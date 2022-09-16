Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing These Florida Locations
Bed Bath & Beyond recently announced that they're closing stores nationwide, including locations in Florida. This will be the first wave of closures as the company undergoes a complete restructure, according to FOX Business. The home goods retailer plans on shuttering 150 locations and reducing its workforce by 20%. A company spokesperson didn't say when these locations will close.
Governor Wolf Calling For Two-Thousand Dollar Relief Checks For Households
>Governor Wolf Calling For Two-Thousand Dollar Relief Checks For Households. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Tom Wolf is pushing for more relief for Pennsylvania residents. The governor is pitching for two-thousand dollar COVID-19 relief checks to be sent to households making less than 80-thousand dollars annually. He says inflation is putting a strain on households more than ever right now and families need a break. Wolf contends direct payments are the best options to help struggling households.
Flags in Iowa Ordered to Full Staff Monday Evening
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds is ordering flags in Iowa to return to fall staff today at sunset. Flags have been at half-staff since Queen Elizabeth’s death on September 8th. President Biden ordered flags to remain at half-staff until the Queen’s interment. Her funeral service was...
Watch: Lake Champlain Monster Spotted on Sonar?
A cryptozoologist in Vermont has captured some truly intriguing sonar footage which shows a sizeable anomaly that just might the legendary monster of Lake Champlain. The tantalizing footage was recorded on September 10th by dedicated researcher Katy Elizabeth, who has spent the last decade searching for the famed creature, affectionately known as Champy, by way of her boat 'Kelpie II,' which is outfitted with an array of equipment designed to possibly spot the iconic cryptid. It would seem that her persistence may have paid off in a big way just a few days ago, when the sonar aboard the vessel filmed something rather remarkable.
Hurricane Fiona Causes Massive Floods and Leaves Puerto Rico Without Power
(San Juan) -- The governor of Puerto Rico says the impacts of Hurricane Fiona will continue through at least Monday. The hurricane made landfall Sunday afternoon. Governor Pedro Pierluisi said the storm came "directly for the island." The National Hurricane Center said maximum sustained winds were clocked at 85 miles-per-hour and the entire island lost power. A second landfall is possible in the Dominican Republic Monday morning.
South Florida Man Dies While Snorkeling In The Keys
A South Florida man died while snorkeling in the Florida Keys last week, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said 20-year-old Harry Jeanniton, of Boynton Beach, was struggling in the water before 1:30 p.m. Friday (September 16). The victim was snorkeling with three others on Alligator Reef off Islamorada when he lost consciousness in the water, per a Facebook post.
This May Be The Greatest Political Ad We've Ever Seen
Utah's Linda Paulson wanted to make a statement with her campaign ad, and I think it's safe to say she did. The Salt Lake City Republican announced in a recent rap video that she would be running in the District 12 Senate race. I certainly think that this is a campaign ad that her district will never forget.
Suspect Accused of Threatening Women With Gun Due on Court Monday
The suspect who is accused of threatening two women with a gun in Albany is expected to be arraigned Monday. Officers arrived at an apartment on Park Avenue Sunday after receiving a call about a man inside the residence with a firearm. They say 56-year-old Ike Weems threw the loaded weapon out of a window and an investigation revealed he'd pointed it towards the two women. He was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges including menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.
Fire at hose leads to explosion, seriously injuring woman
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Kent County Sheriff's Office says a woman was seriously injured after an explosion that leveled a house on Fairwood Court, near the intersection of 76th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue in Gaines Township. After deputies were unable to save the woman initially, firefighters were able to...
