sentinelcolorado.com
Football: Cherokee Trail pulls away from Fort Collins in 2nd half for 27-13 win
AURORA | Locked in a low-scoring battle with Fort Collins Friday night at Legacy Stadium, things changed quickly in favor of the Cherokee Trail football team. Coach Justin Jajczyk’s Cougars scored back-to-back touchdowns in short order in the third quarter and tallied 20 unanswered in the pivotal stretch of the game to come away with a 27-13 victory that evened their record at 2-2.
saturdaytradition.com
Colorado AD issues statement on coach Karl Dorrell following blowout loss to Minnesota
Colorado football has not looked good in 2022, and that is definitely putting things mildly. The Buffs were drilled by Minnesota with the final score sitting at 49-7. That loss dropped Colorado to 0-3 on the season with the other two losses coming to TCU and Air Force, all by large margins. The Week 3 loss to the Gophers was not the final straw for head coach Karl Dorrell, but it did land a statement from Colorado AD Rick George.
APS breaks ground on new school near Denver airport
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Public Schools (APS) is constructing the first of four new schools in a new community near Denver International Airport (DIA). A groundbreaking ceremony was held Sept. 8 for the school in the 4,000-acre master-planned The Aurora Highlands. The school is expected to be complete in...
National Cheeseburger Day: Top rated burgers in Denver, across Colorado
Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day. If you’re looking for a place to grab a delicious, cheesy patty, look no further.
2 injured in rollover on Riverdale Road
Thornton Police Department is investigating a single-car rollover crash that occurred in the 10600 block of Riverdale Road around 9:20 p.m.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora’s star machinery operators giddy up for national plow-driving competition
AURORA | Aurora will send three of its best heavy equipment operators to snow under the competition at the National Snow Roadeo — a precision plow-driving event coming to Loveland later this month. When winter weather threatens Aurora’s streets, the city dispatches its team of plow drivers, who work...
sentinelcolorado.com
EDITORIAL: Aurora’s winging-it lawmakers impede real progress by peddling more partisan snake oil
There’s real danger for Aurora — and every other Colorado town and community — from a surge in political theater substituting for legislation posed by jejune lawmakers and others too timid to reject this growing dangerous absurdity. Welcome to Aurora in 2022, suffering this week under yet...
Jeffco taxpayers will see additional TABOR checks
Taxpayers in Jefferson County will get some money back in their pockets from the county, thanks to the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, known as TABOR.
Longtime Denver sports radio host announces retirement
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A voice of Colorado sports radio since 1979 is leaving the microphone. Sandy Clough is retiring from full-time hosting duties at KKFN-FM 104.3 The Fan after 25 years, Bonneville Denver announced Friday. "I've had a tremendous experience over the past 25 years sharing my opinions...
Cafe Rio Plans More Colorado Expansion
The lauded Mexican grill is in the early stages of negotiation regarding more Centennial State locations
Westword
Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't
According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
denverite.com
Community events in Montbello, Five Points and other neighborhoods will bring Denver together this weekend
Welcome to the weekend! Denver is hosting a slew of events this weekend, including some for Oktoberfest, but if you’re looking for something more neighborhood-ly, we have you covered. The Montbello neighborhood is hosting its annual Montbello Alive! event, which celebrates the rich history, diversity and resiliency of the...
Final heat wave of summer abruptly ends mid-week
The transition between summer and fall is coming up this week and summer will go out with a surge of heat. On the Jetstream map we have a building ridge of hot high pressure backing into the front range of the Rockies. This will lift high temperatures over the state especially over the eastern half of Colorado.Temperatures over most of Colorado will be at least 10 degrees above normal including in the Denver metro area where at least 90 degrees is expected in most neighborhoods Monday afternoon.Tuesday will be almost as warm in most places and with some occasionally gusty wind, the fire danger will be elevated in many areas especially across the Eastern Plains.Tuesday night a cold front will swing thru the state with much cooler temperatures and a good chance of showers and thunderstorms moving in.High temperatures will be dropping below normal by mid week with more than a third of the state feeling the chill of fall on Wednesday.The Autumnal Equinox or First Day of Astronomical Fall is on Thursday at 7:03 pm.
skyhinews.com
Candidate for Colorado Senate District 8 on the campaign trail, including a stop in Grand County on Sept. 19
The Colorado Senate District 8 race is heating up between Republican candidate Matt Solomon and Democratic candidate Dylan Roberts, ahead of the November elections. As Solomon prepares to visit Grand County next week, he spoke about his goals for the office, experiences campaigning and meeting community members across the vast district.
RV fire ignites overnight near Soda Lakes Lodge
Members of the West Metro Fire Rescue responded to an RV fire early Sunday morning near Bear Creek Lake Park.
Fire tears through Denver homeless camp
According to the Denver Fire Department, crews were called to the regulated homeless Safe Outdoor Space located near 8th Avenue and Elati Street where a fire had sparked up, destroying several tents.
Daily Record
Colorado public defenders’ clients more often sentenced to jail or prison than private attorneys’ clients, new data shows
If you’re charged with a serious crime and can’t afford to hire an attorney, you’re more likely to end up in jail or prison than someone with more money across much of Colorado’s Front Range, according to new research from a half-dozen district attorneys. People charged...
Woman carjacked at gunpoint, car used in homicide
A Denver woman is thankful to be alive after she was robbed of her vehicle at gunpoint.
Westword
Save This Bar: Discovery Tap House in Wheat Ridge Is on the Brink of Closing
Discovery Tap House celebrated its five-year anniversary in late August. However, despite having a loyal base of regular customers, all is not well: The bar is on the brink and is making every effort to remain open. The story of Discovery Tap House starts back in 2017. Gary Thomas and...
Highway 7 in Thornton closed due to crash, cyclist hospitalized
A crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist has resulted in the extended closure if Highway 7 at Colorado Boulevard.
