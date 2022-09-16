General Hospital’s Nancy Lee Grahn Shares an Out-of-This-World Photo From ‘When Tristan Rogers and I Were Dating’

Read full article on original website
General Hospital’s Laura Wright Drops Stunning Make-Up-Free Photos: ‘Yep, This Is Me’
The Emmy winner celebrated her 52nd birthday by sharing her true self with her followers. After being showered with messages on her September 11 birthday, Laura Wright took to Instagram to acknowledge the outpouring of love. But her post became something even deeper and more meaningful than an expression of gratitude. It turned into sort of an inspiring declaration and celebration of genuineness.
Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?
Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
You’re Killin’ Us, General Hospital: New Footage Teases a Devastating Death That Has Nothing to Do With The Hook
We’ve been so distracted, this one completely blindsided us!. It looks like we’re about to get a sad few days in Port Charles this week, but at least this time, it doesn’t have anything to do with The Hook. At least, we don’t think it does!
Her Life in Pictures: As the Daughter of General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Turns 28, Revisit Memorable Moments, From Being Her Dad’s Mini-Me to Becoming a Proud Mom
Dad’s Mini-Me Benard shared a fun collage that not only gave us a glimpse at a young Cailey but also highlighted just how much they look alike. “First of all let me explain this picture,” he stated. “Of course that’s my beautiful daughter Cailey in the middle… my mother always wanted a daughter so that’s me dressed up as a little girl in the corner.” Don’t worry readers, we thought that corner pic was Cailey too!
Bold & Beautiful’s Denise Richards Shares ‘Extremely Hard’ Post After Shocking Loss: ‘My Heart Is Broken’
Bold & Beautiful actors “just gutted” as they mourn the sudden death of an “incredible daddy, son, and devoted loving husband”. “This has been extremely hard to post.” With those words, Bold & Beautiful’s Denise Richards (Shauna) set out to pay tribute to a “dear friend” who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 11, 2022 at just 48 years of age.
Sarah Michelle Gellar & Her Daughter Charlotte’s Super-Rare Red Carpet Appearance Proves They’re the Most Fun Mother-Daughter Duo
At the premiere of the long-awaited Netflix revenge movie aptly named Do Revenge, all eyes were on the insanely cool and chic cast. From Stranger Things‘ Maya Hawke to Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes, we couldn’t get enough of this red carpet. But who we really couldn’t stop staring at was Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Sarah Michelle Gellar! Not only did she make a rare red carpet appearance, but her daughter Charlotte made an insanely rare appearance alongside her superstar mom!
Bold & Beautiful Heartbreaker: A Top-Secret Agreement Could Decide Not Only Douglas’ Custody But Ridge’s Future With Brooke and Taylor
While the seemingly never-ending battle between the Logan and Forrester families has usually centered on affairs of the heart, the past few weeks have seen the Bold & Beautiful clans bickering over the future of young Douglas. Of course, it’s not as simple as all that, given that several relationships...
Whoa! General Hospital’s Josh Swickard Reveals Why It’s ‘Time to Ice My Entire Body’
The ABC soap fave braved “a new experience” unlike no other. On Sunday, September 18, General Hospital’s Josh Swickard (Chase) did something that he’s never done before — took part in a triathlon! The day before, the ABC soap actor announced via an Instagram video, with his adorable daughter Savannah popping in to say hi, “Tomorrow I’m running in Malibu Triathlon.” He went on to reveal, “I haven’t trained for it… I don’t swim, I’ve never ridden a road bike, this is going to be a new experience for me.”
Young & Restless’ Michael Graziadei Returning as Daniel — to Bail Out Mom Phyllis?
Who will he cross paths with and how long will he stay?!. Listen, Young & Restless fans have long been predicting that Phyllis’ plot to get the goods on her rival Diane and drive her out of Genoa City would backfire spectacularly, and the latest return news would seem to back up that theory!
Young & Restless and Bold & Beautiful Crossover Preview: Nikki Launches Her Latest Revenge Plan
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of September 19 – 23, Nikki drops in on her ex. Read what happens and watch the preview below. For weeks now, Phyllis and Nikki have been trying to find some kind of dirt on Diane to get her out of their lives. Their plan to use investigative Talia Morgan hit a snag when a mysterious figure was able to force Talia’s editor to kill her series on Diane. And Phyllis’ idea to take Diane down by working at Marchetti with her has also been a bust.
