Michigan scored its first touchdown 2:08 into the game after a 4-play drive and cruised from there, defeating the UConn Huskies, 59-0 at The Big House in Ann Arbor Saturday. Quarterback Zion Turner and the Husky offense struggled mightily, finishing with just six first downs and 110 total yards. On top of that, an early turnover and a blocked punt gave the Wolverines two possessions starting deep in UConn territory. The first quarter ended with the hosts up 17-0 and they scored another 21 unanswered in the second quarter to set up the rout.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO