NC man accused in $7 million Ponzi scheme pleads guilty to wire fraud, money laundering

WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland Police looking for alleged wallet thief accused of fraudulent credit card use
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department is asking for your help identifying a man they say stole a wallet from a store last week. The incident took place last Monday around 12:05 at the Food Lion on Village Road. Police say the person seen in surveillance video...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Shallotte Police Department working to identify woman accused of using counterfeit money
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Members of the Shallotte Police Department are looking for a woman they say used counterfeit money at a local store. The purchase made with the fake money was caught on surveillance video. Now the Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman....
ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina, according to federal officials. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham, news outlets report. […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrests two suspects in connection to alleged stolen property
DELCO, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested for alleged theft, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. On August 30th, the Sheriff’s Office responded to Swimming Hole Road in Delco, after receiving reports of a stolen Cub Cadet lawn mower and a Yamaha four-wheeler. The...
Young North Carolina man dies after truck flips in crash
Kolby Alexander Jones, 20, died in the wreck near Princeton early Sunday morning.
jocoreport.com
Fatal Wreck Under Investigation
UPDATE 2:20PM – The victim has been identified as Kolby Alexander Jones, age 20, from Jacksonville, NC. PRINCETON – One person died in a single vehicle traffic accident on US 70 in Princeton, near the Wayne County, around 3:00am Sunday. For an unknown reason, the driver drifted off...
CBS News
2 men arrested in connection with fatal Wilmington shooting
Police arrested Ah-Kee Flonnory and Armani Rogers. Flonnory faces murder charges, while Rogers was charged with assault.
WECT
Police respond to shots fired at Creekwood, building damaged
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shots were reported fired on September 19 at the Creekwood housing complex, near the 900 block of Emory Street. According to Wilmington Police Department, no one was hit by any shots but a building was damaged. WECT has a crew on the scene. This is a...
Funeral planned Friday for 2 North Carolina men killed in plane crash in SC
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A dual funeral will be conducted Friday for two North Carolina men who died in a plane crash in Horry County. The service for Barrie McMurtrie, 72, and Terry Druffell, 66, both from Ocean Isle Beach, will be held at 3 p.m. at White Funeral and Cremation Service in Shallotte, […]
WECT
New Hanover County offers $450 a month for rent for eligible families
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - To help lower income families in the community meet rental housing needs, New Hanover County will continue to offer the Workforce Housing GAP Rental Assistance Pilot Program for the second year with several updates. If your household earnings are between 60%-80% of the area...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington to pay over $304,000 to couple who sued over short-term rental ordinance
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington has to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to a couple who sued them over the city’s short-term rental ordinance. In January of 2019, Wilmington enacted a zoning ordinance regulating short-term rentals through a registration process. Peg and David Schroeder...
WECT
Pender County man arrested for drug and traffic charges after vehicle pursuit
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County detectives have arrested a man after he attempted to flee from law enforcement during a traffic stop on Thursday, September 8. Barry Brown, 63, lost control of the vehicle while fleeing and struck a ditch on Pelham Road. He was caught and taken into custody after he attempted to flee on foot. Detectives reportedly found a trafficking amount of powder cocaine, methamphetamines, amphetamine medication, and drug paraphernalia.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local archaeologists break ground to unknown Downtown Wilmington history
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– A local non-profit made up of professional archaeologists, historians, and private citizens have broken grounds into the unknown history of Downtown Wilmington. The Public Archelogy Corps group has been digging at a site in Downtown Wilmington located on front street between Henderson and Quince Alleys every...
WITN
Onslow Memorial Hospital gets ‘high performing’ rating in hospital rankings
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow Memorial Hospital has been rated as “high performing” in three adult procedures and conditions by an American media company. The U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-23 “Best Hospitals” rankings and OMH ranked high performing in the following treatments:
nrcolumbus.com
Two charged with stabbing each other in Whiteville
An argument on Whiteville’s westside late Tuesday, Sept. 13, led to a man and a 17-year-old stabbing each other, with both now facing charges. According to Whiteville Police Lt. Andre Jackson, the incident happened in the 300 block of Rosemary Street right before midnight. At that time, a 17-year-old stabbed Kendrick Sinkler, 32, in the eye with a fork during an argument. And while going back and forth, Sinkler then stabbed the juvenile in the shoulder with a knife.
Person found dead after Swansboro house fire
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A person died in a house fire that happened in Swansboro on Friday. Officials told WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan they responded to 112 Oyster Bay Road in Swansboro around 5:40 p.m. Friday to a call of a structure fire. Fire crews from Swansboro Fire Department, Bear Creek Fire Department, Hubert Fire Department, […]
WECT
Riverfest returns to Downtown Wilmington
NCDHHS announces action plan to reduce suicide in N.C. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released a new action plan intended to reduce the rate of injury and death associated with suicide.
Oates retires after 30 years
A well-known name locally, Chris Oates of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office retired at the beginning of this month after 30 years of s
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Officials tour damage still remaining from Hurricane Florence
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Yesterday marked four years since Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, destroying homes and businesses across the Cape Fear. A lot has changed since the storm, but some impacts are still visible. A bus tour carried local officials around Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Parking lot party held to let business owners “test” space
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Uniting businesses in the Cargo District, that’s the goal of an event held over the weekend in Wilmington. Every month the public is invited for a free co-working day, a way to test the space and see what it has to offer. Vendors get...
