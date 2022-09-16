Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
Active Zone Gaming brings mobile parties to Randolph CountyThe Planking TravelerRandolph County, NC
High Point University
Class of 2022 Outcomes: Sydney Prewett Coordinates with Care
HPU graduates are leading prestigious career paths around the world at Fortune 500 companies, international service programs, public school systems, top-tier law, medical and graduate school programs, and many other esteemed organizations thanks to their journey at HPU. Here’s a glimpse of one extraordinary graduate from the Class of 2022:
Maine Campus
The impact of Wells Dining closing and the university’s lack of transparency
When students came back to campus this fall, they learned that the Wells Dining Hall had been closed and the entire building was in the process of being transitioned into a conference center. However, many students didn’t know this until they stepped foot back onto the campus. Recorded in...
High Point University
HPU History Faculty Donate Bench to High Point Museum
Pictured from top left is Dr. Shannon Lalor, instructor of history, and Dr. Joey Fink, assistant professor of history. From the bottom left is Dr. Amanda Allen, assistant professor of history, and Dr. Rick Schneid, chair and Herman and Louise Smith professor of history. HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 19, 2022...
More Mass. communities push to tax high-end real estate transactions to create affordable housing
Finding an affordable place to live remains a big problem for many people across the state. That’s why Boston 25 is Getting Real about the housing crisis and examining some of the proposals to try and fix the situation. One idea picking up momentum is to allow cities and...
Berkeley Beacon
This just in: Many can’t afford to pay thousands of dollars to do unpaid labor!
It is the summer of 2022 and I’ve just gotten an internship—unpaid—at a literary review magazine. While an unpaid internship was by no means my best-case scenario, it is better than the internship-less alternative. And I’ll get academic credit for it anyway. It’s a good internship:...
The New York Times says Mass. has 2 of the best restaurants in America
Two restaurants in Maine also made the list. The New York Times has again scoured the country for its annual list of favorite restaurants in the nation, and two Massachusetts eateries made the cut. The publication released its 50 favorite restaurants in America in 2022 on Monday and included Neptune...
New Hampshire Casino Selling Authentic Tables and Machines
The Lucky Moose and The River are two of the three casinos in Nashua, New Hampshire. The River opened in 2016. The Lucky Moose will celebrate its first anniversary next week. Don't picture Foxwoods or Mohegan Sun. It's closer to the Missouri Belle or the Big Muddy Riverboats in the Netflix blockbuster Ozark.
WCVB
Breakthrough for Vitiligo
NEEDHAM, Mass. — It's a skin condition that's hard to ignore, but now there’s a potential breakthrough for vitiligo-- a disease that takes a physical AND emotional toll. NewsCenter Five Medical Reporter Jessica Brown with the trial underway in Boston, andValarie Molyneau, President & Founder of VITFriends shares her personal journey after being diagnosed with vitiligo.
mainebiz.biz
In Kennebunkport, a ‘once in a generation’ riverfront opportunity hits the market
A retail property in the heart of Kennebunkport’s downtown riverfront area has come on the market for the first time in 50 years. The 5,953-square-foot building at 29 Dock Square was listed earlier this month by Chris Gallagher and Joseph Italiaander with the Boulos Co. for $3.75 million. “These...
nbcboston.com
Haverhill Car Dealer Sued by AG Over Alleged Pricing Discrimination
A complaint has been filed by the state attorney general's office against a car dealer in Haverhill, Massachusetts, claiming that it charged Black and Hispanic customers hundreds more dollars for add-ons than it did for "similarly situated" white customers. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday in a news release...
manchesterinklink.com
New hospital would add more than 100 beds for psychiatric and substance misuse care in NH
CONCORD, NH – The Department of Health and Human Services has received initial approval to provide SolutionHealth, which owns Elliot Hospital in Manchester, with $15 million in federal money to build a new behavioral health hospital, adding more than 100 new treatment beds for children and adults struggling with mental illness and substance misuse.
NHPR
The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
miltontimes.com
Women-Owned Medical Aesthetics Spa opening in East Milton
Two local nurse practitionersand lifelong friends are opening a full service medical spa location in East Milton Square, offering the newest and most advanced skin, body, wellness and anti-aging treatments. The Milton location is their third. Milton Medical Aesthetics, owned by Lindsey Gillooly and Allison Daly, will open its doors...
Fall Foliage tours in New England: Here are 5 of the best official tours
Fall is right around the corner and now is the perfect time to purchase tickets in advance for one of New England’s many multi-day fall foliage tours for leaf-peeping lovers. Visitors can pack their bags, book a trip and witness some of the most stunning peak fall foliage the country has to offer.
3 takeaways from Rachael Rollins’ Globe Summit talk
“We need to be really strong and firm about calling things what they are.”. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins stressed Friday the importance of calling out acts of white supremacy, hate, and bigotry, saying those engaged in such activities are doing so because they feel “emboldened.”. The comments from the...
lancerspiritonline.com
All Londonderry schools are now implementing ALICE training
Following school safety concerns across the country, all Londonderry schools that are part of the Londonderry School District are now proceeding with ALICE training for their staff and students. “Over the past few decades, unfortunately, school shootings have become too common,” LHS Resource Officer Michael Tufo said. “Too many people...
Does New Hampshire’s $5.7 Million Lottery Winner Live in Your Town?
Lady luck struck again in New Hampshire on Friday night, when someone in Auburn took home the grand prize in the Lucky for Life lottery drawing. The winner takes home a $5.75 million payout overall, after picking the numbers 23-33-34-35-42, and Lucky Ball 14. And after noticing they went with...
fallriverreporter.com
No. Your child’s school district is not allowing students to be leashed with litter boxes in the bathroom
BOSTON, MA – It may seem hard to believe, but people across Massachusetts and the country continue to fall for it. Reports have been spreading all year that children that identify as cats are being led by leashes in school and school districts are supplying litter boxes in restrooms. Despite the constant rumors, I could not find any location in the United States where the rumors are justified.
Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run
According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
WXII 12
Cone Health to offer COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccines
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The public can now schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 bivalent booster shot throughCone Health. Cone Health will begin offering the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster on Sept. 19. The omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants are responsible for most of the COVID-19 cases in the United States, according...
