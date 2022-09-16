Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs vs La Chargers: Winners and Losers from Week 2Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Fried chicken fans have their favorite comfort food restaurant to fulfill that occasional cravingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 1925 building of the ACME Cleansing Company on Gillham Road in Kansas City was reborn in 2019CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 quick observations after the Chiefs-Chargers gameChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
WIBW
27-year-old Kansas City woman dies after pickup hits her on I-435
LEAWOOD, Kan. (WIBW) - A 27-year-old Kansas City woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck along I-435 over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 76.1 on westbound I-435 - west of State Line Rd. - with reports of a fatality accident.
1 dead in hit-and-run collision on Northbound U.S. 71
One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash involving three vehicles Sunday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
AOL Corp
1 dead, 3 injured after vehicle leaves Kansas City highway, flips over multiple times
Update: Police in an update Sunday afternoon said one of the passengers, a female, later died from her injuries. Four people were injured Saturday night in Kansas City after a driver lost control of a vehicle and it overturned multiple times, according to police. A white Jeep Grand Cherokee was...
KCTV 5
Rollover accident sees Jeep strike tree, injuring 4 people
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said a rollover accident Saturday night around 7:14 p.m. left multiple people with critical injuries. According to Kansas City Missouri Police, a white Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on I-70 at a very high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic. With the Jeep in the first lane of traffic, the driver swerved across three lanes in attempt to take the curved exit ramp at 31st Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMBC.com
UPDATE: KCPD says one dead, several injured in I-70 ramp crash, 3-month-old unharmed
Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a crash that left several people with critical injuries Saturday night. On Sunday, they said one of the victims had died. It happened around 7:15 p.m. Saturday on the Interstate 70 off ramp at 31st Street. Police said a Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving...
KCTV 5
Pedestrian identified in Saturday I-435 crash
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas State Highway Patrol identified the pedestrian struck and killed Saturday night in a crash at I-435 west of State Line Road. According to the crash report, 27-year-old Reginae Chatmon was walking on the interstate in the fourth lane. A 2016 Ford F150 driven by a 75-year-old Olathe, Kansas, man was merging onto I-435 from State Line Road. While another vehicle was able to avoid the pedestrian, the crash report said the F150 was unable to stop and collided with Chatmon.
Shawnee police investigating after woman found dead at apartment
Shawnee police are now investigating a homicide after finding 25-year-old Kathleen Dampier dead in an apartment Sunday.
fox4kc.com
One dead in single-vehicle crash in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe Police Department says one person died after a single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night. Police were called to the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive in reference to a crash around 11:08 p.m. information indicated the vehicle, a 4-wheeler ATV struck a curb, and the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCTV 5
Single car crash in Bates County ejects 2, leading to serious injuries
BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Belton, Missouri, man was involved in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning resulting in serious injuries. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the 26-year-old man crashed his 2003 Chevrolet at 52W W/O County Road NW 5001 in Bates County when the vehicle traveled off the road driving eastbound and struck an embankment.
KCTV 5
Police conducting homicide investigation after body is found in KC apartment building
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - What was initially considered a suspicious death is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Kansas City Police Department. According to police, officers went to the 2900 block of Wabash Ave. around 9:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call about a person who was unresponsive.
Olathe runaway teen found safe
Olathe police have located a runaway teen Austin Riles. He is safe, police say.
KAKE TV
Couple loses priceless items after U-Haul is broken into in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) -- A couple is pleading for help after their U-Haul was broken into in Kansas City during a cross-country move. It happened earlier this month at the Holiday Inn Express near KCI. The Koeslings are newlyweds who are moving from Portland, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMBC.com
Man dies after being ejected from ATV in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. — A man is dead after he was ejected from a four-wheeler ATV Friday night. Officers were called to South Lennox Drive near South Stratford Road at 11:08 pm. Police say the ATV struck a curb, and the driver was thrown from the vehicle. They found a...
KCTV 5
Victim identified after dump truck crash at Zona Rosa
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have identified the pedestrian killed Tuesday after being struck by a dump truck at the Zona Rosa Shopping Center. Abigail Stiner, 24, of Kansas City, Missouri, was struck and pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday after being hit by a dump truck in the area of NW 87th Street and NW Prairie View Road.
WIBW
UPDATE: Alert canceled for armed and dangerous shooting suspect on the loose in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - UPDATE: The Jefferson County Sherrifs and Kansas Highway Patrol have the suspect in custody and the alert is canceled. The Jefferson County Sheriffs and Kansas Highway Patrol sent out an alert saying they were searching for a shooting suspect near the junction of 82nd Street and Kiowa, near Kings Estates near Oskaloosa and Lakeside Village.
Kansas City 7-year-old among those seriously injured in US 169 crash
Three people received serious injuries and three people were minorly injured in a crash Friday night in Smithville, Missouri.
7-year-old among three injured in multi-vehicle crash
Three people were seriously injured and three others were minorly injured in a multi-vehicle crash Friday evening.
1 dead, 2 injured in crash after MSHP chase; I-435 at Gregory closed
A chase involving the Missouri State Highway Patrol ended with multiple people injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 Friday.
Liberty police mourn passing of sergeant due to medical emergency
The Liberty, Missouri, Police Department announced Monday morning that a sergeant with the department has passed away.
Comments / 0