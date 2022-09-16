Read full article on original website
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally is stunned when she witnesses a close moment beween Adam and Chelsea
Looks can be deceiving and Monday on The Young and the Restless Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will read more into a scene she witnesses in Chancellor Park than she should. Last week Sally and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) were trying to make each other jealous whereas Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is concerned. Each woman knows the other still has feelings for the bad boy and desires to make each other jealous.
THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Spoilers: Diane’s Downfall!
Nikki and Phyllis plot to take down Diane in these THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS spoilers, but will they succeed? Or might Diane find a way to turn the tables on their scheme?. Since revealing that she’s alive and returning to Genoa City, Diane has been public enemy number one… at least where Phyllis, Nikki, and Ashley are concerned! So they have banded together, determined to take down their nemesis and drive her back out of town… permanently, this time!
How The Young And The Restless Fans Really Feel About A Sally-Nick Pairing
These days, Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) from "The Young and the Restless" has become used to playing with fire. He's determined to take down his father Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) so he can finally be held accountable for his actions — and to make up for all the years he felt lesser than his siblings, per Soaps.com. His strained relationship with his family has leaked into other aspects of his life.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Adam Heartbroken as Sally Moves on With Nick
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers indicate Adam Newman will be in for a shock when he catches Sally Spectra with Nick Newman.
‘The Young and the Restless’: Why Did Heather Tom Leave?
Heather Tom's soap opera career began in 1990 when she was cast as Victoria Newman on 'The Young and the Restless.'
Is Mishael Morgan Really Leaving The Young And The Restless?
Mishael Morgan has become a staple of "The Young and the Restless" since first joining the soap as Hilary Curtis in 2013. She gained critical acclaim in the role of Hilary, earning herself two Daytime Emmy Award nominations (via Daytime Confidential). Unfortunately, the Hilary character was abruptly killed off in 2018, marking the end of Morgan's stellar run on "Y&R" (via Soaps In Depth). However, once a new regime took over the series, Morgan found her way back to Genoa City. This time, she stepped into the role of Amanda Sinclair, the identical twin sister of Hilary (via CBS).
Is The Young And The Restless' Michelle Stafford Really Going Back To School?
Michelle Stafford is a daytime television icon, having played the role of Phyllis Summers on "The Young and the Restless" on and off for decades. Fans know that Phyllis can be quite dramatic, especially when it comes to her love life. In the past, she's developed romances with characters such as Billy Abbott, Damon Porter, Malcolm Winters, Ronan Mallory, and many more. She's also been married multiple times to fan favorites such as Jack Abbott, Nick Newman, and Danny Romalotti (via Soap Central).
Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?
Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
How Carly's Crash Landing On General Hospital Will Change Her Forever
Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) has survived many disasters on "General Hospital." As seen on YouTube, in 2005, a train carrying many of the citizens of Port Charles accidentally collided with another train causing a huge wreck. In the aftermath, as characters were attempting to free themselves from the wreckage, Max Giambetti (Derk Cheetwood) — one of the main bodyguards of mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) — stumbled through one of the cars asking if anyone needed help. Little did Max know he walked right past a woman who was partially concealed by debris. That woman was Carly, and it was Wright's first scene playing the role which had previously been played by four other actresses.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Chance and Abby’s Marriage Destroyed by Newman Family Cover-Up
'The Young and the Restless' couple Chance Chancellor and Abby Newman's marriage faces another crisis because of her family's drama.
The Young And The Restless' Nikki And The Bold And The Beautiful's Deacon Will Soon Reunite
One of the biggest episodes in soap history is about to take place. On Monday, September 26, "The Young and the Restless" is going to crossover with "The Bold and the Beautiful" in an epic blend of storylines, per Daytime Confidential. "Y&R" is celebrating a major milestone next March — their 50th anniversary and decided to treat their long-time fans with the rare crossover episode sooner than later, instead of waiting until next year.
The Young And The Restless Star Susan Walters Shares Heartwarming Family News
Actors Susan Walters and Linden Ashby are one of daytime television's most successful real life couples. The pair met on the set of "Loving" in 1986, where they portrayed cousins Lorna Forbes and Curtis Alden, and immediately fell in love. They got married within three months of meeting each other and have been together for 36 years (via News4JAX).
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Asks Thomas for a Favor Regarding Douglas
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers reveal Ridge Forrester asks his son Thomas Forrester for an important favor.
Bold & Beautiful Heartbreaker: A Top-Secret Agreement Could Decide Not Only Douglas’ Custody But Ridge’s Future With Brooke and Taylor
While the seemingly never-ending battle between the Logan and Forrester families has usually centered on affairs of the heart, the past few weeks have seen the Bold & Beautiful clans bickering over the future of young Douglas. Of course, it’s not as simple as all that, given that several relationships...
Soap Stars Kirsten Storms And Brandon Barash Share A Back To School Adventure
As Soap Central reports, "General Hospital" star Kirsten Storms started acting at age 5. Children of the '90s may remember her Disney Channel TV movie from 1999, "Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century." In 2005 she took over the role of Maxie Jones on "GH" and the character has had her share of drama and romance over the years, especially with computer hacker extraordinaire Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson), per Soap Hub.
Her Life in Pictures: As the Daughter of General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Turns 28, Revisit Memorable Moments, From Being Her Dad’s Mini-Me to Becoming a Proud Mom
Dad’s Mini-Me Benard shared a fun collage that not only gave us a glimpse at a young Cailey but also highlighted just how much they look alike. “First of all let me explain this picture,” he stated. “Of course that’s my beautiful daughter Cailey in the middle… my mother always wanted a daughter so that’s me dressed up as a little girl in the corner.” Don’t worry readers, we thought that corner pic was Cailey too!
You’re Killin’ Us, General Hospital: New Footage Teases a Devastating Death That Has Nothing to Do With The Hook
We’ve been so distracted, this one completely blindsided us!. It looks like we’re about to get a sad few days in Port Charles this week, but at least this time, it doesn’t have anything to do with The Hook. At least, we don’t think it does!
Whoa! Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy Is Going Full-On Scheme Queen
A daughter’s gotta do what a daughter’s gotta do. Well, some would disagree with that, but this is Bold & Beautiful firebrand Steffy we are talking about — and we all know that when it comes to her parents getting back together, she’ll do anything. And she does just that the week of September 19 — at the worst possible time for Brooke!
The Young and the Restless flirts with danger but shows no signs of following through
Ever since shortly before COVID The Young and the Restless has been teasing viewers with possible hookups and relationships that did not last or never came to pass. First, there was Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) whom spoilers said would reconnect because they dated off-screen and would not need to social distance.
Does The Bold And The Beautiful's Matthew Atkinson Really Think Thomas Should Win Hope Back?
Thomas Forrester has had a rough few years on "The Bold and the Beautiful." Since Matthew Atkinson took over the role in 2019, the character developed an unhealthy obsession with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and manipulated her into marrying him and adopting his young son, Douglas. He also kept the secret that Hope's baby was alive and being raised by his own sister, was responsible for Emma Barber's death, got pushed off a cliff, and fell into a vat of acid, via Soaps in Depth. To top it all off, he then suffered a brain injury that had him falling in love with a mannequin. Yes, really.
