Bird Lake Saturday Evening. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the 300 block of Hearn Street just before 5:30 p.m. after a 911 caller reported someone went under the water and did not resurface. STAR Flight and the Austin Fire Department also responded.
CBS Austin
DOL: Central Texas BBQ restaurant operator illegally gave employee tips to managers
The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) says it's recovered over $200,000 in back wages for over 200 workers from a company that runs multiple barbeque restaurants in the Central Texas area. According to the DOL, Black’s Barbecue Inc., Kent Black’s Lockhart Barbecue Inc., and New Braunfels Barbecue LLC kept a...
CBS Austin
Austin Animal Center hosts 'Clear the Crates' event to address animal overcrowding
AUSTIN, Texas -- The Austin Animal Center is maxed out with over 700 animals in their care. This crisis has forced the shelter to now restrict intake to emergencies only. It’s the fourth time in ten years the center has had to do that. Up until Saturday, nearly 70...
CBS Austin
Central Texas high school PTO auctioning student parking space for $20K
A Parent Teacher Organization for a Central Texas high school is auctioning parking spaces to raise money -- with one for $20,000. Westlake High School is in the Eanes Independent School District in a high-income enclave southwest of Downtown Austin. Westlake High School PTO is auctioning off three student parking...
CBS Austin
Analysis finds Texas leads nation in banning books from school libraries
A new report finds Texas is number one in the nation in getting books banned from school libraries. And one author targeted by those bans points to Leander as ground zero for this effort. The analysis of book bans was done by PEN America, a free speech association for publishers...
CBS Austin
Still Austin Music Monday with Geraldine's September Artist-in-Residence, Ruel Thomas!
It’s Music Monday presented by Still Austin Whiskey Co and today we’re coming to you from Geraldine's, the elegant space inside the Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt. Geraldine's is a favorite hang-out for incredible food, creative cocktails, and one of the best live music calendars in town. Our Music Monday guest is Ruel Thomas, a solo artist whose full sound fills the room. Among Ruel’s influences are Dave Matthews and John Mayer, but his singer-songwriter/folk/rock sound is all his own.
CBS Austin
Round Rock Honey bees learn the buzz of Queen Elizabeth II's death
ROUND ROCK, Texas — It's been the "buzz" since last week, but a bee hive in Round Rock is finally hearing the news of the queen's death. "The Queen has died, so please don't leaves," says the beekeeper to the honeybees. Round Rock Honey told its bees about the...
CBS Austin
Reassessing investments amid stock market slump
Last week was the worst week for the stock market this year in what’s already been a tough time for investors. Some people approaching retirement are nervously checking 401ks wondering what changes, if any, they should make now. “People tend to pay a little bit more attention to the...
