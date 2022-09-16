Cryptocurrency was designed to empower people by giving back their financial power and allowing them to avoid relying on governments and banks. Since its infancy, cryptocurrency has disrupted traditional financial services, including governments, central banks, and venture capitalists. Cryptocurrency is generally decentralized in nature, meaning any single person or entity does not control it. The technology’s decentralized nature has allowed it to revolutionize the finance world through its unparalleled transparency, immutability, and security. As a result, it is rapidly making its way into the mainstream.

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO