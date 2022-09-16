Read full article on original website
Paddy McGuinness’ Brutal Jibe To Jeremy Clarkson Over Top Gear Ratings
With the upcoming season of Top Gear currently being filmed, we are taking a look back on when Paddy McGuinness made a jab to previous hosts, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May. McGuinness has taken over hosting A Question Of Sport from Sue Barker and Clarkson took to Twitter...
Jeremy Clarkson Outlines How Lucky James May Was In Grand Tour Crash: “Massive Accident!”
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick is planned to come to Prime Video later this month, but fans of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May will already be expecting a lot of what’s to come. No, not because the trailer’s been released or the interviews the trio has done, but because we’ve all seen the headlines of James May crashing his Mitsubishi into a wall at a ridiculous speed.
Richard Hammond Reveals Details On James May’s Grand Tour Crash: “Hell Of An Impact”
Richard Hammond has revealed his thoughts on James May’s crash in the upcoming episode of The Grand Tour. James May crashed his Mitsubishi Evo 8 during the upcoming episode, A Scandi Flick, where the trio travel across Norway with three rally-inspired cars. Travelling down a tunnel at a speed of 75mph, James crashed, broke a […] The post Richard Hammond Reveals Details On James May’s Grand Tour Crash: “Hell Of An Impact” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
The Grand Tour Executive Producer Puts An End To An End To Scripted Rumours
The Grand Tour has returned for its first special outside of the country in two years as Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May travel across Norway to explore the wilderness of the country. With the episode, ready to be watched on Prime Video later this month, Andy Wilman, the...
Richard Hammond Reveals “All-Out War” With Jeremy Clarkson In Upcoming Grand Tour Special
Richard Hammond has revealed that there was an “all-out war” between him and co-host Jeremy Clarkson during the filming of the upcoming Grand Tour special: A Scandi Flick, as well as other rows between the trio. Clarkson, Hammond and James May recently finished filming for the episode which the trailer was just released for. There […] The post Richard Hammond Reveals “All-Out War” With Jeremy Clarkson In Upcoming Grand Tour Special appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
James May Accuses Jeremy Clarkson Of Cheating In Upcoming Grand Tour Special
Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the upcoming episode of The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick on the 16th September. We already know that the hosts, Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond, were given the task of choosing a rally-style car to travel around Norway in. Hammond chose a Subaru Impreza WRX, May went for a Mistubishi EVO 8 and Clarkson an Audi RS4 B7. Clarkson’s choice seemed to irritate the other two presenters as it wasn’t really a rally car.
James May Confirms Future Of The Grand Tour: “Might Be Quite Soon”
The Grand Tour hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond have said they will keep going with the Prime Video series until “one of them dies”. We first saw the trio on Top Gear in the early 2000s and have been fan favourites ever since. They made the move to Prime Video as a three when Clarkson had a run in with a BBC producer.
Jeremy Clarkson Collapsed After Trying Cannabis With Partner Lisa Hogan
In his latest column, Jeremy Clarkson wrote about the effects cannabis has on him, while also outlining what happened when, under the influence of the drug, his partner Lisa Hogan asked for a lap dance at a club. Describing this behaviour as “out of character”, Jeremy Clarkson explained how he was under the influence of […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Collapsed After Trying Cannabis With Partner Lisa Hogan appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Jeremy Clarkson Reveals Advertising Standards Clash At Clarkson’s Farm
Fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming second season of Clarkson’s Farm where we are set to see many of the ins and outs of the drama surrounding the farm. The first season showed us Jeremy Clarkson figuring out the his new farming venture, often making mistakes and being told off by his number-two, Kaleb Cooper.
Jeremy Clarkson Fearful Of Cancel Culture: “I Constantly Edit Myself”
The Grand Tour host, Jeremy Clarkson, has explained that he tries to watch what he says with the “woke army” coming after him. We are due to see Clarkson in the latest special of The Grand Tour where he travels around Norway with his co-hosts, James May and Richard Hammond, in a couple of days time. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the release of the second series of Clarkson’s Farm. Although no release date has been announced yet, it is rumoured to be early 2023.
Jeremy Clarkson Reveals A Second Crash From James May Through Ice Into Frozen Lake In Upcoming Grand Tour Episode
In a column for the Sunday Times, Jeremy Clarkson has detailed James May’s two crashes during the filming of the upcoming Grand Tour episode. Calling every crash during the Prime Video show “alarming”, The Clarkson’s Farm presenter continued to outline what happened during the Norway Special, dubbed, A Scandi Flick. “In the latest episode of The […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Reveals A Second Crash From James May Through Ice Into Frozen Lake In Upcoming Grand Tour Episode appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick – Everything You Should Know About The Norway Special
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick is here after months of waiting and rumours, the latest episode of the show is now released to be watched on Prime Video. Filming in Norway, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May explore the world of rally cars after filming together at the beginning of 2022. So, here’s […] The post The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick – Everything You Should Know About The Norway Special appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
F1 Driver’s Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Hits Mercedes In Monaco Parking Fail
Just because you own an expensive car capable of serious performance, doesn’t mean you know how to use it. This Bugatti Chiron owner is an example of this being more true than we’d like to think as they hit a parked Mercedes somewhere in Monaco. A video of...
Latest Grand Tour Episode Divides Fans As They Question Ligitimacy
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick was released on Friday on Prime Video. There has been a huge amount of press in the run up to the long-waited episode and now fans have finally been able to see it, many are taking to social media with their take on it.
Ford Mustang Fox Body Revived Ahead Of New Mustang Reveal
With the new Mustang on its way, we’re excited to see how Ford innovates the long-running Pony car. It’s been through many generations and has seen many different shapes, and each have been loved for their individual characters. With something new on the way then, it’s no surprise that renderers are showing their love for these cars in the only way they know how.
Kaleb Cooper Reveals Horrific Injury: “Completely Burnt Off”
Clarkson’s Farm made celebrities out of many of the farm folk working with Jeremy Clarkson, but The Grand Tour presenter’s second in command, Kaleb Cooper, was a fan favourite who quickly garnered a huge following. Recently, the farming contractor took to Instagram to tell his followers about something that left his fingerprints “completely burnt off”.
Jeremy Clarkson Talks The Best Pranks In New Grand Tour Episode: “Putting His Keys In Frozen Urine”
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick is finally here, and when you get round to watching it you’ll see that, despite a few crashes, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May have a lot of fun behind the wheel of their cars. But as usual, this fun wasn’t always a group experience, with them playing plenty of tricks on each other as they explore Norway.
Everything You Should Know About The Cars On The Latest Grand Tour Special: “Celebrated By Driving Into A Wall”
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick, is now available to watch on Prime Video. Plenty of fans have realised that this episode is much more car focussed than the episodes preceding it, and because of this a lot of love has been thrown at these three rally-inspired cars. Here’s what...
Jeremy Clarkson Responds To Complaints Over Grand Tour Safety
The latest episode of The Grand Tour was released on Friday on Prime Video. The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick showed the trio, Jeremy Clarkson, James May and, Richard Hammond, gallivanting around snowy Norway in rally cars. News of James May’s horrendous crash was leaked earlier last month and with...
Real Estate Mogul Manny Khoshbin Confirms Purchase Of Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut
Manny Khoshbin is known on YouTube for his huge love for cars. But behind the scenes he’s a real estate mogul, and it’s safe to say that he earns a few bob. Because of this, his car collection consists of the likes of a Bugatti Chiron Hermes Edition, a Pagani Huayra, a McLaren P1, Senna, and Speedtail, and so many mcele rare and incredibly expensive cars.
