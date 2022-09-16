Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
Triple digits come back, but not for long
As one TV meteorologist put it Monday morning: “Summer is going out with a bang.” Perhaps better put, a sizzle. The National Weather Service issued an advisory for Chase and Greenwood Counties Monday morning about the potential for a high heat index and spreading outdoor fires.
Emporia gazette.com
Severe storm knocks down pole, limbs, lines
Pop-up storms moved across northeast Kansas Sunday evening, after leaving damage across Lyon County Saturday. A tree reportedly fell onto a roof at the height of the Saturday afternoon storm in Emporia. A pole was broken at 12th Avenue and Industrial Road, the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center reported.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sizzling temperatures, midweek cold front brings relief
There are five days left until the official start of fall, and summer is having its last hurrah this week. We slowly cool off this evening falling back into the 60s and 70s with clear skies and winds out of the south. Temperatures will be hot, with highs flirting with...
$800,000 approved for new campsites at Lake Shawnee
TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Monday morning the Shawnee County Commissioners approved an $800,000 project to build new campsites at Lake Shawnee. The area is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The new campsites will be located in Area B of the campgrounds. “For a point of reference, if you were to pull […]
WIBW
4-wheeler crash sends girls to Emporia hospital
AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - Two girls were sent to an Emporia hospital after a 4-wheeler crash near Americus. KVOE reports that around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, Lyon County emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Road 245 with reports of a 4-wheeler crash. When officials arrived,...
KVOE
Semi driver escapes injury after wreck on Interstate 35 east of Emporia
A semi driver escaped injury after a crash east of Emporia on Saturday night. Emporia Fire says the crash happened on Interstate 35 near mile marker 141, or outside the Hartford-Neosho Rapids exit, around 11 pm. Details about how the crash unfolded have not been announced, but Emporia Fire says a guardrail went through the semi’s passenger window after the vehicle overturned. The driver declined a hospital trip after the wreck.
WIBW
Driver uninjured after guardrail impales passenger window in semi rollover
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a semi remained uninjured after a guardrail impaled his passenger window during a crash near Emporia. KVOE reports that a semi-driver escaped what could have been serious injuries after a rollover crash east of Emporia on Saturday night, Sept. 17. Emporia Fire indicated...
KVOE
Fire damages water heater at Emporia apartment complex
Emporia Fire investigated a small fire at a northwest Emporia apartment complex early Monday morning. Firefighters weer called to Four Seasons, 2230 Prairie, after a report of a water heater on fire around 6:20 am. The equipment apparently had an electrical issue and was put out by a resident. There...
Emporia gazette.com
David Wayne Carmichael
David Wayne Carmichael of Emporia, Kansas passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. David was born October 16, 1971 in Blytheville, Arkansas the son of Wayne and Faye Carmichael. He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne and his stepfather, Dewey Herron Jr. He loved building cars, street racing, fishing, his family, and his friends.
Emporia gazette.com
'Suite' life includes sunset dining, short downpour
COTTONWOOD FALLS — You’d never know they’d battled water concerns and a rogue thunderstorm on the Cottonwood Falls River Bridge Saturday night. River Suite was an elegantly unpretentious evening of fine dining, fine music, and fine friends old and new. Celebrating its 14th year, River Suite Dinner...
KVOE
Former North Lyon County teenager listed as missing
A former north Lyon County teenager is listed as missing. Issabelle “Izzy” Dieker was reported as missing Sept. 17. Dieker, 15, is a white female, 5-foot-4, 130 pounds, with naturally brown hair — occasionally dyed — and hazel eyes. Dieker is currently listed as being from...
Two vehicle crash on I-70 leaves no injuries
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A two vehicle crash on westbound I-70 may cause brief delays for those traveling to the Kansas State football game. The crash near milepost 231 involved a semi and car, Kansas Highway Patrol’s Trooper Ben said on Twitter around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Trooper Ben reminds people in the area to slow down […]
Why part of Douglas Ave. will be closed on Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Sunday, Sept. 18, approximately four miles of Douglas Ave. in Wichita will be closed for Open Streets ICT. The event, which is put on by Wichita Park and Recreation, will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. It is a free neighborhood community-building event. From Bluff St. in College Hill […]
Emporia gazette.com
ESU cross-country off the pace in Joplin
The Emporia State men finished tenth out of 20 scoring teams at the Missouri Southern Stampede cross-country meet in Joplin, Mo. on Saturday. The Hornet women placed 21st out of 25 teams. Tyler Swift was the top finisher for the Emporia State men as he finished 49th with a time...
KVOE
4-wheeler crash sends Americus, Iowa girls to Newman Regional Health
Two youths were hurt in a 4-wheeler crash near Americus on Saturday. Lyon County Deputy Fernando Zuniga says the incident happened in the 600 block of Road 245 around 2:30 pm. The driver was a 12-year-old female from Americus, with a 13-year-old female from Iowa as the passenger. Zuniga says the driver lost control for currently unknown reasons, causing both driver and passenger to be ejected.
WIBW
One dies following car fire North of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident led to a car fire north of Topeka. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday, Sept. 18, that an adult male has now died due to injuries sustained during an accident near the intersection of NW 46th St. and NW Landon Rd. on Saturday evening.
WIBW
Minor injuries reported after 88-year-old falls asleep at wheel, hits barrier wall
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Only minor injuries were reported after an 88-year-old man fell asleep at the wheel and hit a barrier wall on I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 188.8 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee Co. with reports of an injury crash.
Emporia gazette.com
Peter Pan Park becomes promenade at 'Empovia' festival
They biked, they bladed, they moseyed and they strolled. But whatever their mode of human-powered movement, Saturday’s crowd of several hundred in Peter Pan Park was enthusiastic about the first Empovía street festival. Visit Emporia Director LeLan Dains conceived and organized the event. Empovía (pronounced em-poe-VEE-yah) is a...
Woman hospitalized after northeast Wichita blaze
Three women were inside the home when the fire started and one suffered smoke inhalation. The blaze caused about $70 thousand in damage to the home. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
