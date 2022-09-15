Read full article on original website
Engadget
Anker charging accessories are up to 39 percent off for today only
If you're seeking...
Engadget
Watch shows outside your region with $138 off Windscribe VPN
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. When deciding which streaming service is best for you, consider the shows you’re most excited about. New releases like and are available in numerous regions, but if you live in an area where it doesn’t air, you can use a VPN to bypass these restrictions.
Engadget
The iPhone 14 Pro isn't as easy to repair as the other new models
So much for the iPhone 14's surprisingly repairable design extending across the lineup. iFixit has completed a teardown of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and the easier-to-fix internals haven't carried over. Break the back glass and you'll have a harder time repairing it yourself — or an expensive ($549 in the US) Apple Store visit if your device is out of warranty. While Apple never said the Pro models would receive this upgrade, it's worth considering if you plan to keep your phone running with a little surgery.
Engadget
Comcast hit download speeds of 6Gbps over cable in a recent ‘10G’ test
It plans to start offering multi-gigabit symmetrical internet services to customers in 2023. plans to start running live tests of its 10G multi-gigabit symmetrical internet services later this year before starting to offer it to customers in 2023. The company has been to boost home internet speeds over the existing cable network over the last couple of years and the final piece of the puzzle appears to be coming together.
Engadget
Apple made the iPhone 14 easier to repair than you'd expect
Apple acknowledged that the iPhone 14 was designed to be easier to repair, but it might have undersold that upgrade. iFixit has finished a teardown of this year's base iPhone, and it's clear that the device was reworked from the ground up with do-it-yourself fixes in mind. The back glass is easier and cheaper to fix, as promised, but used a metal midframe to keep the front just as accessible. The design is more repairable than the many Android phones that are only simple to open from the back, iFixit said.
Engadget
Amazon is holding its annual hardware event on September 28th
Expect updates on its latest "devices, features and services." Amazon will host a hardware event on September 28th at 12PM ET, the company announced today. The invite the retailer sent to Engadget didn't include many details, promising only that it would share news about "our latest Amazon devices, features, and services." Incidentally, the event will fall exactly one year to the date of its 2021 hardware showcase.
Engadget
ASUS' ROG Phone 6D Ultimate has an even more elaborate cooling system
After the launch of the ROG Phone 6 Pro gaming phone, some hardcore fans were left wondering what happened to the "Ultimate" variant. As it turns out, ASUS waited for over two months before unveiling its "one more thing," the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. It's identical to the 6 Pro in almost every way, except for four things: the new "space gray" color; the interesting choice of the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor (which is what the "D" in "6D" stands for); the switch to the faster LPDDR5X RAM; and the new "AeroActive Portal" design for blowing cool air into its internal heat-dissipation fins. (I'll abbreviate this as heatsink from here on out.)
Engadget
Samsung's rugged T7 Shield SSD is back on sale for $100
Don't fret if...
Engadget
All iPhone 15 models will reportedly feature Dynamic Island display cutouts
The entire iPhone 15 lineup will reportedly include the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island. In a tweet spotted by MacRumors, display analyst Ross Young said he expects Apple to make the screen cutout standard on all 2023 iPhones. Additionally, the company will reportedly keep its ProMotion 120Hz display technology exclusive to Pro variants due to a supply chain that “can’t support” the feature on more affordable models. In a subsequent tweet, Young said Apple is likelier to trickle down the technology to less expensive iPhones in 2024.
Engadget
Tile now offers $1 QR code stickers as a low-tech way to recover lost items
The 'Lost and Found' labels have no Bluetooth or other tracking. The home security hogging all the awards. Tile has just launched "Lost and Found" QR labels that are a essentially a low-tech way to get your stuff back. They're meant to be used on small or perhaps not particularly valuable items like "travel mugs, musical instruments, sports equipment and earbud cases," the company said. It's the company's first new product release since its acquisition by location sharing service Life360.
Engadget
Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro drops to a new all-time low of $900
It's the best price yet for Apple's high-end M1 tablet.
Engadget
Apple listened to your complaints and is changing iOS 16's battery percentage icon
Ever since the world got its first look at iOS 16’s reintroduced battery percentage indicator at the start of last month, people have voiced strong opinions about the icon. Many, including Engadget Deputy Editor Cherlynn Low, felt Apple could have done a better job with it. In its current iteration, the icon remains static – displaying only a percentage – until your iPhone’s battery depletes below 20 percent capacity. It’s a design decision that makes the indicator less useful than it ought to be since in most cases you need to look closely to see how much battery you have left.
Engadget
iOS 16 review: Apple opens the lock screen
Apple's annual upgrade brings lots of small additions that add up to a better iPhone experience. In this article: ios, apple, ios 16, gear, iphone 14, lock screen, iphone 14 pro, review, iphone. Just in time for the arrival of the iPhone 14 line, iOS 16 is officially here, after...
