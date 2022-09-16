ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OAN’s Trumpy Boss Cuts a Fat Check for Ron DeSantis

This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.Far-right channel One America News (OAN)–currently in the midst of an existential crisis—may be cartoonishly loyal in its efforts to boost all things Donald Trump, but it appears as though the network’s founder and boss is playing footsie with the ex-president’s top potential 2024 primary rival.According to Florida election filings shared with Confider by the liberal American Bridge 21st Century PAC, OAN founder and CEO Robert Herring...
Republican loyalty to Trump vs. party hits new low: survey

Fewer Republicans than ever say they are loyal to former President Trump over the Republican party, according to an NBC News poll. Thirty-three percent of registered Republicans said they are a “supporter of Donald Trump” rather than the Republican party, the lowest since NBC News began asking the question.
