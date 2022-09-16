Read full article on original website
Angie Morris
3d ago
He flagged down "offers". I'm guessing they mean officers. I would work on my spelling correctly and making sure I have a good editor before publishing an article.
Reply
6
Related
KOCO
Suspect arrested after victim shot 12 times at Spencer apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a 32-year-old man after authorities said a victim was shot 12 times Monday morning at an apartment complex in Spencer. Police responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. to the scene near Northeast 39th Street and Hiwassee Road. Authorities said that call notes indicated that a person was shot, loaded into a vehicle and taken to a hospital.
KOCO
Man arrested after holding woman, child hostage at Edmond apartment, police say
EDMOND, Okla. — Law enforcement took a man into custody after authorities said he held a woman and a 3-year-old hostage over the weekend at an Edmond apartment. Around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, a man inside a unit at the Rolling Green Apartments called 911, saying he was holding his 3-year-old child and the child's mother hostage. Police said in a news release that the man told authorities he had a pistol and was going to kill the mother if officers did not kill him.
Man arrested after allegedly holding woman, child hostage
An Edmond man was taken into custody following a hostage situation at a local apartment complex.
OCPD Respond To NE OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City Police said a man is seriously hurt following a shooting near Northeast 36th and Hiwassee. OCPD said it started as an argument before a man was shot in the leg, who was then taken to a hospital in Midwest City before being transferred to the OU Health. OCPD...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oklahoma City Police Investigate Beating Caught On Camera
Police are investigating after a camera caught video of an attack at an apartment complex near Northeast 4th and Lottie. Oklahoma City Police say three people beat a man so badly he had to have surgery for a broken hip. Investigators say this happened in August and was seemingly unprovoked.
Police identify man who led officers on wild chase
Authorities have identified a man who led officers on a wild chase from Oklahoma City to Norman on Thursday afternoon.
KOCO
Police search for suspects after drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police searched for suspects after a drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City. On Saturday night, police reported a drive-by shooting near Northwest 37th Street and North Indiana Avenue where a person had been shot in the leg. Police told KOCO 5 that a white sedan drove off...
KOCO
Edmond police release new video from hostage situation
EDMOND, Okla. — The Edmond police have released new video from a hostage situation. On Monday, KOCO 5 got a look at the takedown that ended a dangerous hostage situation in Edmond over the weekend. The suspect in the case told Edmond police his intentions were to force a “suicide by cop” situation, and he is the one who called 911 Sunday, saying he had a child and the mother held hostage.
KOCO
Woman at center of missing child investigation in The Village taken to police station
THE VILLAGE, Okla. — The Village Police Department said a woman connected with a missing child investigation last week has been taken to the police station. On Wednesday, police were searching for a missing 3-year-old boy who was believed to be with his aunt, Alana Pedro. The incident was not considered a criminal matter, so an Amber Alert was not issued.
KOCO
3 people arrested in connection to homicide investigation in Shawnee
SHAWNEE, Okla. — Police said they've arrested three people who murdered a colleague, left him on a rural road, and left the state. There are new developments in the homicide investigation in Shawnee where a man was found shot dead on a rural road. Two men have been charged with first-degree murder and a third suspect was arrested.
KHBS
Cows injured, killed after truck turns over in Oklahoma City
Some cows were injured and killed after a truck lost control and rolled over in Oklahoma City. At around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, OKC Fire responded to an overturned cattle hauler with cows trapped inside. The scene was on Interstate 44 at the Southwest 59th Street exit, and KOCO 5 was told it would be hours before it was cleared.
Man Injured In Overnight Drive-By Shooting In NW OKC
One person was injured in a drive-by shooting that happened overnight in northwest Oklahoma City, police said. Oklahoma City police said the shooting happened near Northwest 37th Street and North Indiana Avenue. A male and female were walking along North Indiana Avenue when a small white four door sedan drove...
KOCO
OSBI investigate after deadly mental health call in Covington
COVINGTON, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly mental health call in Covington. A 35-year-old man was killed by a deputy in Covington, just southeast of Enid. The OSBI is now investigating the officer’s response. It started as a mental health call to...
OKCPD: Police trying to identify 3 people who allegedly attacked a 67-year-old man
The Oklahoma City Police Department is trying to identify three people in a video allegedly attacking an older gentleman.
OCPD: 2 Children Accidentally Shot In SW OKC
Two children were accidentally shot Friday night in southwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City police confirm. The incident happened near Southwest 40th Street and South Golf Avenue. Police said a man was showing children how to clean a gun before gunshots went off, striking one child in the leg and the...
KOCO
19-year-old Cushing man killed in crash in northeast Oklahoma, OHP says
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A 19-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in northeastern Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling east on State Highway 33 around 6:15 a.m. when it left the road and rolled several times. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
okcfox.com
'Slow down, folks': Oklahoma City police stop driver going 111 MPH in 60 MPH zone
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is warning drivers to slow down. Police said a driver was pulled over near I-44 and Martin Luther King Blvd. for going 111 miles per hour in a 60-mile-per-hour zone. "That area is called the Adventure District, but the 'adventure'...
19-year-old man killed in Creek County car accident
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a 19-year-old man was killed in a car accident in Creek County Monday morning. OHP said Carson Boyle, of Cushing, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup eastbound on State Highway 33 west of Kellyville when the truck left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to rest on the south side of the highway.
Man accused of raping female inmate while being booked into Oklahoma County jail
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of raping a handcuffed woman while both were being booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center. It’s the latest in a string of incidents that have led to ongoing protests about conditions at the jail....
KOCO
Officials respond to overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials are responding to an overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City. On Sunday morning, officials responded to the scene of an overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City near Interstate 44 and Southwest 59th Street. Officials told KOCO 5 there are 105 cattle in the truck. Interstate...
Comments / 2