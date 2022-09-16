Read full article on original website
Bay Area Rivalry fb, Sept. 19
Marshfield won the 115th annual Bay Area Rivalry football game Friday 41-13 over North Bend at Pete Susick Stadium, Coos Bay. The Pirates (1-0, 2-1) are scheduled to play at Klamath Union Friday, Sept. 23, 7:30p. North Bend (0-1, 1-2) is scheduled to host Mazama Friday, Sept. 23, 7p.
Oregon recruit T.C. Manumaleuna leaves UO vs. BYU game because of offensive chant
North Salem quarterback T.C. Manumaleuna grew up a huge fan of the Oregon Ducks and Marcus Mariota. In fact, he cites the Heisman Trophy winner as the reason he plays the quarterback position today. Manumaleuna, a junior, made headlines when he was offered a scholarship by the Oregon football ...
RV Hosts Sought, Sept. 19
ODFW release – Are you an outdoor enthusiast with an RV looking for some adventure and a place to call home for a couple months? ODFW is looking for volunteer RV hosts for the Mckenzie & Cedar Creek hatcheries. We are looking for individuals or couples that would enjoy working with the public and keeping the hatchery grounds clean and maintained. The McKenzie River Hatchery is located along the McKenzie River approximately 22 miles east of Springfield, Oregon. The site area is 16 acres. The hatchery is used for adult collection, egg incubation and rearing of spring chinook. The McKenzie Hatchery program is a harvest program, used to mitigate loss of fishing and harvest opportunities due to loss of habitat and migration blockage resulting from the construction of dams on the McKenzie River. General Responsibilities Assist staff with projects, building maintenance, carpentry, clean office, clean restrooms, equipment maintenance/repair, fish culture activities, grounds maintenance/lawn care, litter pickup, public interaction, run errands, security. Site Amenities 30 & 50 amp electric hookup, dump station, freezer space, picnic table, satellite reception, septic/sewer, shower, storage shed, washer/dryer, water. Asphalt RV Pad 40’ x 17’. The Cedar Creek Hatchery is located 1.5 miles east of Hebo off Highway 22, adjacent to Three Rivers, a Nestucca River tributary. The hatchery area is 35.33 acres. The purpose of this facility is to enhance Spring Chinook, Fall Chinook, Winter Steelhead, and Summer Steelhead populations for various coastal streams. The facility is used for adult collection, egg incubation and for rearing of Spring Chinook, Fall Chinook, Winter Steelhead, and Summer Steelhead. General Responsibilities Assist staff with projects, building maintenance, carpentry, clean office, clean restrooms, equipment maintenance/repair, fish culture activities, grounds maintenance/lawn care, habitat improvement, lead facility tours, litter pick up, painting, public interaction, security. Site Amenities 50 am electric hookup, freezer, freezer space, picnic table, refrigerator, restroom, satellite reception, septic/sewer, washer/dryer, water. Concrete RV pad 18’ x 40’ You can learn more about the McKenzie, Cedar Creek and all ODFW hatcheries on our website https://www.dfw.state.or.us/fish/hatchery/ Sign up to become an RV Host @ https://odfwvolunteer.wufoo.com/forms/k10ap7ze1gsnba9/
Oregon State Improves to 3-0 with a win over Montana State
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State completed non-conference play with a big 68-28 victory over Montana State at Providence Park in Portland. Beavers Quarterback Chance Nolan finished 19-25, 276 yards and 4 touchdowns. Deshaun Fenwick added 63 yards on 9 rushes with one touchdown. The Beavers are off to their...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
City Club of Eugene: Representing West Lane on the County Commission
The West Lane County Commission district offers a wealth of opportunities for leadership. The district stretches west to the Pacific from Junction City and Veneta, the more densely populated area of the Willamette Valley. West Lane residents are fishers, farmers, and foresters served by small businesses, with a strip of high-traffic tourist destinations and a concentration of health care providers along the coast. Several small school districts and a few rural towns are surrounded by sparsely populated miles of woodlands and family farms. Somehow the West Commissioner has to master the intricacies of the core social and economic needs of these diverse areas and figure out how to collaborate with the other four commissioners to create policies and programs that work for the whole county. This is no small assignment!
Oregon Ducks offer elite 2024 quarterback Michael Van Buren during unofficial visit to campus
It was a good weekend for the Oregon Ducks football program. Dan Lanning's program thumped No. 12 BYU 41-20 at Autzen Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The win took place with a marquee quarterback prospect on hand. And he picked up an offer during the trip. St. Frances Academy (Maryland) ...
College Football World Reacts To Oregon's Apology Sunday
Weeks after BYU issued an apology for fan behavior at a women's volleyball game, the University of Oregon did the same after Saturday's football game vs. the Cougars. A segment of Ducks fans could reportedly be heard chanting "F--- the Mormons" after Oregon grabbed an early lead. The school issued...
Growing Cedar Creek Wildfire displaces Oakridge area residents
The sky over Oakridge was orange on Sept. 9 when officials issued a Level 3 evacuation order for the city. Martin Nelson, who’s lived in Oakridge for 18 years, evacuated his home the same day. Unsure of how long the wildfire would be blazing, Nelson slept in his car for two nights on the S. Pioneer Street bridge parking lot in Lowell.
