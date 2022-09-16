ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

CM Punk Was Going To Wrestle Cesaro The Night He Walked Out On WWE

CM Punk was going to wrestle a fellow ROH alum on the night he left WWE in 2014. When CM Punk left WWE in 2014, he wouldn't join another wrestling promotion for almost 8 years. At the time, CM Punk was frustrated with the culture in WWE and was also dealing with a multitude of injuries. while it is known that he was headed towards the program with Kane that would eventually lead to a match against Triple H at WrestleMania 30, a lesser-known detail is who CM Punk was supposed to wrestle on the very night he left WWE.
Fightful

Jake Paul: I Might Have To Come To Saudi Arabia For Crown Jewel

Jake Paul might have to make it a family affair at WWE Crown Jewel. Roman Reigns will take on Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. At the press conference to announce the fight, Roman Reigns was flanked by his entire family (and Sami Zayn) while Logan Paul had no one on stage with him. That might change at the pay-per-view as Jake Paul, Logan’s brother has already tweeted his desire to go to Saudi Arabia on November 5 and back up his brother.
Fightful

Raw Needs World Title | WWE Raw 9/19/2022 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise

Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for September 19. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic Greens' AG1! AthleticGreens.com/Fightful.
Fightful

Wardlow Details Surreal Experience Watching Jeff Hardy’s AEW Debut

Wardlow calls Jeff Hardy's AEW debut a "mind-blowing moment" because he was a big fan of "The Charismatic Enigma" when he was growing up. Hardy debuted on the March 9 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he reunited with his brother, Matt. Wardlow's segment came after this emotional arrival, so he watched it unfold before he went out to perform.
Fightful

The Young Bucks Confirm They Are 'Suspended AF' in Their New Location On Twitter

According to The Young Bucks, they are indeed suspended "AF." Matt and Nick Jackson, alongside Kenny Omega, were reportedly involved in a physical confrontation wth CM Punk and Ace Steel after the post-show media scrum at AEW All Out. There, Punk, who won the AEW World Championship in the main event of the show, took several shots at the company's EVPs. The subsequent showdown has been described as a "melee", and everyone involved has reportedly been suspended.
Fightful

Bayley Doesn't Mind Crowds Singing During Her Matches, But They Should Wait For Her To Approve It

Hey, Cardiff, Bayley doesn't mind the singing, but it's very distracting. Bayley had her first pay-per-view match in over a year at WWE Clash at the Castle and even though she's currently a heel, the crowd in Cardiff, Wales couldn't help but serenade the leader of Damage CTRL. Singing their own take on Bruce Channel's "Hey Baby," those in Wales excitedly let Bayley know they wanted her to be their girl.
Fightful

DJ Whoo Kid To Serve As Special Guest Announcer At AEW Grand Slam

The Hype Magazine announced that DJ Whoo Kid will be a special guest announcer at AEW Grand Slam. DJ Whoo Kid is a radio host on Shade 45 and one of the premiere DJs in hip-hop history, hosting mixtapes for rappers such as Eminem, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, J Cole, Lil Kim, D-Block, and more.
Fightful

WOW Women Of Wrestling Announces Lineup For Season Premiere

WOW Women of Wrestling is back. WOW is set to air its season premiere on September 17 in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Fightful was sent the following synopsis for episode one:. Episode 1 Synopsis: “The Battle Begins!” - WOW - Women Of Wrestling kicks off with the world champion The...
Fightful

