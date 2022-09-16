ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Revolution Will Be Bigger Than Gunpowder Revolution

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki explained what he means by saying that Bitcoin BTC/USD revolution will be bigger than the “gunpowder revolution.”. What Happened: In his Sept. 13 interview with Kitco News, Kiyosaki was asked to elaborate on the statements from his book “The Capital Manifesto” where he said that the Bitcoin revolution will be bigger than the gunpowder revolution that brought down monarchs and aristocrats in the mid-1400s.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Norwegian central bank trusts Ethereum, credit goes to…

In a major announcement, the central bank of Norway, Norges Bank, has said that the source code for its central bank digital currency (CBDC) sandbox is now publicly available. The central bank has trusted Ethereum to build its national digital currency and decided to work with Nahmii, a layer-2 Ethereum scaling protocol for the project. The bank is testing many available technologies for its CBDC project.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defi#Web3 Technology#Rhino Fi#Ethereum
cryptopotato.com

Dubai 5-Star Hotel and Ukrainian Superstore Chain Embrace Crypto Payments

Both Palazzo Versace Dubai and Varus will use the Binance payment app to add a crypto payment facility. Five-star hotel Palazzo Versace Dubai has started accepting cryptocurrencies as payment for stay, dining, and spa services. Guests can use BTC, ETH, and BNB to pay their bills, which will be processed...
LIFESTYLE
cryptoslate.com

Australian senator releases draft bill to push for crypto regulation

Australian liberal senator Andrew Bragg released a draft bill to provide regulation of stablecoins, digital asset exchanges, and disclosure requirements for the Chinese CBDC, e-Yuan, on Sept. 19. The draft bill, titled “Digital Assets (Market Regulation) Bill 2022”, welcomes stakeholder consultation before its clearance on Oct. 31. Braggs...
ECONOMY
ambcrypto.com

Cardano [ADA] looks ‘ready’ for Vasil after latest dev updates

Cardano‘s community is easily the most bullish group in the crypto-market right now. According to many, they have good reason to be so as well. The Cardano network is finally set to go ahead with the Vasil hard fork on 22 September, which is still less than a week away. The preparations for the hard fork have been in full swing for months now. Among these preparations is the launch of Transaction Chaining on Cardano.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
cryptoslate.com

Can the goal of financial autonomy be achieved without decentralization?

NEO Foundation (NEO) is a blockchain platform where developers can build decentralized applications (dApps). NEO provides infrastructure such as decentralized storage, oracles, and domain name service to allow developers to build dApps that automate asset management using smart contracts. The protocol’s ultimate goal is to become a decentralized and open...
MARKETS
Fortune

Global crypto adoption dominated by emerging markets, Chainalysis finds

Despite the “crypto winter,” global adoption of cryptocurrency has slowed less than expected, Chainalysis revealed today as part of its annual index. Even with the bear market and the precipitous decline of major cryptocurrencies, as well as the recent collapse of several high-profile projects such as algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD and lender Celsius, adoption still exceeds pre–bull market 2019 levels.
CURRENCIES
decrypt.co

Ethereum Merge Hard Forks Reveal Competing Proof-of-Work Projects

The Ethereum merge removed the network’s reliance on miners without a hitch, but the path forward for those that decided to stay with proof of work is not crystal clear. Many Ethereum miners who wanted to keep mining joined a prominent faction led by Chandler Guo to create ETHPoW and ETHW. While their hard fork hit some speed bumps, it's running and trading at $5.26, down 35% in the past 24 hours as of this writing, according to CoinMarketCap.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Ethereum PoW loses 200 WETH to Omni bridge vulnerability exploit

A replay attack against Omni bridge resulted in a hacker exploiting 200 WETH from the Ethereum PoW chain. On Sept. 18, security firm BlockSec identified a replay attack launched against the Ethereum PoW chain. The attacker transferred 200 WETH from the Ethereum PoS chain through the Omni bridge. The transaction...
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

Indonesian crypto platform Reku is built for both new and experienced traders

This is Reku’s (previously called Rekeningku.com) first round of institutional funding. The company generated $3 billion in gross transaction value in 2021 and is profitable. Its founders say that Reku’s five years of operation mean that they know how to scale and endure fluctuations in the market, including the pandemic and this year’s recession.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

South Korea upgrades wanted status of Terra founder Do Kwon, asks for red notice

South Korea has asked Interpol to issue a red alert notice for Terra’s founder Do Kwon, Financial Times reported on Sept 19. According to the report, the South Korean prosecutors have requested the cancellation of Kwon’s South Korean passport because he was “on the run” and uncooperative.
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy