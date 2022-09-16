Read full article on original website
Related
mmanews.com
Sterling Names Who Cejudo Should Fight To Be Taken Seriously
Aljamain Sterling names who he thinks Henry Cejudo should fight in his come-back fight if the former “Triple Champ” wants to be taken seriously. Aljamain Sterling makes his second defense of his bantamweight title at UFC 280 against TJ Dillashaw. However, Henry Cejudo has been injecting himself into speculation about who will face the winner. Sterling had some thoughts about Henry Cejudo recently, telling The MMA Hour last month:
mmanews.com
Canelo vs. GGG 3 Results & Highlights
The highly anticipated trilogy between Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin went down on Sep.17, and MMA News is here to provide the live results. Canelo vs. GGG 3 took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The entire card streamed live on DAZN. While having a subscription to DAZN, boxing fans had to buy the main card for $64.99.
Boxing Scene
Jose Benavidez Sr. Rooting For GGG Against Canelo, Hoping GGG Gives David Benavidez A Title Shot
Jose Benavidez Sr. has officially landed in Las Vegas and fully plans on attending the third installment between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin this upcoming weekend. With 24 rounds and two highly controversial decisions, neither man feels completely satisfied with the way things have ultimately played out. In what appears to be the final meeting between them, fans and media members have flooded Sin City in an effort to observe these Hall of Fame fighters lock horns once more.
mmanews.com
Top 10 Most Chaotic UFC PPV Cards Of All Time
As the dust settles from UFC 279, let’s look back at the top 10 most chaotic UFC PPV cards. To make this list, the card (or the aftermath) must have caused a significant disruption to the promotion or a division. 10) UFC 189. Capping off the UFC’s fourth annual...
RELATED PEOPLE
mmanews.com
Watch: The Best Faceoffs Of Nate Diaz’s UFC Career
Nate Diaz has had some exciting fights over the years, that included some intense face-offs. The time has finally come for longtime UFC fighter Nate Diaz to move on and leave the promotion. He had his last fight for the company, for now at least, last weekend at UFC 279. For almost a year, he was asking the UFC for one last fight to fulfill his contractual obligation, and finally, they answered.
mmanews.com
MMA Community Reacts To Aspen Ladd’s Latest Weight Miss
Aspen Ladd has missed weight for the fourth time in her UFC career, and the MMA community is not letting her off easily. At one point, Ladd was considered one of the brightest prospects that the UFC’s 135lb division had to offer, going undefeated in her first 8 bouts as a pro. However, she has since become synonymous with having a tough weight cut at every fight, being a part of some of the most terrifying weigh-in moments in UFC history, and having multiple fights canceled due to her inability to safely make the bantamweight limit.
mmanews.com
PSA: Do Not Ever Send Any Emails To Nate Diaz
If you’re looking to get into contact with MMA star Nate Diaz, there’s one medium you ought to avoid…. At UFC 279 last weekend, Diaz added a fairy-tale ending to a memorable career inside the Octagon, submitting Tony Ferguson via guillotine choke in the pay-per-view’s main event.
mmanews.com
Michael Bisping Rates The Top 5 Most Underrated UFC Champions
Michael Bisping is an underrated UFC champion in his own right, so he knows a thing or two about what that position means. As much as Bisping is a legend within the realm of MMA, he is also a clear fan of the history of the sport and has seen nearly everything that MMA has to offer. Over his years as both a fighter and ambassador for the sport, he has been in touch with the opinions of the fanbase, while also having an insider perspective on how things unfold behind the scenes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mmanews.com
Paulo Costa Explains Why He’s Against Move To 205lbs
UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa isn’t planning on making a move to light heavyweight anytime soon despite recent weight-cutting issues. Costa defeated former middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold, in the UFC 278 co-headliner last month. He got back in the win column following back-to-back losses to Marvin Vettori and UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya.
mmanews.com
17-Year-Old Raul Rosas Jr. Feeling Confident Ahead Of DWCS Fight
Plenty of young fighters have come to the UFC through Dana White’s Contender Series, but 17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. is looking to become the youngest fighter in the promotion’s history. The aptly nicknamed “El Niño Problema” currently holds a 5-0 record since making his pro debut in late...
mmanews.com
Daukaus Explains Why Jones’ Heavyweight Move Is A Mistake
UFC heavyweight contender Chris Daukaus doesn’t believe that Jon Jones‘ decision to move up in weight is wise. After defending the title three times during his second reign on the light heavyweight throne, the last of which saw him edge a narrow decision win against Dominick Reyes in February 2020, Jones vacated the gold and announced his desire to add his name to an illustrious list of two-division champions.
