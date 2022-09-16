ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

niceville.com

Florida man accused of unlawful activities with runaway girls

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – An investigation of runaway juveniles has led to the arrest of a Florida man who is accused of unlawful activities with teenage girls, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has announced. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), its agents arrested Joseph Subic...
mynews13.com

Andrew Warren will stay under suspension as the case goes to trial

TAMPA, Fla. — A federal judge ruled against suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren’s request to be reinstated to office, after more than two hours of oral arguments Monday. Warren will stay under suspension as the case prepares to go to trial. He appeared in person before a...
mynews13.com

Martha's Vineyard migrants accuse DeSantis of false imprisonment, fraud

A group of immigrants flown from Texas to Martha's Vineyard on Sept. 14 have filed a lawsuit in Massachusetts claiming Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others enticed them to board a pair of planes with false promises of help, housing and financial assistance. What You Need To Know. On Sept....
Click10.com

South Florida man accused of torturing threatened bird

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida man faced a judge Tuesday after state wildlife officials accused him of abusing a bird on Florida’s threatened species list. Michael Bochicchio, 31, of Palm Beach Gardens, is accused of torturing a sandhill crane. He faces two misdemeanor counts and one third-degree felony count.
seminoletribune.org

Florida lake with Native slur renamed

A lake in Florida’s Marion County has been renamed as one of 650 geographic sites across the U.S. that were put on a U.S. Department of Interior list due to the use of the word “squaw,” which is considered an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly toward Native American women.
mynews13.com

Morning Briefing: Allegations heat up governor's race, election worker protection bill proposed and rate of murders solved has steadily declined

Good morning, New York. Here's what you need to know today. Our last day of summer ends on a warm and sunny note with highs in the 70s/80s. While our area remains dry under a blend of sun and clouds, be on the look out to our west by dinner time when storms may roll through. A strong cold front will usher in a renewed chance for a few showers and storms tonight into tomorrow morning, and it's followed by a plunge in air temperatures with a cool, northerly breeze to follow for Friday into the weekend.
leesburg-news.com

Infotrac employee accused of stealing $400,000 in commission scam

A longtime employee of Infotrac Inc. is accused of stealing more than $400,000 from the Leesburg-based company by fudging sales and commission reports. Randy Brett Lee, 52, of Howey-in-the-Hills, was arrested Thursday and charged with grand theft of more than $10,000 and scheme to defraud of more than $50,000. He bonded out of Lake County Jail hours later for $35,000 and will appear in Lake County Court on Oct. 10.
LEESBURG, FL

