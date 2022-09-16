ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Angie Morris
3d ago

He flagged down "offers". I'm guessing they mean officers. I would work on my spelling correctly and making sure I have a good editor before publishing an article.

KOCO

Suspect arrested after victim shot 12 times at Spencer apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a 32-year-old man after authorities said a victim was shot 12 times Monday morning at an apartment complex in Spencer. Police responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. to the scene near Northeast 39th Street and Hiwassee Road. Authorities said that call notes indicated that a person was shot, loaded into a vehicle and taken to a hospital.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Man arrested after holding woman, child hostage at Edmond apartment, police say

EDMOND, Okla. — Law enforcement took a man into custody after authorities said he held a woman and a 3-year-old hostage over the weekend at an Edmond apartment. Around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, a man inside a unit at the Rolling Green Apartments called 911, saying he was holding his 3-year-old child and the child's mother hostage. Police said in a news release that the man told authorities he had a pistol and was going to kill the mother if officers did not kill him.
EDMOND, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD Respond To NE OKC Shooting

Oklahoma City Police said a man is seriously hurt following a shooting near Northeast 36th and Hiwassee. OCPD said it started as an argument before a man was shot in the leg, who was then taken to a hospital in Midwest City before being transferred to the OU Health. OCPD...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Edmond police release new video from hostage situation

EDMOND, Okla. — The Edmond police have released new video from a hostage situation. On Monday, KOCO 5 got a look at the takedown that ended a dangerous hostage situation in Edmond over the weekend. The suspect in the case told Edmond police his intentions were to force a “suicide by cop” situation, and he is the one who called 911 Sunday, saying he had a child and the mother held hostage.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

3 people arrested in connection to homicide investigation in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Police said they've arrested three people who murdered a colleague, left him on a rural road, and left the state. There are new developments in the homicide investigation in Shawnee where a man was found shot dead on a rural road. Two men have been charged with first-degree murder and a third suspect was arrested.
SHAWNEE, OK
KHBS

Cows injured, killed after truck turns over in Oklahoma City

Some cows were injured and killed after a truck lost control and rolled over in Oklahoma City. At around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, OKC Fire responded to an overturned cattle hauler with cows trapped inside. The scene was on Interstate 44 at the Southwest 59th Street exit, and KOCO 5 was told it would be hours before it was cleared.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OSBI investigate after deadly mental health call in Covington

COVINGTON, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly mental health call in Covington. A 35-year-old man was killed by a deputy in Covington, just southeast of Enid. The OSBI is now investigating the officer’s response. It started as a mental health call to...
COVINGTON, OK
KOCO

19-year-old Cushing man killed in crash in northeast Oklahoma, OHP says

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A 19-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in northeastern Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling east on State Highway 33 around 6:15 a.m. when it left the road and rolled several times. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
CUSHING, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

19-year-old man killed in Creek County car accident

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a 19-year-old man was killed in a car accident in Creek County Monday morning. OHP said Carson Boyle, of Cushing, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup eastbound on State Highway 33 west of Kellyville when the truck left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to rest on the south side of the highway.
CREEK COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Officials respond to overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials are responding to an overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City. On Sunday morning, officials responded to the scene of an overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City near Interstate 44 and Southwest 59th Street. Officials told KOCO 5 there are 105 cattle in the truck. Interstate...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