Prescribed burns to begin in Eugene-Springfield area
EUGENE, Ore. -- Prescribed burns are set to begin on properties in Eugene and Springfield where habitat stewardship work is being carried out, the Rivers to Ridges Partnership said. The Rivers to Ridges Partnership is an organization dedicated to protecting the Willamette Valley’s land and water ecosystems. The organization hopes...
Critical Injury Crash, Hwy. 22E, Marion Co., Sept. 19
On Thursday, September 15, 2022 at approximately 11:36 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 22E near milepost 25. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound gray Subaru Outback, operated by Randy Flickinger (65) of Salem, left the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle struck a tree on the westbound shoulder. Randy Flickinger and his passenger, Lorella Flickinger (73) of Salem, were flown via Life Flight to area hospitals in critical condition. Hwy 22E was closed from approximately 1 hour. OSP was assisted by Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
Standoff in Douglas Co., Sept. 19
On September 17th, at about 9:00 pm, Roseburg police officers attempted to stop on a white, 2018 Nissan Sentra that was being operated by Jeff Reece (40), of Roseburg, after observing him commit several traffic violations and almost striking two pedestrians as he sped through a stop sign. Reece failed to stop for officers and a vehicle pursuit was initiated but due to Reece’s speeds through a neighborhood, the pursuit was terminated. A short time later, officers located Reece stopped in his vehicle in the middle of the Stewart Parkway Bridge. Officers had prior information Reece was in possession of multiple firearms and Reece refused to exit his vehicle and made threats to shoot himself. Members of the Roseburg Police Department Emergency Response Team, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team and a S.W.A.T. member with the Oregon State Police responded, along with the Roseburg Police Department Hostage Negotiation Team. After about an hour of negotiation, a less-lethal impact weapon was deployed and DCSO K9 Eros was used to take Reece into custody. While taking Reece into custody, officers located a 9mm handgun concealed in Reece’s pocket. A search warrant was later served on Reece’s vehicle and an additional rifle was recovered. Reece was evaluated on scene by medics and transported to the Douglas County Jail where he was booked on multiple charges. The Stewart Parkway Bridge was closed for about two hours and the several civilians who had been initially evacuated from their vehicles were allowed to return. One lane of the bridge was re-opened to allow traffic to flow until officers were able to clear the scene. The bridge was fully opened about four hours after the incident started. OSP, DCSO, Roseburg FD and Bay Cities Ambulance assisted with this incident.
Ghost Tours of Oregon Coast's Heceta Head Lighthouse BnB Offered
(Florence, Oregon) – There's shades of the old flick Ghost and Mrs. Muir here, at this ancient Oregon coast lighthouse. Purportedly a harmless, even friendly spirit wanders the keeper's quarters at Florence's Heceta Head Lighthouse, scaring people but maybe even cleaning up on occasion. She doesn't dole out advice, like the ghost in the old '60s movie, but she seems like she's trying to be helpful. (Photo copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Wildland fire contained near North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ore. -- A wildfire near Transpacific Parkway was contained after a combined effort from several fire protection agencies on Friday, the North Bay Fire District reported. According to NBFD, firefighters were dispatched just before noon on September 16. upon arrival, they reportedly found a wildland fire moving through...
Coos Co. Airport District, Sept. 19
This is to notify you that the Board of Commissioners of the Coos County Airport District will hold its Regular Board Meeting on Thursday, September 22, 2022, starting at 7:30 a.m. This meeting will be held in the District’s Board Room at the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport’s main hangar office located at 1321 W Airport Way, North Bend. The meeting may be attended in person or remotely by calling (224) 501-3412 and using Access Code: 560-722-917.
As Oregon pushes more electric vehicles, a gap emerges in access
Ellen Valarida spent two years researching her perfect electric vehicle before buying a used 2019 Nissan Leaf in May for about $35,000. The 32-year-old ride-share driver from Salem said owning an EV has been life changing but it hasn’t always been easy. “Some challenges that I’ve experienced (include) the...
CRITICAL INJURY SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 22E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
What College GameDay Said About No. 12 BYU vs No. 25 Oregon
The College GameDay crew is in Boone, North Carolina to feature App State-Troy. As one of just two ranked matchups this weekend, it is anticipated that no. 12 BYU at no. 25 Oregon will get a lot of screen time on Saturday's edition of College GameDay. This article will recap everything that was ...
Highway 58 paving project moved to daytime hours
LANE COUNTY, Ore.- Paving work along Highway 58 is switching to daytime hours starting September 19th. This is along Oregon Highway 58 from the tunnel to milepost 70. Officials with the Oregon Department of Transportation said in order to get all paving done with the weather is good, they are switching work to daytime hours.
Arrest Made in Triple Fatal Crash, Douglas Co., Sept. 19
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – An arrest has been made in the triple fatal crash that claimed the lives of three victims in the 18000-block of Cow Creek Road near Riddle on August 16, 2022. On Thursday, September 15, 2022, detectives arrested 21-year-old Roseburg resident Uriah James Carleton in connection with the deaths. The investigation led detectives to believe that Carleton was intoxicated at the time of the crash which killed Myrtle Creek residents Janeva Hodgson, age 20, and her 18-year-old brother Caleb Hodgson along with 16-year-old Kiya Speckman of Riddle. Carleton was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on three counts of Manslaughter in the Second Degree. Investigators have continued investigating the incident since it occurred a month ago, but encourages anyone with information to come forward by calling (541) 440-4458.
