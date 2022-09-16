Broadway in the Boros returns Friday with free performance

Broadway in the Boros returns 00:27

NEW YORK -- Broadway in the Boros returns Friday in Brooklyn.

After taking two years off due to the pandemic, the free performances featuring cast members of Broadway musicals are back.

Friday's show is set for 1 p.m. at The Plaza at 200 Ashland in Downtown Brooklyn.

It will include songs from "Beetlejuice," "Chicago," "The Book of Mormon" and "Little Shop of Horrors."