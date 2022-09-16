Read full article on original website
Missoula man paddleboarding 400 miles on Yellowstone River
MONTANA - A Missoula man is paddleboarding 400 miles on the Yellowstone River, from Gardiner to Terry. Mike Richardson said he loves the water and Montana scenery. "There's such an interesting life to the river," he said. "The solitude is really nice," he added. "The beauty of the silence and...
Griz notebook: Montana garners No. 2 national ranking; Pat O'Connell honored by Big Sky
MISSOULA — Montana’s continued return to dominance has now led to a No. 2 ranking in the national Top 25 poll for the first time since 2010. UM moved up one spot to second place in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, which was released Monday. The Griz are tied with South Dakota State at 1,267 points, although they received six first-place votes and the Jackrabbits got five.
Fall Harvest Festival event to return to Fort Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - The annual Fall Harvest Festival is coming back to the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula Sunday, Sept. 25. The event is free and for everyone of all ages. It is going on from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A release from HMFM said the activities at the...
Rocky tops No. 21 Montana Tech 28-20
BUTTE, Mont. -- The Rocky Mountain Battlin' Bears (2-1) came into Bob Green Field with revenge on the mind after the Montana Tech Orediggers (2-1), ranked No. 21 in the latest NAIA coaches poll, bested the Bears twice in 2021. Thanks to three combined touchdowns from quarterback Nathan Dick, the Battlin' Bears got their revenge 28-20, spoiling the Orediggers' first game as a ranked team since 2018.
Traffic Alert: Another road closed for Mullan BUILD project
MISSOULA, Mont. - A busy street used as a detour for the Mullan BUILD project will be closed starting Monday, September 19. Flynn Lane will close to through traffic for three to five days. This is the road residents living near Hellgate Elementary use as a detour to go into...
