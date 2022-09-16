ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Comments / 0

Related
High Point University

HPU History Faculty Donate Bench to High Point Museum

Pictured from top left is Dr. Shannon Lalor, instructor of history, and Dr. Joey Fink, assistant professor of history. From the bottom left is Dr. Amanda Allen, assistant professor of history, and Dr. Rick Schneid, chair and Herman and Louise Smith professor of history. HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 19, 2022...
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University

Class of 2022 Outcomes: Sydney Prewett Coordinates with Care

HPU graduates are leading prestigious career paths around the world at Fortune 500 companies, international service programs, public school systems, top-tier law, medical and graduate school programs, and many other esteemed organizations thanks to their journey at HPU. Here’s a glimpse of one extraordinary graduate from the Class of 2022:
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

Where to pick apples and pumpkins in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s fall… y’all! That’s right, get to the pickin' and then to all the baking! We’re talking about all things apple cider, cinnamon apples and of course apple or pumpkin pies!. So, grab a basket and get to pickin' those apples...
REIDSVILLE, NC
Elkin Tribune

Appalachian lab school opens at Elkin

App State Chancellor Sheri Everts, third from left, is joined at the Academy at Elkin ribbon-cutting ceremony by N.C. Rep. Ray Pickett, far left, N.C. Sen. Deanna Ballard, second from left, UNC System Board of Governors member Philip Byers, third from right, U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, second from right, and Stephanie Blair, representing U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis. (Photo by Chase Reynolds)
ELKIN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
City
Council, NC
WFMY NEWS2

In two months, we will know whether or not Greensboro will be hosting the World University Games

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Representatives from the International University Sports Federation better known as the FISU visited the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Sunday. The visit to the coliseum was part of its final site to visit North Carolina in conjunction with the United States bid for the 2027 World University Games which features central North Carolina as the host city partner.
GREENSBORO, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Dog Day Mixer welcomes students, furry friends

Hot dogs, ice cream and furry friends filled the front yard of the Elon Community Church Sept. 18. The Alamance Humane Society brought its own dogs to its annual dog day mixer as a way to educate the Elon community about dog adoption. The event also featured live music. Rev....
ELON, NC
Old Gold Black

Faculty group calls for contract workers to be paid a living wage

On Sept. 12, Wake Forward, a group of progressive faculty, sent a letter to Wake Forest University administrators asking the university to review the working conditions of contract workers and to ensure they make at least a living wage. The letter, which was addressed to Wake Forest President Dr. Susan Wente, Provost Dr. Michele Gillespie and Executive Vice President Hof Milam, garnered 159 signatories from faculty, students and staff.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Benjamin Franklin
WSOC Charlotte

Channel 9 waits for response from Barber Scotia College leaders on student enrollment

CONCORD, N.C. — College students across the Carolinas are now several weeks into their fall semester. Barber Scotia College leaders touted plans for students to be on the Concord campus for the first time since the school lost accreditation in 2004 and closed. Since Channel 9′s Allison Latos reported on the leadership’s ambitious plans in August, the interim president hasn’t returned her calls and emails to check on enrollment.
CONCORD, NC
FOX8 News

Chromebook giveaway for kids without digital access in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Chromebook giveaway took place in Winston-Salem on Saturday for children who lack digital access. The giveaway took place at the Forsyth County Central Library and was made possible by DigitalTech Connect, a partnership between Forsyth County Digital Equity and WinstonNet. AT&T donated the 20 Chromebooks that were given to families […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Winston Salem

Winston-Salem in North Carolina has a rich and unique history that spans nearly three centuries. This history has created an eclectic city that values art and beauty and works to preserve it in the face of modernity. So don’t be surprised to find a good range of things to do in Winston Salem.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Point University#Interior Design#Internships#Productivity#New York City
chapelboro.com

UNC Business School Dean Announces Resignation, Effective Monday

Doug Shackelford, the dean of the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC, announced Friday he is resigning from the role. Shackelford made the announcement over a brief Zoom message shared to the school, saying he will step down effective Monday. The dean and UNC alumnus described that he was on vacation with his family and is stepping away “after much reflection.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

County-wide feeding initiative in 3 Triad counties

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Bold 2 B U Community held its second annual county-wide feeding initiative on Saturday afternoon. Based in High Point, the organization provides grocery services and personal hygiene products to senior citizens, college students and special needs families. The group set up 12 locations in three counties, Guilford, Davidson and Rockingham, […]
HIGH POINT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
News Argus

841, 843, 845 847 W. 6TH STREET

845-D W. 6th St-2BR/1BA-West End APT!!! - 2BR/1BA, 2nd Floor, S/R/Micro, Stack W/D, Electric Heat & Central A/C, Laminate Hardwood Floors, Off Street Parking. $450.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke St, Winston-Salem 27101; OgburnProperties.com; Ph: (336)748-0700. To view this...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

340 Hanover Arms Court, Apt B

340-B Hanover Arms Ct-3BR/2BA-APT!! - 3BR/2BA, Living & Dining Rooms, S/R/DW, Stack W/D., LVT Flooring, Rear Screened Porch, Heat Pump & Central A/C, Water Included, Community Pool. Virtual Tour: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/806759a9-1d32-4410-bf9f-c3d1a0833b9b/?setAttribution=mls&utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=emm-3dtourpublished. $850.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke St, Winston-Salem 27101;...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy