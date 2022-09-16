Read full article on original website
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Gov. Little again declines to participate in debate heading into election
Incumbent Idaho Gov. Brad Little and U.S. Reps. Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, both R-Idaho, have declined to participate in a series of traditional statewide televised political debates leading up to the Nov. 8 general election, producers of the Idaho Debates said. As a result, the producers have canceled each...
Idaho GOP drops lawsuit against Bonneville County Republican Central Committee
The lawsuit that former Idaho Republican Party Chairman Tom Luna filed against the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee in May has been dismissed. An Ada County judge dismissed the lawsuit and a preliminary injunction order on Thursday after Idaho Republican Party delegates voted to direct the party’s new executive committee to dismiss the lawsuit, according to press releases issued by the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee and Idaho Republican Party. ...
Idaho Democrats honor late Senator Mark Nye at canvasing event
Democratic party members and candidates throughout the state were in Pocatello yesterday planning election strategy and knocking on doors to talk to people about the upcoming elections. The post Idaho Democrats honor late Senator Mark Nye at canvasing event appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho tax Collections Dipped Below Expectations for August
BOISE — Idaho’s individual income taxes, sales taxes and corporate income taxes all fell slightly below monthly projections for August, the state budget office reported Tuesday. The $38.5 million dip below expectations is still a tiny fraction of the state’s $6 billion budget. But it’s noteworthy for a...
Bundy paid $4,000 in campaign funds to his criminal defense attorney’s firm
A review of gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy’s campaign finance report shows he paid $4,000 in campaign donations to the law firm that represented him in a criminal case. The payment, made Aug. 8 to Idaho Injury Law Group on Franklin Road in Boise, is part of the public report on the Secretary of State’s website. Attorney Seth Diviney, who represented Bundy in the pending criminal case until Wednesday, works at the law firm. It isn’t clear what the payment was for; the finance report listed the $4,000 payment to the firm as a “general operational expense.”
REVIVING THE PIONEER: Local mayors among many Idaho officials pushing for restoration of passenger rail service
It’s been 25 years since a passenger train traveled out of the Boise Depot. From 1977 to 1997, Amtrak ran service through Boise as well as Pocatello on the Seattle-to-Salt Lake City Pioneer Route. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is working to make that history a new reality. “We’re working hard to bring folks together to...
Viral Idaho Trump Rally ‘Declares War’ on ‘Demon Posssessed Dems’
You don't need to be a political junky to know that the rhetoric out there these days is far from kind--and it's being thrown back and forth between both political parties. Here in the middle are the few, the average...the folks that are forced to decide who we're going to vote for while grown adults act like children!
Idaho Resilience Project receives $1.5 million grant
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The Idaho Resilience Project recently received $1.5 million from an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare community grant. The grant will provide funding for IRP projects until August 2023. “The goal of IRP, in a nutshell, is to...
Will Idaho Crypto Miners Make Your Power Bill Go Up?
This may be the most 2022 story you stumble across this week. It involves mystery, intrigue, and a surprise twist ending!. Ok, none of those things are true. But it could affect your monthly bills, so let's take a look into what's going on. Idaho's power is pretty inexpensive when...
Winter 2020-21 brought record visits to Idaho ski areas
Slightly more than half of Idaho ski area visitors in the winter of 2020-21 -- 52.5% -- resided in the Gem State and 47.5% were from out of state. The post Winter 2020-21 brought record visits to Idaho ski areas appeared first on Local News 8.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho, Taiwan Flour Millers Sign $576 Million Wheat Deal
BOISE - On Monday, Idaho Governor Brad Little joined representatives of the Idaho wheat industry and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Seattle in signing a letter of intent for the Taiwan Flour Mills Association (TFMA) to purchase U.S. wheat over the next two years, a deal valued at $576 million.
One of the Main Reasons Why So Many People Are Moving to Boise
It is no secret that there has been a movement lately in the state of Idaho, specifically in the Boise area. People from out of state are moving here, and it seems to be happening in groves. Over the last couple of years more and more people, specifically from the west coast, have been moving to Idaho for one reason or another. Many will chalk it up to jobs, politics, or the cost of living. The cost of living may be the main part of people moving here, as the real estate market in Boise appears to be one of the best in the country right now, but how does it compare to the rest of the country?
Post Register
Idaho GOP's lawsuit against Bonneville Republicans dismissed
The Idaho Republican Party’s lawsuit against the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee has been dismissed. The lawsuit was filed in May, alleging that Bonneville County Republicans put out a flyer posing as the Idaho Republican Party and endorsing candidates.
More rural districts transition to a 4-day week in hopes of attracting teachers
ABERDEEN — It’s no secret that rural school districts have an especially hard time finding teachers. In the Aberdeen School District, one teacher opening has been advertised for three years without a single application coming in. The district did fill four other teaching positions this year, but none...
Why Idaho Women May Want to Delete This App ASAP
We love this app. We’re paying subscribers for this app, but is it time to go our separate ways?. It’s been a slow crawl back from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Boise running community is starting to get back some of their favorite in-person races. Last year, the Treasure Valley YMCA did a fall edition of the Famous Idaho Potato Marathon before taking the Christmas Run virtual because of a new wave of COVID. Nampa’s Harvest Classic, the Boise Marathon and the Turkey Day 5K took place in person too.
BLM to conduct prescribed burn in southwest Idaho to improve sagebrush steppe habitat
The goal of the burn is to reduce western juniper tree encroachment to help diversify the sagebrush landscape, which improves wildlife habitat. The post BLM to conduct prescribed burn in southwest Idaho to improve sagebrush steppe habitat appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Could crypto miners raise your electricity bills? Idaho Power says yes. What to know
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – Cryptocurrency miners are flocking to Idaho for its cheap power. State authorities say the additional energy demand is placing a burden on the entire electrical grid. In fact, Idaho Power asked the Idaho Public Utilities Commission to create a new customer class for large-scale crypto...
Idaho State Police recognizes the importance of National Forensic Science Week
During the week, ISP will announce the first ever public tours available on a first-come, first-served basis in its three labs. The post Idaho State Police recognizes the importance of National Forensic Science Week appeared first on Local News 8.
An 8-Second Video Proves There Are Idiots Among the Good People of Idaho
Last week, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on their Facebook page looking for help from the community in finding the driver of a truck who had sped past a stopped school bus while children were getting off the bus. The short video quickly gathered more than 50 thousand views and dozens of comments from the public.
Petition Calls Drag Events Inappropriate And Aims To Ban Them In Idaho
A petition has been started by the Idaho Family Policy Center to stop drag events in public places. According to the petition, they state drag events are perverse and are preying on the innocence of children. Petition To Prevent Public Drag Events. The petition compares drag events to adult magazines,...
