Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS
Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
Cult of Mac
Hidden iOS 16 features make us love it even more [The CultCast]
This week on Cult of Mac’s podcast: iOS 16 makes our year-old iPhones feel fresh again. And the various “hidden” features flying under the radar make the iOS 16 experience even more impressive. Also on The CultCast:. We can’t wait for our first trip to the iPhone...
The Verge
How to quickly update all of your iPhone apps on iOS 16
Apps are what make the iPhone useful. Without them, you wouldn’t really be able to do much with your smartphone, which is why it’s important to keep them up to date. By making sure to update them, you’ll ensure you’ll benefit from the latest security and feature updates. Luckily, iPhones can automatically update apps for you, or you can manually update one or all of them by yourself — and it’s a pretty quick and easy process, too.
Genius iPhone trick instantly frees up storage – and it only takes seconds
And there's only so much space to keep it all on your iPhone. And that's deleting any duplicate snaps you have stored. These would take ages to spot out yourself among thousands of photos, so it's a great way to remove files you simply do not need. Apple has added...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Real Simple
Small Living Space? This Floor Lamp Doubles as a Shelving Unit—and It's Just $55 at Amazon
If you live in a small space or you're simply interested in minimalist design, finding pieces that have both style and function is crucial. And if your home is really lacking in square footage, your furniture (and even decor) should serve two purposes, if not more. Thankfully, we found this space-saving Amazon find that combines shelving and lighting together into one very smart design.
I’m an interiors expert… six things which instantly add value to homes – and the four colours which turn buyers off
AN INTERIORS expert has revealed the six things that will instantly add more value to your home - and the four colours to best give a miss. With more people looking to sell their properties, searches for "interior design ideas to improve homes" have skyrocketed by more than a whopping 250 per cent in the last year.
AOL Corp
These 'forgiving' jeans are loved by women over 50 — and they're on sale for as little as $20
Struggling to find the perfect pair of jeans that don't scream "mom" but don't fit like a pair designed for a high-schooler? We totally get it, and we've found a bunch of denim deals at Amazon that will make you feel like a million bucks. The best part? Most are on sale!
I’m a hair expert – five best and worst shampoos starting from $2 at Target and they could make your hair lifeless
HAIRCARE doesn’t have to be expensive to be effective - and an expert has revealed which ones to buy as well as avoid at Target. Department stores have recently started selling quality haircare products as top stylists have teamed up with major retailers. While stores have definitely stepped up...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I’m a cleaning pro – my $8.99 secret item will get your home sparkling better than ever before
WHAT if even the tiniest nooks and crannies of your house could be perfectly clean, every time, for less than $10?. It's totally possible with one home expert's favorite tool, which will take the place of flimsier scrub brushes and repurposed toothbrushes in your cleaning supplies. The recommendation comes from...
ZDNet
Bad iPhone battery after installing iOS 16? Don't panic! Do this instead
IOS 16 has been out a few days and people are complaining about iPhone battery problems after installing the update. Rapid battery drop during the iOS 16 install process. A noticeable drop in "Battery Health" following the installation of iOS 16. Let's look at these separately. Also: Problems downloading iOS...
9 Best IKEA Hacks To Upgrade Your Living Space for $100 or Less
IKEA is known for being affordable, which is why you shouldn't sleep on all the items the store offers that can help freshen up your decor. Whether you're looking for a DIY project or want something...
Phone Arena
Amazon comes out with some of the best offers for the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro
Many of Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro models, powered by the company’s in-house M1 chipset, are currently enjoying some of the best deals for the year on Amazon. The offers become even more appealing with free shipping slapped alongside the discounted Apple tablets. Jump on these awesome 11-inch iPad...
An Apple Expert Tells Us What To Do To Speed Up Your iPhone Instantly
Why is your phone suddenly running at a snail’s pace, you may be wondering? Why does it take forever to download apps, search for sites, send and receive texts — basically, to do everything that it used to do at a much faster speed? The truth is you could be doing everything right, but your phone is vulnerable to time. On top of that, some of the habits you have acquired over the years or settings that you haven’t been taking advantage of or disabling could also be contributing to a slower device. Tech Expert Jacob Smith from Desktopman.com outlines five ways you can help speed up your iPhone instantly.
Android Authority
How to record phone calls on your iPhone
Can you secretly record your iPhone conversations? Well, sort of. It’s the bread and butter of every TV courtroom drama. The guilty person gets caught out confessing the crime in a secretly taped phone call. But if you think you can record all your phone calls on your iPhone, you need to reconsider that strategy. First, there is no built-in call recorder on the iPhone. Secondly, laws worldwide about call recording vary wildly. You may live in a country or a state where call recording is outright banned, or you must inform the other side they’re being taped. Assuming you have consent from the other caller to record the call, here are some options to record phone calls on an iPhone.
Don’t Trash Your Old Phone—Give It a Second Life
The original iPhone SE is a great little phone, and I love it. It has a headphone jack—remember those? It fits in a butt pocket. It was announced in the Obama era. Sure, the first one I owned, which I purchased in 2017, had only 16GB of storage. And yes, I was forced to stop using it after a terrifying incident in which it refused to update to the latest iOS, even after I deleted nearly everything on it, which prevented me from installing the Ticketmaster app that I needed to enter a Harry Styles concert that I had flown to California by myself to attend. (Would you believe someone at the arena simply agreed to print the ticket out? I was crying.) After that, I bought a refurbished iPhone SE with 64GB of storage for $165. I eventually stopped using this one, because the camera was so bad that it was upsetting my friends. Also, a small part of the screen stopped working—right in the spot I had to press to switch the keyboard from letters to numbers, which meant I had no access to punctuation and came off, via text, as very cold. And I couldn’t log in to my bank account.
I’m a Dollar Tree superfan – cheap $1.25 finds that will make your home look more expensive
IF you're on a budget but want your home to look high-class, one Dollar Tree superfan has shared her cheap and trendy $1.25 finds. Having an expensive-looking home doesn't have to break the bank, and a Dollar Tree lover shared a few home decor finds that won't break the bank.
Give Your Washroom an Instant Upgrade With Top-Rated Bathroom Mirrors For Every Style
Bathroom mirrors always have our back – they help us get ready in the morning and make sure we don’t have any embarrassing pieces of food stuck in our teeth. But beyond that, there are lots of functional and aesthetic benefits to using a bathroom mirror. Beyond helping you get ready, and can help make a space look bigger. Many of them are built into medicine cabinets, hiding storage space and protecting your personal grooming items. Some mirrors are even a style statement in their own right, removing the need for art and decor in your powder room. Looking for bathroom...
I review mattresses for a living. After testing over 30 of them, this is the best one for most sleepers.
The DreamCloud Premier Hybrid is the best mattress we've ever tested. It's great for many sleep styles and comes with a 365-night trial.
Are Glass Block Windows Going Out Of Style?
Glass block windows are a type of window treatment that first saw its rise in the 1930s and you may be wondering, is this window style passé or once again chic?
knowtechie.com
iOS 16 is out now – here are some of our favorite new features
In case you missed it, Apple dropped the public build of iOS 16 this week. That means you’ve now got tons of new features to check out. Some of these have been advertised for months, like the ability to tweak your lock screen to your liking. This includes widgets, which were limited to the Home screen.
Comments / 0