Idaho State

bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho Gov. Little again declines to participate in debate heading into election

Incumbent Idaho Gov. Brad Little and U.S. Reps. Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, both R-Idaho, have declined to participate in a series of traditional statewide televised political debates leading up to the Nov. 8 general election, producers of the Idaho Debates said. As a result, the producers have canceled each...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho GOP drops lawsuit against Bonneville County Republican Central Committee

The lawsuit that former Idaho Republican Party Chairman Tom Luna filed against the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee in May has been dismissed. An Ada County judge dismissed the lawsuit and a preliminary injunction order on Thursday after Idaho Republican Party delegates voted to direct the party’s new executive committee to dismiss the lawsuit, according to press releases issued by the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee and Idaho Republican Party. ...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Idaho Government
Big Country News

Bundy paid $4,000 in campaign funds to his criminal defense attorney’s firm

A review of gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy’s campaign finance report shows he paid $4,000 in campaign donations to the law firm that represented him in a criminal case. The payment, made Aug. 8 to Idaho Injury Law Group on Franklin Road in Boise, is part of the public report on the Secretary of State’s website. Attorney Seth Diviney, who represented Bundy in the pending criminal case until Wednesday, works at the law firm. It isn’t clear what the payment was for; the finance report listed the $4,000 payment to the firm as a “general operational expense.”
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Will Idaho Crypto Miners Make Your Power Bill Go Up?

This may be the most 2022 story you stumble across this week. It involves mystery, intrigue, and a surprise twist ending!. Ok, none of those things are true. But it could affect your monthly bills, so let's take a look into what's going on. Idaho's power is pretty inexpensive when...
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho, Taiwan Flour Millers Sign $576 Million Wheat Deal

BOISE - On Monday, Idaho Governor Brad Little joined representatives of the Idaho wheat industry and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Seattle in signing a letter of intent for the Taiwan Flour Mills Association (TFMA) to purchase U.S. wheat over the next two years, a deal valued at $576 million.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

One of the Main Reasons Why So Many People Are Moving to Boise

It is no secret that there has been a movement lately in the state of Idaho, specifically in the Boise area. People from out of state are moving here, and it seems to be happening in groves. Over the last couple of years more and more people, specifically from the west coast, have been moving to Idaho for one reason or another. Many will chalk it up to jobs, politics, or the cost of living. The cost of living may be the main part of people moving here, as the real estate market in Boise appears to be one of the best in the country right now, but how does it compare to the rest of the country?
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Why Idaho Women May Want to Delete This App ASAP

We love this app. We’re paying subscribers for this app, but is it time to go our separate ways?. It’s been a slow crawl back from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Boise running community is starting to get back some of their favorite in-person races. Last year, the Treasure Valley YMCA did a fall edition of the Famous Idaho Potato Marathon before taking the Christmas Run virtual because of a new wave of COVID. Nampa’s Harvest Classic, the Boise Marathon and the Turkey Day 5K took place in person too.

