Overland Park, KS

WIBW

27-year-old Kansas City woman dies after pickup hits her on I-435

LEAWOOD, Kan. (WIBW) - A 27-year-old Kansas City woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck along I-435 over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 76.1 on westbound I-435 - west of State Line Rd. - with reports of a fatality accident.
KCTV 5

Rollover accident sees Jeep strike tree, injuring 4 people

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said a rollover accident Saturday night around 7:14 p.m. left multiple people with critical injuries. According to Kansas City Missouri Police, a white Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on I-70 at a very high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic. With the Jeep in the first lane of traffic, the driver swerved across three lanes in attempt to take the curved exit ramp at 31st Street.
KCTV 5

Pedestrian identified in Saturday I-435 crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas State Highway Patrol identified the pedestrian struck and killed Saturday night in a crash at I-435 west of State Line Road. According to the crash report, 27-year-old Reginae Chatmon was walking on the interstate in the fourth lane. A 2016 Ford F150 driven by a 75-year-old Olathe, Kansas, man was merging onto I-435 from State Line Road. While another vehicle was able to avoid the pedestrian, the crash report said the F150 was unable to stop and collided with Chatmon.
fox4kc.com

One dead in single-vehicle crash in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe Police Department says one person died after a single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night. Police were called to the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive in reference to a crash around 11:08 p.m. information indicated the vehicle, a 4-wheeler ATV struck a curb, and the...
KCTV 5

Single car crash in Bates County ejects 2, leading to serious injuries

BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Belton, Missouri, man was involved in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning resulting in serious injuries. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the 26-year-old man crashed his 2003 Chevrolet at 52W W/O County Road NW 5001 in Bates County when the vehicle traveled off the road driving eastbound and struck an embankment.
KMBC.com

Man dies after being ejected from ATV in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — A man is dead after he was ejected from a four-wheeler ATV Friday night. Officers were called to South Lennox Drive near South Stratford Road at 11:08 pm. Police say the ATV struck a curb, and the driver was thrown from the vehicle. They found a...
KCTV 5

Victim identified after dump truck crash at Zona Rosa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have identified the pedestrian killed Tuesday after being struck by a dump truck at the Zona Rosa Shopping Center. Abigail Stiner, 24, of Kansas City, Missouri, was struck and pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday after being hit by a dump truck in the area of NW 87th Street and NW Prairie View Road.
WIBW

UPDATE: Alert canceled for armed and dangerous shooting suspect on the loose in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - UPDATE: The Jefferson County Sherrifs and Kansas Highway Patrol have the suspect in custody and the alert is canceled. The Jefferson County Sheriffs and Kansas Highway Patrol sent out an alert saying they were searching for a shooting suspect near the junction of 82nd Street and Kiowa, near Kings Estates near Oskaloosa and Lakeside Village.