Francis Ngannou Wants The UFC To Allow Fighters To Wear Sponsorships Again, Gives Update On Contract Negotiations
Francis Ngannou explains some of the grievances he has with the UFC at this time. It is no secret that heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and the UFC have not been seeing eye to eye recently. The ongoing contract negotiations have been an issue for Ngannou lately and have led to an uncertain future with the organization. Since winning the UFC heavyweight title, Ngannou has been asking for a new contract from the UFC without much headway. Now Ngannou is giving a little more insight into the happenings between himself and the UFC brass and where he would like things to end up when all is said and done.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mmanews.com
Sandhagen Names “Obvious” UFC Christmas Gift After Yadong Win
Cory Sandhagen will be asking Santa for a matchup with one of two top-five bantamweights this Christmas. At UFC Vegas 60 this evening, Sandhagen snapped a two-fight losing streak by securing a doctor-stoppage TKO victory over surging prospect Song Yadong. Sandhagen was rattled by a Yadong power strike in round two but responded with a slicing elbow that opened up a gaping cut above Yadong’s left eye.
mmanews.com
Beard Sends Message To Nickal, White Ahead Of DWCS Fight
Donovan Beard knows he’s a big betting underdog against Bo Nickal on Dana White‘s Contender Series, though you wouldn’t think it based on his confidence. Beard is set to face Nickal in a DWCS matchup next Tuesday, September 27th. He called for a shot against Nickal directly following Nickal’s win over Zack Borrego, and he’ll get his wish.
mmanews.com
Tony Ferguson Would Like Title Fight Or Superfight For Next Bout
A submission loss at UFC 279 has done nothing to dissuade Tony Ferguson from thinking about what kind of matchup he wants for his next fight. “El Cucuy” was originally expected to make his return to the welterweight division against Li Jingliang on the main card of UFC 279. A now infamous weigh-in miss from headliner Khamzat Chimaev resulted in significant changes to the card, and Ferguson ended up meeting Nate Diaz in the night’s welterweight main event.
mmanews.com
Archives: Dana White: Dustin Poirier Doesn’t Want To Fight (2020)
Dustin Poirier is known to be a company man through and through, but on this day two years ago, we ran a story of him being thrown under the bus by the head honcho of the UFC. This past weekend at UFC 279, Tony Ferguson took part in a dream fight against Nate Diaz. A common wonderance uttered regarding that fight is how in the world those two never competed against one another in all these years. The same could be said about Ferguson being paired against Dustin Poirier.
mmanews.com
Watch: Skelly Pulls Off Record-Setting Submission Win At UFN 94 (2016)
On this day six years ago, we ran a story of Chas Skelly setting a UFC record at UFC Fight Night 94 when submitting Maximo Blanco. Skelly’s record of the fastest submission in UFC featherweight history stands to this day. Another record once held by Skelly is that of the fastest consecutive wins (13 days) in the modern history of the promotion. That record would then be broken in 2020 by none other than Khamzat “Borz” Chimaev, who defeated John Phillips and Rhys McKee within 10 days.
mmanews.com
Fighters React To Sandhagen’s Win Over Yadong At UFC Vegas 60
UFC Vegas 60 featured a bantamweight main event that saw Cory Sandhagen walk away victorious after a nasty cut on Song Yadong forced the ringside doctor to call the fight off. A closely contested first round included a number of takedowns attempts from Sandhagen, but Yadong’s takedown defense largely help up. “Kung Fu Kid” certainly appeared to have the power advantage early, while Sandhagen was working kicks and landing more volume.
MMAmania.com
Jose Aldo retires from UFC, may continue fighting in different combat sports
One of the greatest fighters in the history of the sport is reportedly retiring from mixed martial arts. According to Brazilian MMA news organization Combate, Jose Aldo has reached a deal with the UFC that allows him to walk away from his current contract, which had one fight left. With “Scarface” released by the organization, he’s reportedly free to try his hand at other combat sports like boxing or grappling.
mmanews.com
UFC Fighter Bought House With Opponent’s Missed-Weight Fine
UFC fighter Julian Erosa told of what his opponent’s missed weight has done for him in the past, specifically getting him a new house. The fighter is on one of the longest win streaks at catchweight in the UFC, now having four wins in the non-existent 150 lb division.
Comments / 0