WFMZ-TV Online
Teen ran stop sign, causing deadly crash in Lynn Township, police say
LYNN TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say a driver was killed when he ran a stop sign, causing a crash in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. Gabriel Whitesell, 18, was pronounced dead Friday at the scene of the crash at Route 309 and Mountain Road, the Lehigh County coroner said.
Pursuit-Crash On Route 422 Injures 2 State Troopers: Report
Two Pennsylvania State Troopers were seriously hurt in a pursuit that ended in a crash on Route 422 overnight, according to CBS News. The troopers were trying to stop a U-Haul box truck wanted in recent thefts when they initiated a stopping maneuver that caused a crash between the box truck, troop car and a dump truck around 3 a.m. on the westbound side in Limerick, the outlet said.
Remains found identified as Pennsylvania teen missing since 1969
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 off Alden Mountain Road have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Pennsylvania State Police […]
Pa. firefighters hurt when floor collapses in burning house
Three Palmer Township firefighters were hurt – two when a bedroom floor collapsed and one working to rescue those two – during a house fire Sunday night in Lower Nazareth Township, authorities report. Fire crews, led by Hecktown Volunteer Fire Company, were dispatched at 9:02 p.m. to the...
Teen ran stop sign before fatal crash in Lehigh County, police say
An 18-year-old Hershey man ran a stop sign before a fatal collision Saturday night on Route 309 in Lynn Township, Pennsylvania State Police report. Gabriel R. Whitesell was driving a 1997 Honda Civic about 8:30 p.m. west on Mountain Road when he failed to stop at the intersection with Route 309, police said. A 2018 Dodge Journey heading north on Route 309 slammed into the driver’s side of the Honda, police said.
Teens charged for dumping trash
Middlebury Township, Pa. — Three teens have been charged after they were caught dumping garbage on a woman's property, police say. State Police at Mansfield say they have charged a 17-year-old female, a 17-year-old male, as well as an 18-year-old female from Wellsboro after they scattered garbage on a 67-year-old woman's property on Sweet Hollow Road in Tioga County last month. All three were charged with simple trespass.
Independent investigation into deadly Pottstown explosion begins
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – On Hale Street in Pottstown, debris still fills the lot where a home once stood. Tarp still covers houses and many residents say they still haven't recovered."It's been real rough because everything I worked for went down the drain for the time being," local resident Kenneth Cotton, Jr. said.Cotton says he was home May 26 when the explosion rocked this small town making his home unlivable. Five people died as a result - four children and their grandmother."I remember coming out my house and seeing the kids laying in the street. And as a father my...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV on Route 611
WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. -- An Easton man was killed in a crash between a motorcycle and SUV in Northampton County, according to state police. The accident happened Friday afternoon at Route 611 and Browns Drive in Williams Township. The motorcyclist, 32-year-old Benjamin Blampied, was killed, state police said on Sunday.
2 bomb technicians in Pennsylvania injured after detonation of explosive device
COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Two of five bomb technicians injured in the detonation of an explosive device during a training exercise in Pennsylvania remained hospitalized after the accident, authorities said. The FBI said three sheriff’s deputies from Montgomery County, a state trooper and an FBI special agent were injured in the accident at the SCI […]
Easton motorcyclist dies in Route 611 crash in Northampton County, state police say
An Easton man on a motorcycle died Friday afternoon after an SUV crashed into him head-on along Route 611, the Pennsylvania State Police said. Benjamin Blampied, 32, suffered a fatal injury in the 3:30 p.m. crash at the intersection of Route 611/South Delaware Drive and Browns Drive in Williams Township.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing teen in Dauphin County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy last seen by his mother at a Dauphin County grocery store. State Police say Zane Gray was last seen at Karns Foods on S. Union Street in Middletown around 1 p.m. on Sept. 17. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, pink beanie, and red sweatpants with Jordan printed on the left leg. He’s also believed to have a bruised left eye.
Central Pa. man dies by suicide after chase, standoff: police
A 25-year-old Lancaster man took his own life after leading state police on a brief chase that ended in a standoff at his house in Colerain Township, outside Quarryville. Someone called police to check on the yet-unidentified man when they saw them slumped over the steering wheel of a grey Ford Escape at around 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to state police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Macungie police seek witnesses to bicycle accident on Rt. 100
MACUNGIE, Pa. - Macungie Police and EMS responded to a bicycle crash Saturday evening at 4:40 p.m. The incident happened in the area of W. Main, Rt. 100. Police are asking anyone who saw the accident to contact the department at (610) 966-2222 or email tbernhard@macungiepd.org.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Police investigate gunfire in area of hookah lounge
Allentown police are investigating gunfire in the area of a hookah lounge early Sunday morning. Police said shots were fired in the area of the Synergy Hookah Lounge on Union Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. Police said --so far -- they're getting very little cooperation from anyone who was there at...
Pa. man killed in Warren County head-on collision
A Hunlock Creek man was killed in a head-on collision in Warren County earlier this week.
2 die as small plane crashes into N.J. yard, authorities say
Two people were killed in a small plane crash Monday afternoon in Cumberland County, New Jersey, authorities said. State police troopers were called to the crash shortly before 2 p.m. on Parvin Mill Road in Upper Deerfield Township, authorities said. The single-engine Champion Aeronca 7AC crashed in a residential yard...
Pennsylvania museum deems 2022 the ‘Year of Dracula’ | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
WFMZ-TV Online
Curaleaf opens marijuana dispensary on Airport Road in Lehigh County
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A new marijuana dispensary is open in Lehigh County. Curaleaf Allentown, at 1801 Airport Road in Hanover Township, held a "soft opening" on Saturday. Soft openings provide a preview of a store and help management evaluate operations. A ceremonial grand opening will be held Sept. 29.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reward offered for information on cold case missing person Ryan Jan Kemp
SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - The PSP announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the discovery of Ryan Jan Kemp. The police continue to investigate the September 1981 disappearance of the Slatington native. Ryan Jan Kemp, was renting a home in Germansville, Heidelberg Township, Lehigh County. H was last seen at...
Police investigating series of robberies in Haverford Township, Delaware County
HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Haverford Township are warning people to be on alert. Detectives are investigating a series of robberies in the area of County Line Road, and one on Ardmore Avenue.A total of three happened between Thursday and Friday night.A woman was knocked to the ground in one confrontation.Police say a gun was visible in two of the robberies.If you have information, call Haverford police.
