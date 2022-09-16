Read full article on original website
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Revolution Will Be Bigger Than Gunpowder Revolution
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki explained what he means by saying that Bitcoin BTC/USD revolution will be bigger than the “gunpowder revolution.”. What Happened: In his Sept. 13 interview with Kitco News, Kiyosaki was asked to elaborate on the statements from his book “The Capital Manifesto” where he said that the Bitcoin revolution will be bigger than the gunpowder revolution that brought down monarchs and aristocrats in the mid-1400s.
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Underrated Crypto Projects To Watch Out For: Ripple, Flow, and Big Eyes Coin
Ripple (XRP) – The Secure and Seamless Platform. Ripple is a blockchain company that focuses on creating a seamless payment network and remittance system. Under the Ripple company, we have the XRP ledger and the XRP cryptocurrency. Ripple has come a long way as it is one of the...
ambcrypto.com
Norwegian central bank trusts Ethereum, credit goes to…
In a major announcement, the central bank of Norway, Norges Bank, has said that the source code for its central bank digital currency (CBDC) sandbox is now publicly available. The central bank has trusted Ethereum to build its national digital currency and decided to work with Nahmii, a layer-2 Ethereum scaling protocol for the project. The bank is testing many available technologies for its CBDC project.
cryptopotato.com
Dubai 5-Star Hotel and Ukrainian Superstore Chain Embrace Crypto Payments
Both Palazzo Versace Dubai and Varus will use the Binance payment app to add a crypto payment facility. Five-star hotel Palazzo Versace Dubai has started accepting cryptocurrencies as payment for stay, dining, and spa services. Guests can use BTC, ETH, and BNB to pay their bills, which will be processed...
cryptoslate.com
Australian senator releases draft bill to push for crypto regulation
Australian liberal senator Andrew Bragg released a draft bill to provide regulation of stablecoins, digital asset exchanges, and disclosure requirements for the Chinese CBDC, e-Yuan, on Sept. 19. The draft bill, titled “Digital Assets (Market Regulation) Bill 2022”, welcomes stakeholder consultation before its clearance on Oct. 31. Braggs...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano [ADA] looks ‘ready’ for Vasil after latest dev updates
Cardano‘s community is easily the most bullish group in the crypto-market right now. According to many, they have good reason to be so as well. The Cardano network is finally set to go ahead with the Vasil hard fork on 22 September, which is still less than a week away. The preparations for the hard fork have been in full swing for months now. Among these preparations is the launch of Transaction Chaining on Cardano.
cryptoslate.com
Ankr Partners with Polygon to Enhance the Web3 Building Experience for Supernet Developers
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. San Francisco, United States, 19th September, 2022, Chainwire — Ankr, one of the world’s leading Web3 infrastructure providers, is thrilled to...
cryptoslate.com
Can the goal of financial autonomy be achieved without decentralization?
NEO Foundation (NEO) is a blockchain platform where developers can build decentralized applications (dApps). NEO provides infrastructure such as decentralized storage, oracles, and domain name service to allow developers to build dApps that automate asset management using smart contracts. The protocol’s ultimate goal is to become a decentralized and open...
Global crypto adoption dominated by emerging markets, Chainalysis finds
Despite the “crypto winter,” global adoption of cryptocurrency has slowed less than expected, Chainalysis revealed today as part of its annual index. Even with the bear market and the precipitous decline of major cryptocurrencies, as well as the recent collapse of several high-profile projects such as algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD and lender Celsius, adoption still exceeds pre–bull market 2019 levels.
decrypt.co
Ethereum Merge Hard Forks Reveal Competing Proof-of-Work Projects
The Ethereum merge removed the network’s reliance on miners without a hitch, but the path forward for those that decided to stay with proof of work is not crystal clear. Many Ethereum miners who wanted to keep mining joined a prominent faction led by Chandler Guo to create ETHPoW and ETHW. While their hard fork hit some speed bumps, it's running and trading at $5.26, down 35% in the past 24 hours as of this writing, according to CoinMarketCap.
cryptoslate.com
Ethereum PoW loses 200 WETH to Omni bridge vulnerability exploit
A replay attack against Omni bridge resulted in a hacker exploiting 200 WETH from the Ethereum PoW chain. On Sept. 18, security firm BlockSec identified a replay attack launched against the Ethereum PoW chain. The attacker transferred 200 WETH from the Ethereum PoS chain through the Omni bridge. The transaction...
TechCrunch
Indonesian crypto platform Reku is built for both new and experienced traders
This is Reku’s (previously called Rekeningku.com) first round of institutional funding. The company generated $3 billion in gross transaction value in 2021 and is profitable. Its founders say that Reku’s five years of operation mean that they know how to scale and endure fluctuations in the market, including the pandemic and this year’s recession.
cryptoslate.com
Vitalik Buterns reveals Layer-3s to have “bigger role” as Layer-2 scaling ecosystem matures
Blockchains are usually referred to as either a Layer-1 or Layer-2 solution. Layer-1s are the base layer of an ecosystem such as Ethereum, Cardano, or Solana. Layer-2 solutions are anchored to Layer-1 blockchains and provide scalability. Layer-3s can also exist; however, you cannot stack another layer on top of Layer...
cryptoslate.com
South Korea upgrades wanted status of Terra founder Do Kwon, asks for red notice
South Korea has asked Interpol to issue a red alert notice for Terra’s founder Do Kwon, Financial Times reported on Sept 19. According to the report, the South Korean prosecutors have requested the cancellation of Kwon’s South Korean passport because he was “on the run” and uncooperative.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes: A New Coin That Incorporates Sustainability like Solana and Axie Infinity
The constant hype around meme coins usually lasts for a few months before it is thrown on the back burner. This happens because most of them lack sustainability. However, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin that will integrate sustainability into its system and practical applications. Generally, the...
Blockchain Payment Infrastructure Technologies Driving Mainstream Web3 Adoption - Fiat On-and-Off Ramps
As the shift towards Web3 projects continues to accelerate, it seems natural for enterprises to offer their customers as many convenient payment options as possible, including purchasing cryptocurrency with the fiat currency of their choice. But that is currently not the case in decentralized finance (DeFi). According to the latest...
