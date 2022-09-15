Read full article on original website
Laura Duscher, 87, Sauk Rapids
Laura passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the Good Shepard Cottages in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, September 22 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman, MN with Father Jerry Mischke and Father Kenneth Popp officiating. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Thursday at the church.
Darvin E. Ferguson, 78, Cold Spring
Darvin Elmer Ferguson passed away on September 14, 2022 at the age of 78, in Cold Spring, MN. Even as his body and mind began to falter in later life, Darvin never lost the twinkle in his eyes or the mischievous grin that will be remembered by so many friends and family.
