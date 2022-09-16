Good morning, New York. Here's what you need to know today. Our last day of summer ends on a warm and sunny note with highs in the 70s/80s. While our area remains dry under a blend of sun and clouds, be on the look out to our west by dinner time when storms may roll through. A strong cold front will usher in a renewed chance for a few showers and storms tonight into tomorrow morning, and it's followed by a plunge in air temperatures with a cool, northerly breeze to follow for Friday into the weekend.

