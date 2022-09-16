Read full article on original website
Former senior Obama advisor guides lobbying and policy strategy of London cryptocurrency firm
Jim Messina, a previous close advisor to former President Barack Obama has become a key advisor on Blockchain.com's government relations and policy strategy for the crypto company. The crypto industry has been ramping up its engagement with government officials around the world. Jim Messina, former President Barack Obama's deputy chief...
OAN’s Trumpy Boss Cuts a Fat Check for Ron DeSantis
This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.Far-right channel One America News (OAN)–currently in the midst of an existential crisis—may be cartoonishly loyal in its efforts to boost all things Donald Trump, but it appears as though the network’s founder and boss is playing footsie with the ex-president’s top potential 2024 primary rival.According to Florida election filings shared with Confider by the liberal American Bridge 21st Century PAC, OAN founder and CEO Robert Herring...
Republican loyalty to Trump vs. party hits new low: survey
Fewer Republicans than ever say they are loyal to former President Trump over the Republican party, according to an NBC News poll. Thirty-three percent of registered Republicans said they are a “supporter of Donald Trump” rather than the Republican party, the lowest since NBC News began asking the question.
California lawmakers call on Congress to pass bill to shore up Social Security
California lawmakers recently approved a joint resolution asking Congress to pass a Social Security expansion proposal. The bill, called Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust, would require those with incomes of more than $400,000 to pay more taxes toward the program. Such a change may help prevent a funding shortfall...
One-time presidential pardon will not do much to alleviate student debt crisis, economists say. These changes may be a better solution
President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan will only make a dent in many borrowers' balances, experts say. But broader changes could help prevent people from falling into serious debt in the first place, one economist says. Student loan debtors are poised to get some breathing room after President Joe...
The U.S. retirement system gets a ‘C+’ grade, experts say — even though it’s worth $39 trillion. Here's why
The U.S. retirement system was given a C+ grade in 2021 in the Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index. The country also ranked 17th on the Natixis Investment Managers 2021 Global Retirement Index. Nations such as Iceland, Norway, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Denmark, Australia, Ireland and New Zealand got higher marks.
