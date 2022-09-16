ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Man Accused Of Stabbing Two In Custody

A man is in custody in connection to two stabbings in San Antonio early Monday morning. Police said the suspect stabbed a man that was emptying trash cans outside of an H-E-B on the southeast side, then he stabbed someone that was sleeping on a bench at a bus stop a short time later.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Smoke Shop Employee Shoots, Wounds Would-Be Robber

A robbery suspect is in the hospital after being shot by an employee at a smoke shop on the West Side. San Antonio police say the attempted robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at a shopping center on Ingram Road near Culebra Road. The suspect reportedly hopped over the counter...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Police discover two people with multiple gunshot wounds inside stolen car

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating the details of a shooting after they found two individuals with multiple gunshot wounds inside a stolen vehicle. Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Noblewood for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, the San Antonio Police Department found two people with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio officer fatally shoots man during arrest

A San Antonio police officer fatally shot a man during an arrest on Sunday, according to authorities. Police had been called to the city’s west side after being contacted by the man’s family, who had told authorities he had 11 warrants for his arrest, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man shot by SAPD officers after he threatens to shoot, chief says

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead following a shooting with San Antonio police officers on the city’s West Side, according to Chief William McManus. McManus said the incident started around 9 a.m. Sunday, when officers received a call from the suspect’s family stating he has 11 outstanding warrants, including four felony warrants and seven misdemeanor warrants.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man assaulted in armed carjacking at car wash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a violent carjacking after a man was reportedly assaulted moments before his vehicle was stolen, said SAPD. At around 9:30 p.m. Friday, SAPD officers responded to a carjacking at a car wash on Culebra Road. According to SAPD, two suspects walked...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man gets 12 years for role in Tyler shooting death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A San Antonio man has pleaded guilty for his role in the shooting death of a man on Vance Street in Tyler. Trey Malik Allen Barreau was in Judge Jack Skeen’s courtroom Monday for a plea docket agreement. Barreau pleaded guilty to the offense of burglary of habitation, a second-degree felony. According to Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman, the murder charge against Barreau was dismissed as part of the plea agreement, considering he was one of the least culpable in the murder case and he cooperated with law enforcement.
TYLER, TX
SAPD investigating an officer-involved shooting on San Antonio's Westside

A San Antonio man is now dead after being shot and killed by San Antonio police after a brief struggle with officers on the city's Westside. #BREAKING San Antonio Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the city’s west side. Officers are near the corner of Murry and Martin St but we’re backed up to the corner of Zarzamora and Martin. @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/Pp0OLqfaPc The San Antonio Police Department were called to the 3200 block of Martin Street around 8:37 a.m. Sunday, Police Chief McManus said in a media briefing Sunday morning around 11 a.m. Officials were notified by concerned family members of an individual who they said had 11 outstanding warrants. When officers responded to the call, they found the suspect riding his bicycle around the area before getting into a a brief struggle with the individual. According to McManus, the man told officers, "I have a gun and will shoot you," before reportedly reaching into his waistband.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

