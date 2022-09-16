Read full article on original website
Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Gov. Little again declines to participate in debate heading into election
Incumbent Idaho Gov. Brad Little and U.S. Reps. Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, both R-Idaho, have declined to participate in a series of traditional statewide televised political debates leading up to the Nov. 8 general election, producers of the Idaho Debates said. As a result, the producers have canceled each...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho, Taiwan Flour Millers Sign $576 Million Wheat Deal
BOISE - On Monday, Idaho Governor Brad Little joined representatives of the Idaho wheat industry and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Seattle in signing a letter of intent for the Taiwan Flour Mills Association (TFMA) to purchase U.S. wheat over the next two years, a deal valued at $576 million.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Approximately 400,000 Fentanyl Pills, 152 Pounds of Meth Seized at Arizona Border Over the Weekend
ARIZONA - Over the weekend, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Nogales, AZ Point of Entry seized approximately 400,000 fentanyl pills and 152 pounds of meth. According to Port Director Michael W. Humphries, the narcotics were concealed using various methods, including in the back wall of a truck cab and in the side walls of a vehicle. In total, the drugs were found in five loads attempting to cross the border into the U.S.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Razor clam digs postponed due to spike in marine toxins
The recreational razor clam season — originally scheduled to begin Thursday on coastal beaches — is postponed until further notice, according to a news release from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Test results on razor clams indicate domoic acid levels are trending upward or, on most...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Pint-And-Paint, National Batman Day!
RICHLAND, Wash. - Today the Tri-Cities Cider House celebrated National Batman Day and Adam West's birthday by hosting a pint-and-paint activity.. Fireflight Studios LLC provided a painting class while the TC Cider House provided the drinks and snacks... While the final product may look intimidating, the process is actually pretty...
Comments / 0