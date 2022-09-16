Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
KSAT 12
Man arrested after random stabbings outside H-E-B, at VIA bus stop on Southeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man who it appears went on a stabbing spree on the Southeast Side early Monday attacked victims at random, according to San Antonio police. Police believe Gregorio Cantu, 23, stabbed two men for no apparent reason. SAPD said the two stabbings happened within minutes of...
kurv.com
Man Accused Of Stabbing Two In Custody
A man is in custody in connection to two stabbings in San Antonio early Monday morning. Police said the suspect stabbed a man that was emptying trash cans outside of an H-E-B on the southeast side, then he stabbed someone that was sleeping on a bench at a bus stop a short time later.
kurv.com
San Antonio Smoke Shop Employee Shoots, Wounds Would-Be Robber
A robbery suspect is in the hospital after being shot by an employee at a smoke shop on the West Side. San Antonio police say the attempted robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at a shopping center on Ingram Road near Culebra Road. The suspect reportedly hopped over the counter...
KSAT 12
Man shoots stepson, tells police he charged at him outside North Side home
SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized Monday morning after he was shot by his stepfather at a home on the North Side, according to San Antonio police. Police said they first responded to a call for a disturbance at around 6:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of W. Summit Ave., near Fredericksburg Road.
foxsanantonio.com
Police discover two people with multiple gunshot wounds inside stolen car
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating the details of a shooting after they found two individuals with multiple gunshot wounds inside a stolen vehicle. Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Noblewood for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, the San Antonio Police Department found two people with...
KSAT 12
Smoke shop employee shoots, injures suspect during robbery attempt, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – An employee at a smoke shop on the West Side shot a suspect during a robbery attempt, according to San Antonio police. That suspect is now recovering in an area hospital. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The smoke shop is located in a shopping...
San Antonio officer fatally shoots man during arrest
A San Antonio police officer fatally shot a man during an arrest on Sunday, according to authorities. Police had been called to the city’s west side after being contacted by the man’s family, who had told authorities he had 11 warrants for his arrest, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters.
KSAT 12
Man runs to meat market for help after getting shot at home on near North Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man ran to a meat market for help after he was shot in the chest Monday afternoon. The shooter is still on the run, police said. The shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. at a home near N. Flores Street and W. Poplar Street north of downtown.
KSAT 12
Man shot by SAPD officers after he threatens to shoot, chief says
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead following a shooting with San Antonio police officers on the city’s West Side, according to Chief William McManus. McManus said the incident started around 9 a.m. Sunday, when officers received a call from the suspect’s family stating he has 11 outstanding warrants, including four felony warrants and seven misdemeanor warrants.
KSAT 12
Man assaulted in armed carjacking at car wash, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a violent carjacking after a man was reportedly assaulted moments before his vehicle was stolen, said SAPD. At around 9:30 p.m. Friday, SAPD officers responded to a carjacking at a car wash on Culebra Road. According to SAPD, two suspects walked...
Peeping Tom Pulls Out Knife and Tries Attacking Victims Father
A San Antonio girl was in her room around 10:30 pm when she noticed something startling. The girl was alone in her room when she glanced at her window and noticed something that sent her running to her father. MAN STARING BACK THROUGH A WINDOW. Staring back at the girl...
KSAT 12
SAPD: One hospitalized after drug deal goes bad, leaving neighborhood covered in bullet casings
SAN ANTONIO – A neighborhood on the city’s West Side is riddled with bullet casings after a drug deal took a turn, leaving one man hospitalized and many homes with bullet holes, according to San Antonio police. At 11:36 p.m. Saturday, six suspects met up for a drug...
KLTV
Man gets 12 years for role in Tyler shooting death
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A San Antonio man has pleaded guilty for his role in the shooting death of a man on Vance Street in Tyler. Trey Malik Allen Barreau was in Judge Jack Skeen’s courtroom Monday for a plea docket agreement. Barreau pleaded guilty to the offense of burglary of habitation, a second-degree felony. According to Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman, the murder charge against Barreau was dismissed as part of the plea agreement, considering he was one of the least culpable in the murder case and he cooperated with law enforcement.
Police: 8-year-old shot while playing video games inside room
SAN ANTONIO — An 8-year-old was at home playing video games when he was shot in the leg by someone who opened fire at the house. The San Antonio Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. on Sunday in the 7000 block of Hallie Spirit on the city's west side.
KSAT 12
Driver rescued from vehicle after crashing into pole on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was rescued from his vehicle overnight after he crashed into a pole on the North Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened just after 1:15 a.m. Monday in the 11100 block of Wetmore Road, not far from Wurzbach Parkway. Police said the...
Shooting outside east-side church leaves one person dead, another injured
SAN ANTONIO — As hymns of praise were being belted out inside Bethany First Baptist Church, outside - bullets were flying. Congregants said they hit the floor when their security guard came into the sanctuary and told them multiple rounds were fired just outside their doors in the 200 block of Noblewood.
KSAT 12
Missing child Lina Khil to get national attention on ‘Investigation Discovery’ this week
SAN ANTONIO – Nine months after Lina Sardar Khil disappeared from her apartment complex playground, her case is getting some national attention. “In Pursuit with John Walsh” will feature a segment on Lina on Wednesday. The show, which features unsolved violent crimes, airs at 8 p.m. on Investigation Discovery and will also stream on Discovery+.
SAPD investigating an officer-involved shooting on San Antonio's Westside
A San Antonio man is now dead after being shot and killed by San Antonio police after a brief struggle with officers on the city's Westside. #BREAKING San Antonio Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the city’s west side. Officers are near the corner of Murry and Martin St but we’re backed up to the corner of Zarzamora and Martin. @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/Pp0OLqfaPc The San Antonio Police Department were called to the 3200 block of Martin Street around 8:37 a.m. Sunday, Police Chief McManus said in a media briefing Sunday morning around 11 a.m. Officials were notified by concerned family members of an individual who they said had 11 outstanding warrants. When officers responded to the call, they found the suspect riding his bicycle around the area before getting into a a brief struggle with the individual. According to McManus, the man told officers, "I have a gun and will shoot you," before reportedly reaching into his waistband.
KSAT 12
Victims’ families call for state to remove Bexar County sheriff from Anaqua Springs case
SAN ANTONIO – Two families made strong accusations Monday against Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar and his office for the handling of shooting deaths of two young girls and their mother in the Anaqua Springs neighborhood in Boerne in 2019. The Bribiescas and Montez families are calling for the...
Family of 10-year-old killed sends letter to Texas Attorney General requesting murder case be reassigned
SAN ANTONIO — The family of London Bribiescas, a 10-year-old girl who was killed back on January 10, 2019, along with 16-year-old Alexa Montez and Nichol Olsen, has sent a letter to the Texas Attorney General requesting he reassign the investigation to the Texas Rangers. "Bexar County Sheriff Javier...
