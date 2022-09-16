Read full article on original website
WWE SmackDown On 9/16 Sees Dip In Preliminary Viewership, Still Records Over 2 Million Viewers
The preliminary numbers are in for Friday's WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported on September 17 that WWE SmackDown drew 2.086 million viewers in the preliminary viewership. Hour one reportedly scored 2.070 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.102 million viewers. This week's preliminary numbers were down from last week's episode...
NXT Level Up (9/16) Results: Indi Hartwell, Duke Hudson, Ivy Nile, And More Compete
The newest episode of NXT Level Up aired on Friday, September 16, on WWE Network and Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. NXT Level Up Results (9/16) Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley defeat Erica Yan & Sloane Jacobs. Duke Hudson defeats Bronco Nima. Indi Hartwell defeats Amari Miller. You...
Brawling Brutes Set Sights On The Usos, Dakota Kai Celebrates Her Longest Reign, More | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Saturday, September 17, 2022. - On the latest episode of the SmackDown LowDown, The Brawling Brutes hyped their upcoming match with Jimmy and Jey Uso. You can see the interview portions of the show above. - On Twitter, Dakota Kai remarked that she is...
NWA USA Stream And Results (9/17): Two National Title Tournament Qualifying Matches, Corgan Speaks
NWA USA Results (9/17) - NWA National Championship Tournament Qualifier: Thrillbilly Silas def. Anthony Mayweather. - Jax Dane talks to May Valentine and teases leaving the NWA. - Billy Corgan explains that he's brought Ricky Steamboat on to advise him and says fans will be seeing the Steamboat Mandate soon.
Malakai Black Asks For Time To 'Recalibrate Himself' Following Prestige Wrestling Bout
Malakai Black addresses his future. On September 7, Fightful Select reported that the word among AEW talent was Malakai Black obtained his release, which was conditional according to AEW sources, from the company. Black reportedly requested his release in August, but it was not granted at the time. Black competed...
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Bakersfield, CA (9/17): Seth Rollins Headlines
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event on September 17 from the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, CA. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Bakersfield, CA (9/17) - Bianca Belair, Asuka & Alexa Bliss def. Damage Control...
CM Punk Was Going To Wrestle Cesaro The Night He Walked Out On WWE
CM Punk was going to wrestle a fellow ROH alum on the night he left WWE in 2014. When CM Punk left WWE in 2014, he wouldn't join another wrestling promotion for almost 8 years. At the time, CM Punk was frustrated with the culture in WWE and was also dealing with a multitude of injuries. while it is known that he was headed towards the program with Kane that would eventually lead to a match against Triple H at WrestleMania 30, a lesser-known detail is who CM Punk was supposed to wrestle on the very night he left WWE.
Jake Paul: I Might Have To Come To Saudi Arabia For Crown Jewel
Jake Paul might have to make it a family affair at WWE Crown Jewel. Roman Reigns will take on Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. At the press conference to announce the fight, Roman Reigns was flanked by his entire family (and Sami Zayn) while Logan Paul had no one on stage with him. That might change at the pay-per-view as Jake Paul, Logan’s brother has already tweeted his desire to go to Saudi Arabia on November 5 and back up his brother.
Raw Needs World Title | WWE Raw 9/19/2022 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for September 19. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic Greens' AG1! AthleticGreens.com/Fightful.
Wardlow Details Surreal Experience Watching Jeff Hardy’s AEW Debut
Wardlow calls Jeff Hardy's AEW debut a "mind-blowing moment" because he was a big fan of "The Charismatic Enigma" when he was growing up. Hardy debuted on the March 9 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he reunited with his brother, Matt. Wardlow's segment came after this emotional arrival, so he watched it unfold before he went out to perform.
The Young Bucks Confirm They Are 'Suspended AF' in Their New Location On Twitter
According to The Young Bucks, they are indeed suspended "AF." Matt and Nick Jackson, alongside Kenny Omega, were reportedly involved in a physical confrontation wth CM Punk and Ace Steel after the post-show media scrum at AEW All Out. There, Punk, who won the AEW World Championship in the main event of the show, took several shots at the company's EVPs. The subsequent showdown has been described as a "melee", and everyone involved has reportedly been suspended.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Oakland, CA (9/18): Drew McIntyre Teams With New Day
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on September 18 from Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Oakland, CA (9/18) - Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler d Xia Li & Shotzi Blackheart. - WWE Intercontinental Championship:...
Bayley Doesn't Mind Crowds Singing During Her Matches, But They Should Wait For Her To Approve It
Hey, Cardiff, Bayley doesn't mind the singing, but it's very distracting. Bayley had her first pay-per-view match in over a year at WWE Clash at the Castle and even though she's currently a heel, the crowd in Cardiff, Wales couldn't help but serenade the leader of Damage CTRL. Singing their own take on Bruce Channel's "Hey Baby," those in Wales excitedly let Bayley know they wanted her to be their girl.
Anthony Bowens: The Acclaimed Are The Uncrowned Champs Because We Can Bring Life To The Tag Division
Anthony Bowens looks forward to AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, where The Acclaimed will challenge Swerve in our Glory (Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee) for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. This bout will be a rematch from AEW All Out, where the champions retained the gold in a thrilling contest...
WWE RAW Results (9/19/22): WWE United States Title Match, Miz TV, Kevin Owens In Action
Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (9/19/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. On tonight's episode, Bobby Lashley defends the WWE United States Title against Seth Rollins. Also, Miz TV will host Dexter Lumis, and Kevin Owens faces Austin Theory!
Action Bronson Explains How AEW Match Came Together, Jokes 'No Falls' In His Contract
Rapper Action Bronson is set to make his in-ring debut on Friday at AEW Rampage Grand Slam when he teams with HOOK to face 2point0 (Angelo Parker & Matt Menard). Bronson, who performs HOOK's theme "Chairman's Intent," made the save for HOOK at AEW All Out when the FTW Champion was being attacked by 2point0.
DJ Whoo Kid To Serve As Special Guest Announcer At AEW Grand Slam
The Hype Magazine announced that DJ Whoo Kid will be a special guest announcer at AEW Grand Slam. DJ Whoo Kid is a radio host on Shade 45 and one of the premiere DJs in hip-hop history, hosting mixtapes for rappers such as Eminem, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, J Cole, Lil Kim, D-Block, and more.
Roman vs. Logan Paul: Best for Business? | Tim & Joel Pod
- Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul announced for Crown Jewel. - Joel ran a 5k this morning.
Swerve Strickland Reflects On AEW All Out Match, Taking Pride In Elevating The Acclaimed
Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee retained their AEW Tag Team Titles against The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) at AEW All Out in a critically acclaimed match that had the crowd buzzing. Fans were staunchly behind The Acclaimed during the bout, biting on near falls and deflating when Swerve...
WOW Women Of Wrestling Announces Lineup For Season Premiere
WOW Women of Wrestling is back. WOW is set to air its season premiere on September 17 in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Fightful was sent the following synopsis for episode one:. Episode 1 Synopsis: “The Battle Begins!” - WOW - Women Of Wrestling kicks off with the world champion The...
