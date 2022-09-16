POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – On Hale Street in Pottstown, debris still fills the lot where a home once stood. Tarp still covers houses and many residents say they still haven't recovered."It's been real rough because everything I worked for went down the drain for the time being," local resident Kenneth Cotton, Jr. said.Cotton says he was home May 26 when the explosion rocked this small town making his home unlivable. Five people died as a result - four children and their grandmother."I remember coming out my house and seeing the kids laying in the street. And as a father my...

POTTSTOWN, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO