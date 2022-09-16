ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Broadway in the Boros returns Friday with free performance

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MZSwK_0hy26nL900

Broadway in the Boros returns 00:27

NEW YORK -- Broadway in the Boros returns Friday in Brooklyn.

After taking two years off due to the pandemic, the free performances featuring cast members of Broadway musicals are back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IFx7s_0hy26nL900
Broadway in the Boros is back tonight 03:06

Friday's show is set for 1 p.m. at The Plaza at 200 Ashland in Downtown Brooklyn.

It will include songs from "Beetlejuice," "Chicago," "The Book of Mormon" and "Little Shop of Horrors."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Brooklyn soup kitchen donates to migrants arriving at Port Authority

NEW YORK -- More migrants on buses from Texas arrived at Port Authority Bus Terminal on Monday. The Masbia Soup Kitchen in Brooklyn is supporting the asylum seekers by donating clothes and shoes. "We're here today at the Port Authority Bus Terminal and we're giving out fresh shoes for people. So those who come off the buses, some don't have shoes, some are here with flip-flops, some have torn shoes. We're basically trying to give people their dignity back. They're traveling form very far, people who just arrived to the United States and now arriving to New York City. We want to give them the real New York welcome they deserve. They deserve their dignity, they deserve to be treated as human beings," said Alexander Rapaport, executive director. More than 11,000 migrants have come to the city so far this year, according to Mayor Eric Adams.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Masses pack Madison Avenue for Mexican Day Parade

NEW YORK -- It was a celebration of Mexican culture along Madison Avenue on Sunday for the Mexican Day Parade.To the beautiful sound of traditional music, it was a colorful display of culture as the parade stepped off at East 38th Street.Mayor Eric Adams kicked off the parade while hundreds, young and old, lined the sidelines, CBS2's Thalia Perez reported.Rolando Cedeño came to the parade with his wife and kids. He said he lives in Virginia and is originally from Morelos, just south of Mexico City."I'm feeling really nice because this is my second time bringing all of my family to celebrate independence day," Cedeño said.And like him, there was something for everyone."The mariachis we're really exciting to see. Those are like my favorite part," said Daniela Tiburcio of Passaic, New Jersey."It's really beautiful to see how Mexico is represented in the United States," added Paulina Lira of Houston, Texas.The festivities Sunday celebrated Mexico's independence from Spain in September, more than 200 hundred years ago.For many, the parade was about waving flags high and taking in the colors, sounds and culture of the day's festivities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Dîner en Blanc back in New York City after pandemic pause

NEW YORK -- The world's largest dinner party is making a comeback. Dîner en Blanc is returning to New York City on Monday, after a two-year pause during the pandemic. Rules for the elegant pop-up dining experience are simple. Just dress in all white and bring a folding table, chairs and a white tablecloth. The location has yet to be announced, which is customary. Past venues include Lincoln Center and Bryant Park. Dîner en Blanc is held in more than 120 cities around the world. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Gathering at Manhattan pub to watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

NEW YORK -- In New York City, people have gathered at a British pub to watch the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. Anglophiles, expats and devotees of the British Royal Family came together for an early-morning breakfast reception Monday at The Churchill Tavern on East 28th Street in Manhattan. People offered reflections on the queen's life and what she meant to them. "I'm here this morning because I wanted to feel connected, I think, to everybody back home. It's the end of an era," said Joanna Dingle, a British citizen. A philanthropist who attended royal ceremonies and funerals organized the event. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Ashland, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
County
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
CBS New York

Bikers, people on illegal mopeds spotted disrupting traffic all over NYC

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of bikers and people on illegal mopeds were seen disturbing traffic on the Upper West Side on Sunday afternoon.Video shows them on Amsterdam Avenue at 98th Street, but CBS2 has learned they were spotted across the city, starting in Chelsea.Police said the group also blocked traffic on the Willis Avenue Bridge in the Bronx.People who work nearby described what they saw."They were stopping trucks, horses, pedestrians, walking," Avery Prince said. "There was a regular bike with one wheel. The front wheel was off. He was just wheeling it.""They was not in the bike lane. They take the whole street. They take actually both way of the street. This is two-way street. The whole street was full of bike, so basically the car stopped until all these guys go by and it take them at least 10 minutes to go by," said Marcos Emad, manager at Chelsea Square Restaurant.There were no reports of injuries or arrests.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Savant Studios: A Bed-Stuy boutique where design is personal

NEW YORK - For Michael Graham, design is personal."Sometimes it starts with a material. Sometimes it starts with a thought or a sketch," he said.At his retail shop for Savant Studios, a T-shirt bears an image of ideas he jotted in pen on lined paper. Another depicts his favorite artist, Nina Simone, along with the sheet music to her anthem "To Be Young, Gifted and Black.""Everything in here just tells a story," he said.His business defies limitation."Savant Studios is a lot of things. It's a design studio. It's a clothing store. It's a creative hub. It's a community spot," he said. Hanging from racks is a mixture of new, vintage, reworked, and one-of-a-kind clothes sourced and sewn by Michael and his team of creatives. Many designs draw inspiration from the shop's community."What Bed-Stuy is is, to me, the coolest neighborhood on earth," Michael said.This appreciation is reflected in the carefully-curated art and objects that fill the space."When we first opened up, people would come in, and they would say, 'Oh, this feels like Soho,'" he said.Michael doesn't see it that way."It feels like Bed-Stuy. That's what this is," he said.Savant Studios1463 Fulton StBrooklyn, NY 11216(646) 667-8093https://www.savantvision.com/
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Hollywood director Darren Aronofsky visits Brooklyn school

NEW YORK -  Darren Aronofsky, the award-winning director, producer and screenwriter behind films like "Black Swan," "Noah" and "Requiem for a Dream," visited his Coney Island alma mater, Mark Twain Intermediate School, on Thursday. He was greeted by a standing ovation of 8th graders in a packed auditorium on Neptune Avenue. "Great educators, great teachers. Some of the best teachers I've ever had," Aronofsky told CBS2's Hannah Kliger.It was not his first visit back; he was already induced into the school's hall of fame a few years ago. This time, he came to talk about his new book, "Monster Club," co-authored with...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 4 shot, 1 fatally, in Elmhurst, Queens

NEW YORK -- One person was killed and three others were injured in a drive-by shooting in Elmhurst, Queens on Sunday afternoon.Police are looking for at least two suspects, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported.The shooting happened at the corner of 41st Avenue and Warren Street. Police taped off a significant area of the neighborhood as the investigation continued.Police say at around 1:30 p.m. two men on a moped started shooting and sped off.A total of four men were shot. Police say 28-year-old man died and the three others were taken to the hospital. They range in age from 29 to 36. They...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beetlejuice
CBS New York

Funeral held for 4-year-old girl allegedly drowned by her mother on Coney Island

NEW YORK - A funeral was held Monday for one of three children police say were drowned at a Coney Island beach by their mother. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to 4-year-old Liliana Merdy's grieving father. Pink and silver balloons were released into the sky for Liliana outside of Caribe Funeral Home on Utica Avenue in Brooklyn. She was remembered by her father as a spirited young girl. "Lily mainly just wanted to dance. She did ballet, rhythm, gymnastics," her father Shamir Small said. "She was loved by all of her family members. Contrary to what happened, she was loved by her mother. What she...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYC Buddy Walk kicks off Saturday in Central Park

NEW YORK -- The New York City Buddy Walk kicks off Saturday in Central Park raising awareness for people with down syndrome. CBS2's Chris Wragge has been a proud supporter of this community for 13 years and says he's thrilled to emcee the walk again this year. He got involved at the suggestion of a friend and said once he met the families and experienced their love and support, he was hooked. He's watched many of the kids grow up, and says it's amazing to see them make connections. The Buddy Walk was established in 1995 by the National Down Syndrome Society, the leading human rights organization for all people with down syndrome. Their President and CEO Kandi Pickard joined CBS2 to discuss the upcoming walk and how to get involved. CLICK HERE for more information, and watch their full interview above. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 24-year-old shot to death in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The search is on Saturday for a gunman after a 24-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Brooklyn. It happened at around 3 a.m. on Glenwood Road in East Flatbush. We're told a 29-year-old was also shot and rushed to the hospital in stable condition. Police did not immediately release information about any suspects or a motive. 
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Suspects wanted for stealing $28,000 in Brooklyn burglaries

NEW YORK - Police are searching for up to three men accused in a string of burglaries across Brooklyn. Investigators said the suspects hit at least six businesses, including restaurants and nightclubs, in Bay Ridge. The last crime happened on Sept. 5 when, according to police, the suspects broke into two restaurants and a grocery store overnight. In all, the suspects have gotten away with nearly $28,000 in cash, the NYPD said. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Broadway Show#Broadway Musicals#Little Shop Of Horrors#Performing#Musical Theater
CBS New York

Questions swirl after altercation caught on video at Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead's Sunday sermon

NEW YORK - A confrontation during a Sunday sermon in Brooklyn landed two people behind bars, including a bishop who argues he was protecting his family. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to both people involved and has the video from Canarsie. During a live-streamed Sunday service at Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries, Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead appeared to get disrupted. The bishop says it all started when two women came into the church mid-sermon. "One of my ministers told them you cannot record, and they began to make a scene, so I told them 'let them record, let them record.' They began recording and she began...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC considering using cruise ships as temporary housing for migrants

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is facing pushback for some plans the city is considering to house newly arrived migrants.They come to America in search of stability, but many instead find themselves shuffled from city to city.At the Port Authority Bus Terminal, one woman pleaded not to be relocated again after she was put on a bus from El Paso, Texas without her family.To house the unprecedented surge of more than 11,000 migrants the last few months, on CBS2's weekly political show The Point, the mayor told reporter Marica Kramer he is considering using cruise ships as temporary housing."We are looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

3rd new Staten Island ferry arrives in New York City

NEW YORK -- The third and last new ferry being added to the Staten Island fleet arrived Friday.The Dorothy Day completed its 14-day journey from a shipyard in Florida, where it was built.Day was a renowned social activist who lived and worked on Staten Island.The new boats have three decks and can carry up to 4,500 passengers.The Dorothy Day will be commissioned later this year.
CBS New York

NYPD: Man shot during attempted robbery in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a shooter and a man is hospitalized after an attempted robbery led to gunshots early Sunday morning on the Upper West Side. The NYPD removed the crime scene tape, but blood stains remained on the sidewalk along West End Avenue near 103rd Street where the attempted robbery escalated, CBS2's Christina Fan reported. The 31-year-old victim was walking at around 3:40 a.m. when a man approached him, flashed a gun and asked for money. The victim said he didn't have any and walked away, but the suspect shot him in the lower back. The victim was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The suspect was still on the run. News of the shooting had people who live in the neighborhood feeling uneasy, especially since police have been warning them about citywide mugging patterns. It was not immediately clear if this crime is related to others. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
CBS New York

Valerie Fund Walk & 5k Run steps off Saturday in Verona, N.J.

VERONA, N.J. -- The Valerie Fund Walk and 5k Run gets underway Saturday in Verona, New Jersey. For 46 years, the organization has been helping children battling cancer and blood disorders. Their primary mission is to help families get life-saving care close to home at eight centers in New York and New Jersey.The event is group's biggest fundraiser, and the goal is to raise $1 million to help bring children comprehensive care from medical to emotional wellbeing.    "You can't cure someone just medically. You have to look at the whole child and you have to look at the whole family, and that's what the Valerie Fund enables us to do," said Maureen Baker, a nurse practitioner at Goryeb Children's Hospital."CBS2 is a proud partner under our #BetterTogether campaign, and our own John Elliott and Vanessa Murdock will be the emcees.   CLICK HERE for more information.
VERONA, NJ
CBS New York

Caught on camera: Man steals 82-year-old's cellphone in SoHo

NEW YORK - Police are trying to find the man who stole an 82-year-old's cellphone right out of his hands in SoHo.It happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday near Prince Street and Thompson Street.Video shows the 82-year-old sitting on the stoop of a building, looking at his cellphone, when a man pushing a bicycle approaches him and appears to speak to him.Moments later, the man grabs the 82-year-old's cellphone out of his hand, then gets on his bike and rides away.Police say the victim was not injured.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Moped hits NYPD cruiser, bursts into flames

NEW YORK -- Video shows the moment a suspect fleeing on a moped crashes into the side of a police cruiser in Queens, causing it to burst into flames.Police say the suspect was the only one hurt, suffering minor injuries.Police video reveals the dramatic moment officers pull into the intersection of Merrick Boulevard and Liberty Avenue in Jamaica, blocking the path of a fleeing suspect on a moped.You then see the suspect T-bone the driver's side door of the NYPD cruiser. He's thrown off the moped and it explodes into flames.Neighbors in the area were shocked when CBS2's Thalia...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Police searching for missing Queens boy with mild autism

NEW YORK -- The search continues for a missing boy in Queens.Police say 12-year-old Luis Osorio, of Far Rockaway, has been missing since Wednesday morning.He was last seen around 8 a.m. near his school, P.S. 43 on Beach 29th Street. He was wearing a black Adidas jumpsuit and a white polo shirt and carrying a navy blue Nike backpack.Officials say he has mild autism.Anyone who sees Luis or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
108K+
Followers
25K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy