ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Comments / 0

Related
sentinelcolorado.com

Football: Cherokee Trail pulls away from Fort Collins in 2nd half for 27-13 win

AURORA | Locked in a low-scoring battle with Fort Collins Friday night at Legacy Stadium, things changed quickly in favor of the Cherokee Trail football team. Coach Justin Jajczyk’s Cougars scored back-to-back touchdowns in short order in the third quarter and tallied 20 unanswered in the pivotal stretch of the game to come away with a 27-13 victory that evened their record at 2-2.
AURORA, CO
saturdaytradition.com

Colorado AD issues statement on coach Karl Dorrell following blowout loss to Minnesota

Colorado football has not looked good in 2022, and that is definitely putting things mildly. The Buffs were drilled by Minnesota with the final score sitting at 49-7. That loss dropped Colorado to 0-3 on the season with the other two losses coming to TCU and Air Force, all by large margins. The Week 3 loss to the Gophers was not the final straw for head coach Karl Dorrell, but it did land a statement from Colorado AD Rick George.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

APS breaks ground on new school near Denver airport

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Public Schools (APS) is constructing the first of four new schools in a new community near Denver International Airport (DIA). A groundbreaking ceremony was held Sept. 8 for the school in the 4,000-acre master-planned The Aurora Highlands. The school is expected to be complete in...
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Education
City
Aurora, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Arapahoe, CO
Aurora, CO
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cher
9NEWS

Longtime Denver sports radio host announces retirement

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A voice of Colorado sports radio since 1979 is leaving the microphone. Sandy Clough is retiring from full-time hosting duties at KKFN-FM 104.3 The Fan after 25 years, Bonneville Denver announced Friday. "I've had a tremendous experience over the past 25 years sharing my opinions...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't

According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Volleyball#Boys Tennis#Highschoolsports#Sentinel Colorado Sports#Fruita Monument 37 Lrb#Aurora West College#Aurora Central 1 Score
CBS Denver

Final heat wave of summer abruptly ends mid-week

The transition between summer and fall is coming up this week and summer will go out with a surge of heat. On the Jetstream map we have a building ridge of hot high pressure backing into the front range of the Rockies. This will lift high temperatures over the state especially over the eastern half of Colorado.Temperatures over most of Colorado will be at least 10 degrees above normal including in the Denver metro area where at least 90 degrees is expected in most neighborhoods Monday afternoon.Tuesday will be almost as warm in most places and with some occasionally gusty wind, the fire danger will be elevated in many areas especially across the Eastern Plains.Tuesday night a cold front will swing thru the state with much cooler temperatures and a good chance of showers and thunderstorms moving in.High temperatures will be dropping below normal by mid week with more than a third of the state feeling the chill of fall on Wednesday.The Autumnal Equinox or First Day of Astronomical Fall is on Thursday at 7:03 pm.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy