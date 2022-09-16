Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
RELATED PEOPLE
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Founder Says Ethereum ($ETH) ‘Is Becoming Hotel California of Crypto’
On Friday (September 16), Charles Hoskinson, who is Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (“IOG”), the blockchain technology company behind Cardano’s R&D, expressed his disappointment with Ethereum’s staking model. It all started on Thursday (September 15), when one Cardano fan pointed out that Kraken has...
Coinbase Unveils cbETH Wrapped Ethereum Staking Token
Coinbase launches a new token called Wrapped Ethereum Staking or cbETH. The token comes with a diverse set of use cases in the broader liquid staking ecosystem. Coinbase has unveiled its own liquid staking token dubbed cbETH ahead of the highly anticipated Ethereum merge. Coinbase Launches Its Own Liquidity Staking...
u.today
Dogecoin and Bitcoin Are Now Biggest Proof-of-Work Blockchains
Following Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake, Dogecoin is now the second-largest proof-of-work blockchain by market capitalization. The meme coin is currently valued at $7.8 billion. Bitcoin, of course, is the leading proof-of-work blockchain with a market capitalization of roughly $375 billion. Ethereum Classic, the most prominent hard fork of Ethereum,...
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin Grabs Spot As 2nd Biggest PoW Crypto Following Ethereum Merge
Dogecoin is making some noise now. When the Ethereum Merge finally concluded on September 15th, investors didn’t see the massive market shift they were anticipating. However, one significant outcome of this event was that meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin has now become the second-largest Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus-based network, trailing only the Bitcoin network in terms of market value.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crypto Evangelists, Social Media Laud Merge: 'Incredible Feat'
These were two of the trending hashtags on the social network Twitter, hours after the historic software update of ethereum, the blockchain that expanded bitcoin. Crypto evangelists and social media celebrated this major event for the crypto industry. The remarks reflect relief among the developers of crypto uses, as well as investors and fans, who now hope that a new era for this young industry has opened.
NEWSBTC
Top 3 Coins To Watch Out for in the Cryptocurrency Market: Solana, ApeCoin, and Big Eyes Coin
Solana (SOL) – NFT Central Platform. Solana was developed in 2017 following a white paper announcement and was launched publicly into the cryptocurrency market in 2020. The primary aim was to present an alternative network to the existing Ethereum network, which had several challenges for crypto asset holders and traders.
kitco.com
Crypto SWOT: Ethereum completed a key revamp of its blockchain network
Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Celsius, rising 22.51%. Bitcoin extended a rally amid a brighter mood in global markets and as traders await U.S. inflation data and monitor a seminal upgrade of the Ethereum blockchain. Bitcoin jumped about 10% on September 9 and 3.9% on Monday, trading above $22,000. The move was encouraged by a weaker dollar and as investors awaited U.S. inflation numbers, writes Bloomberg.
Blockchain Association Slams Biden Administration's Crypto Framework
The Blockchain Association on Friday slammed the "Comprehensive Framework" for regulation of cryptocurrencies published by the White House, stating that it was a “missed opportunity” to cement the United States' relationship with digital assets. In a statement, Kristin Smith, Executive Director of Blockchain Association stated that while intended...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NEWSBTC
KX.finance announces upcoming DeFi/DEX aggregator launch on APTOS/SUI blockchain
KX.finance team is proud to announce the upcoming launch of their new Aptos/Sui-based DeFi/DEX tool and aggregator with aggregation capabilities. According to the LitePaper from the official website, this innovative new product will offer aggregation capabilities and solve three pain points of existing DEX and Aggregators:. For end users: They...
NEWSBTC
Why Buying Bitcoin, Big Eyes Coin, and Fantom would be the Best Cryptocurrency Decision for You?
Since Bitcoin (BTC) paved the way, cryptocurrencies have played an important role in the global economy, and they have continued to grow and gain widespread usage. Numerous cryptocurrencies have been developed to provide diverse services and solutions to global societal and economic concerns. Three of these digital currencies, Bitcoin (BTC)...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s What’s Next for Bitcoin, Cosmos, Polkadot and One Ethereum-Based Altcoin, According to Top Crypto Trader
A widely followed crypto analyst says he’s still waiting for a clear point of view after Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent price drop. Pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,100 Twitter followers that BTC’s price action is up and down at the moment. “BTC: Price is fractal, we’re seeing...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum officially enters the PoS era, MEXC is the first exchange to open ETHW deposit
At 06:43 (UTC) on Sept. 15, 2022, Ethereum completed its merge at the block height of 15,537,393 and officially switched to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. From then on, Ethereum bid farewell to the seven-year proof-of-work (PoW) mining era. At the same time, Ethereum had officially hard forked from Ethereum, retaining...
NEWSBTC
Cryptocurrency Continues to Enter The Mainstream, But Education Remains a Barrier
Cryptocurrency was designed to empower people by giving back their financial power and allowing them to avoid relying on governments and banks. Since its infancy, cryptocurrency has disrupted traditional financial services, including governments, central banks, and venture capitalists. Cryptocurrency is generally decentralized in nature, meaning any single person or entity does not control it. The technology’s decentralized nature has allowed it to revolutionize the finance world through its unparalleled transparency, immutability, and security. As a result, it is rapidly making its way into the mainstream.
Investopedia
Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of September 19
The crypto market has not had a good week, with the entire market suffering in the wake of several incidents. One would think that the market would have seen some boost in price given the likes of landmark occasions like Ethereum’s Merge. However, that’s not the case, as there...
NEWSBTC
Quant Explains How Whales Moved Before And After Ethereum Merge
A quant has explained how the movement of whales differed between before and after the Ethereum merge went live. Ethereum Funding Rates Reached An All-Time Low Just Before The Merge. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a lot of ETH investors bet on the price going...
Solana's Daily Transactions Surpass Ethereum: Report
On-chain statistics for the second quarter of this year showed that despite challenges related to both macroeconomic conditions and network disruptions, Solana SOL/USD outpaced Ethereum ETH/USD in terms of users' daily transactions. According to Nansen's State of the Quarter Report, Solana's daily transactions steadily climbed during the second quarter, reaching...
Comments / 0