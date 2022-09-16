Read full article on original website
Related
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Judge clears way for lawsuit challenging Florida law that stops cities from reducing police budgets
DeSantis championed the bill (HB 1) during the 2021 legislative session as a way to crack down on violent protests.
WFLA
DeSantis suspends Florida county commissioner over corruption allegations
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the suspension of a Miami-Dade county commissioner Tuesday in an executive order.
niceville.com
Florida man accused of unlawful activities with runaway girls
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – An investigation of runaway juveniles has led to the arrest of a Florida man who is accused of unlawful activities with teenage girls, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has announced. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), its agents arrested Joseph Subic...
WFLA
Mistrial ruled in Florida guardian’s case against client abuse, report says
A mistrial was declared in the case against Rebecca Fierle, a state-appointed guardian accused of abuse and neglect in the death of a 74-year-old in her care.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynews13.com
Andrew Warren will stay under suspension as the case goes to trial
TAMPA, Fla. — A federal judge ruled against suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren’s request to be reinstated to office, after more than two hours of oral arguments Monday. Warren will stay under suspension as the case prepares to go to trial. He appeared in person before a...
FOX 4 WFTX
More families join lawsuit accusing DCF of bypassing biological family members
Eighteen more families have joined a lawsuit against the Florida Department of Children and Families that alleges the system bypassed biological family members in custody disputes.
mynews13.com
Martha's Vineyard migrants accuse DeSantis of false imprisonment, fraud
A group of immigrants flown from Texas to Martha's Vineyard on Sept. 14 have filed a lawsuit in Massachusetts claiming Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others enticed them to board a pair of planes with false promises of help, housing and financial assistance. What You Need To Know. On Sept....
WFLA
Jogger attacked on Florida trail, 19-year-old arrested: deputies
Deputies arrested a 19-year-old man who allegedly attacked a jogger in Central Florida on Monday evening, WESH reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
South Florida man accused of torturing threatened bird
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida man faced a judge Tuesday after state wildlife officials accused him of abusing a bird on Florida’s threatened species list. Michael Bochicchio, 31, of Palm Beach Gardens, is accused of torturing a sandhill crane. He faces two misdemeanor counts and one third-degree felony count.
News4Jax.com
Clay County Sheriff’s Office disrupts drug trafficking operation between Florida & California
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A suspected multi-kilogram drug trafficking organization that brought fentanyl, cocaine and meth into Northeast Florida was disrupted when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit got involved. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody attended a news conference held Wednesday afternoon by the Sheriff’s Office to...
fox35orlando.com
Suspect arrested in attack of female jogger on Seminole County trail, Florida deputies say
Seminole County, Fla. - A 19-year-old man was arrested overnight for attacking – and biting – a woman while she was running along a trail in Central Florida, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. The arrest comes hours after deputies shared surveillance video of the alleged suspect,...
fox35orlando.com
Florida HOA president arrested again, facing more charges over alleged hidden camera inside condos
Florida HOA president accused of hiding cameras in condo. A Florida man and HOA president already facing charges for allegedly keeping a hidden camera inside the master bedroom of a Palm Coast condo he was caring for, faces additional charges after a third victim was recorded on camera in a different condo.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFLA
Tampa Bay company creates wipes to detect dangerous drugs like fentanyl, methamphetamine
Trace Eye-D is a local company with a lab in Sarasota County. They've been around for six years, first working in the area of explosives detection. Back in 2020, the company started to put an emphasis on detecting dangerous drugs and has used what's known as "color metrics" to create a new line of drug-detecting wipes.
seminoletribune.org
Florida lake with Native slur renamed
A lake in Florida’s Marion County has been renamed as one of 650 geographic sites across the U.S. that were put on a U.S. Department of Interior list due to the use of the word “squaw,” which is considered an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly toward Native American women.
WFLA
Teacher arrested after slapping student in the back of the head, deputies say
A teacher in Pasco County is accused of slapping a student in the back of the head on Friday, according to an affidavit.
fox35orlando.com
Father of professional Florida surfer who died following seizure trying to get son back home
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A former World Junior Surfing champion died in Costa Rica over the weekend, after suffering a seizure in the water. His father wants his son buried in Florida, where he has a family plot, but he says it's challenging. "He was my best friend. And my baby....
WESH
Central Florida firefighter had leg amputated, is on ventilator after 'tragic' motorcycle crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A blood drive is being held for a Seminole County firefighter seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon. Firefighter Connor Fernandez of the Seminole County Fire Department was in a motorcycle crash in Altamonte Springs, resulting in life-threatening injuries. According to the fire department, Fernandez...
mynews13.com
Morning Briefing: Allegations heat up governor's race, election worker protection bill proposed and rate of murders solved has steadily declined
Good morning, New York. Here's what you need to know today. Our last day of summer ends on a warm and sunny note with highs in the 70s/80s. While our area remains dry under a blend of sun and clouds, be on the look out to our west by dinner time when storms may roll through. A strong cold front will usher in a renewed chance for a few showers and storms tonight into tomorrow morning, and it's followed by a plunge in air temperatures with a cool, northerly breeze to follow for Friday into the weekend.
leesburg-news.com
Infotrac employee accused of stealing $400,000 in commission scam
A longtime employee of Infotrac Inc. is accused of stealing more than $400,000 from the Leesburg-based company by fudging sales and commission reports. Randy Brett Lee, 52, of Howey-in-the-Hills, was arrested Thursday and charged with grand theft of more than $10,000 and scheme to defraud of more than $50,000. He bonded out of Lake County Jail hours later for $35,000 and will appear in Lake County Court on Oct. 10.
WFLA
WATCH: Huge monitor lizard climbs up Florida homeowner’s window
A central Florida homeowner spotted an unusual sight on his front porch: a huge monitor lizard peering in through a window.
Comments / 0