General Hospital’s Chad Duell Opens Up About the Health Scare That Resulted in His Recent Recast: ‘I Thought I Was Dying’
When General Hospital temporarily recast Michael again recently with Robert Adamson, fans feared that Chad Duell had contracted COVID again. In fact, “I thought I had COVID again,” he said during the September 18 edition of castmate Maurice Benard’s State of Mind vlog. “I had the symptoms of it: the fever, the cough, a weird headache… ”
General Hospital Alum ‘Hooks’ Us With a Haunting Tease About the Killer’s True Identity
Ever since Ava was first attacked by The Hook on General Hospital, viewers have been hot on the case of the attacker’s identity. Everyone has their theories and now it looks like William deVry is in on the game too — in a big way!. Over on Twitter,...
Young & Restless Preview: Adam Gets Right to the Point With Sally — and Kyle Surprises Summer
Nikki comes face to face with her ex. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of September 19 – 23, Nikki and Deacon reconnect. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Nick and Sally connected last week, really connected, and made love on the couch in...
Blake Lively’s Baby Bump Photos Are in Retaliation of Overbearing Paparazzi & This Situation Is Not Okay
Pregnancy should be a time of being in touch with oneself, giving into those odd cravings, and celebrating new life with the ones you love. Key word: should. Sadly, when you’re famous, paparazzi are a part of the package deal, even when you’re an expecting mom. Many paparazzi have been known to be so intrusive that it causes stress among celebrities, but this situation with Blake Lively may be one of the darkest in a while. On Sept 17, Lively shared some glowing, super-sweet snapshots of herself with her growing baby bump, which should be something everyone is excited about! However,...
The Most Moving Photos at Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral
On Sept 8, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, after being the longest reigning monarch. For 70 years, people knew their Queen was there, and that her growing royal family was close by. It was a harmonious picture of the British Royal family. But everything changed when she passed away.
Primetime News Roundup: The Next Bachelor, Good Wife’s Shocking Update, and How Taye Diggs Will Help Women Get Their Groove Back
Like you, we really, really love television. And while we spend most of our time discussing who’s doing what to — and with — whom on the daytime soaps, we’ve also got an eye on what’s happening after dark. Here’s a quick update of some of the biggest stories you may have missed this week, including deets on who will be the next Bachelor, which primetime character landed behind bars under shady circumstances, and even a tip or two on what to binge next!
Royal Family Released Queen Elizabeth II’s Final Portrait Ahead of Her Funeral & It Has a Special Hidden Meaning Behind It
Ahead of Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral on Sept 19, the British royal family released her final portrait that was taken before her death on Sept 8. On Sept 18, the Royal family’s official Instagram account called @theroyalfamily released the touching portrait with the caption, “Ahead of Her Majesty The Queen’s Funeral, a new photograph has been released. It was taken this year to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, as she became the first British Monarch to reach this milestone. Tomorrow, millions will come together to commemorate her remarkable life.” See the official photo HERE. In the photo, we see the late Queen...
Kate Middleton and Charlotte Shared a Moving Moment at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
Kate Middleton went into parenting mode when her 7-year-old daughter Charlotte became emotional at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. The Duchess was spotted comforting Charlotte, who appeared to be crying. She sweetly put an arm on her arm, while placing a hand on her back. The moment was captured after the royal family watched the coffin of the Queen transported to a hearse following the State Funeral.
Paris Jackson Stole the Show in These Eye-Catching & Colorful Gowns at the Elizabeth Taylor Ball
Despite being the Queen of rocker-chic, Paris Jackson‘s red carpet style has a delicate, fairytale-esuqe vibe to it every single time! We always love when she wears a long gown that shows off her many beautifully done tattoos, and she treated fans with not one, but two show-stopping designer dresses at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball To End AIDS. On Sept 15, Jackson donned a strapless and form-fitting golden gown from Rasario that showed off all of her curves and later, a sparkling gown no one could take their eyes off of. See the photos below: As you can see, she arrived on...
A Single Days of Our Lives Return Could Be All That Stands In the Way of Kristen Getting Everything She Wants
But it’s also the last person her foes could want to see!. Well, that custody hearing on Days of Our Lives did not start out the way we thought it would! Kristen, against all odds, seems to be coming out on top. Between telling the judge that Chloe’s a danger to Brady and Rachel, to bringing up Philip’s supposed death, somehow, the woman who’s probably committed every crime in the book has gotten the judge’s ear.
