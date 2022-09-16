Dolphins vs. Ravens 2022: Updated odds before Week 2

The Miami Dolphins are gearing up for their Week 2 battle with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium, where the winner will move to 2-0.

According to Tipico Sportbook, the line has remained unchanged throughout the week, as the Dolphins are still 3.5-point underdogs. The money line, however, has shifted slightly. Miami’s victory was originally set at +155 and has moved to +160. The over/under has stayed at 44.5 points.

This game is honestly one of the tougher games to predict this week because both teams have some real strengths, but they’re also dealing with significant injuries at key positions.

The Dolphins have their top three offensive tackles on the injury report as well as impact defenders Christian Wilkins and Brandon Jones.

For Baltimore, they lost Ju’Wuan James last week to a season-ending injury and have yet to get Ronnie Stanley back, while their top three cornerbacks are on the injury report.

Miami and Baltimore will kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday, but who will win is anyone’s guess.