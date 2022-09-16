Read full article on original website
High Point University
HPU History Faculty Donate Bench to High Point Museum
Pictured from top left is Dr. Shannon Lalor, instructor of history, and Dr. Joey Fink, assistant professor of history. From the bottom left is Dr. Amanda Allen, assistant professor of history, and Dr. Rick Schneid, chair and Herman and Louise Smith professor of history. HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 19, 2022...
High Point University
Class of 2022 Outcomes: Sydney Prewett Coordinates with Care
HPU graduates are leading prestigious career paths around the world at Fortune 500 companies, international service programs, public school systems, top-tier law, medical and graduate school programs, and many other esteemed organizations thanks to their journey at HPU. Here’s a glimpse of one extraordinary graduate from the Class of 2022:
WXII 12
Where to pick apples and pumpkins in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s fall… y’all! That’s right, get to the pickin' and then to all the baking! We’re talking about all things apple cider, cinnamon apples and of course apple or pumpkin pies!. So, grab a basket and get to pickin' those apples...
Elkin Tribune
Appalachian lab school opens at Elkin
App State Chancellor Sheri Everts, third from left, is joined at the Academy at Elkin ribbon-cutting ceremony by N.C. Rep. Ray Pickett, far left, N.C. Sen. Deanna Ballard, second from left, UNC System Board of Governors member Philip Byers, third from right, U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, second from right, and Stephanie Blair, representing U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis. (Photo by Chase Reynolds)
In two months, we will know whether or not Greensboro will be hosting the World University Games
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Representatives from the International University Sports Federation better known as the FISU visited the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Sunday. The visit to the coliseum was part of its final site to visit North Carolina in conjunction with the United States bid for the 2027 World University Games which features central North Carolina as the host city partner.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Reynolda hosting variety of fall gardening activities, including plant sale
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gardening beginners and experts all have a chance to exercise their green thumb at Reynolda this fall. Reynolda Gardens will host a plant sale, workshops and the Tuesday Gardening Series, where people can build their skills and learn from local gardeners. Tuesday Gardening Series talks start...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Dog Day Mixer welcomes students, furry friends
Hot dogs, ice cream and furry friends filled the front yard of the Elon Community Church Sept. 18. The Alamance Humane Society brought its own dogs to its annual dog day mixer as a way to educate the Elon community about dog adoption. The event also featured live music. Rev....
Old Gold Black
Faculty group calls for contract workers to be paid a living wage
On Sept. 12, Wake Forward, a group of progressive faculty, sent a letter to Wake Forest University administrators asking the university to review the working conditions of contract workers and to ensure they make at least a living wage. The letter, which was addressed to Wake Forest President Dr. Susan Wente, Provost Dr. Michele Gillespie and Executive Vice President Hof Milam, garnered 159 signatories from faculty, students and staff.
Channel 9 waits for response from Barber Scotia College leaders on student enrollment
CONCORD, N.C. — College students across the Carolinas are now several weeks into their fall semester. Barber Scotia College leaders touted plans for students to be on the Concord campus for the first time since the school lost accreditation in 2004 and closed. Since Channel 9′s Allison Latos reported on the leadership’s ambitious plans in August, the interim president hasn’t returned her calls and emails to check on enrollment.
Chromebook giveaway for kids without digital access in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Chromebook giveaway took place in Winston-Salem on Saturday for children who lack digital access. The giveaway took place at the Forsyth County Central Library and was made possible by DigitalTech Connect, a partnership between Forsyth County Digital Equity and WinstonNet. AT&T donated the 20 Chromebooks that were given to families […]
jocoreport.com
Maryanna Rose Parrott Crowned Little & Teen Miss NC Overall Most Beautiful
WINSTON SALEM – Maryanna Rose Parrott was crowned Little & Teen Miss North Carolina Overall Most Beautiful 2022 during the 36th annual Little Miss & Teen Miss North Carolina State Pageant held August 11-14 at the Hawthorne in Winston Salem. In addition to winning her State Title, she also...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Winston Salem
Winston-Salem in North Carolina has a rich and unique history that spans nearly three centuries. This history has created an eclectic city that values art and beauty and works to preserve it in the face of modernity. So don’t be surprised to find a good range of things to do in Winston Salem.
chapelboro.com
UNC Business School Dean Announces Resignation, Effective Monday
Doug Shackelford, the dean of the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC, announced Friday he is resigning from the role. Shackelford made the announcement over a brief Zoom message shared to the school, saying he will step down effective Monday. The dean and UNC alumnus described that he was on vacation with his family and is stepping away “after much reflection.”
"She was like family to me", Friend remembers Bennett College professor who passed
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Bennett College community is mourning the loss of a beloved professor, who passed away Tuesday. Tennille Foust touched many people in her life, one of those people is Mark Patton. "My heart really fell into my stomach and I haven't felt that way since I...
Family that lost two sons donates $25 million to UNC for Suicide Prevention Institute
“Our two children are gone, and it’s important to recognize their wonderful, short lives. I’m not sure how else to better do that than to help other families.”
County-wide feeding initiative in 3 Triad counties
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Bold 2 B U Community held its second annual county-wide feeding initiative on Saturday afternoon. Based in High Point, the organization provides grocery services and personal hygiene products to senior citizens, college students and special needs families. The group set up 12 locations in three counties, Guilford, Davidson and Rockingham, […]
News Argus
841, 843, 845 847 W. 6TH STREET
845-D W. 6th St-2BR/1BA-West End APT!!! - 2BR/1BA, 2nd Floor, S/R/Micro, Stack W/D, Electric Heat & Central A/C, Laminate Hardwood Floors, Off Street Parking. $450.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke St, Winston-Salem 27101; OgburnProperties.com; Ph: (336)748-0700. To view this...
'We are looking for talented people' | Guilford County Schools to hold a job fair Saturday
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Triad school districts are still looking to fill dozens of vacant positions outside of teacher openings. On Saturday, the Guilford County School District will host a job fair at the Guilford County bus garage from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair focuses specifically on...
Statesville Record & Landmark
'Disappear the women closest to you': Threat to judge means former Greensboro coach will serve extra time
GREENSBORO — A former Northern Guilford High School basketball coach and Greensboro businessman will serve an extra year and three months in prison after pleading guilty to mailing a threatening letter to a judge while behind bars, federal officials said this week. Stan Kowalewski was previously convicted on 22...
News Argus
340 Hanover Arms Court, Apt B
340-B Hanover Arms Ct-3BR/2BA-APT!! - 3BR/2BA, Living & Dining Rooms, S/R/DW, Stack W/D., LVT Flooring, Rear Screened Porch, Heat Pump & Central A/C, Water Included, Community Pool. Virtual Tour: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/806759a9-1d32-4410-bf9f-c3d1a0833b9b/?setAttribution=mls&utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=emm-3dtourpublished. $850.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke St, Winston-Salem 27101;...
