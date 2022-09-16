Franklin’s Upcoming Festival, Fall Activities & Events. Entertainment, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Visit. Changing leaves. Cooler weather. Hot coffee. No matter where you go, there are hints of fall everywhere as stores begin to bring in fall flavors and fun decor. And if you’re like us, you’re already searching for ways to fill your free time and enjoy the best that fall in Franklin and surrounding areas have to offer. Whether you’re looking for things to do alone, with friends, or with your whole family, the city has something everyone can enjoy. Here are some festivals, activities, and events you should consider:

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO