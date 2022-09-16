General Hospital’s Nancy Lee Grahn Shares an Out-of-This-World Photo From ‘When Tristan Rogers and I Were Dating’

Pregnancy should be a time of being in touch with oneself, giving into those odd cravings, and celebrating new life with the ones you love. Key word: should. Sadly, when you’re famous, paparazzi are a part of the package deal, even when you’re an expecting mom. Many paparazzi have been known to be so intrusive that it causes stress among celebrities, but this situation with Blake Lively may be one of the darkest in a while. On Sept 17, Lively shared some glowing, super-sweet snapshots of herself with her growing baby bump, which should be something everyone is excited about! However,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO