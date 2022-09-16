Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Opryland brings back ICE! attractionJake WellsTennessee State
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Kingsport Times-News
The end of a downtown Nashville institution
In a few months, Nashville’s oldest center of commerce may close for good. There’s been a post office in the downtown Nashville Arcade since April 1903. Since that time, we’ve had 20 presidents and two world wars. The mansions that used to line Eighth and West End avenues have been torn down and replaced with skyscrapers such as the L&C Tower and BellSouth Tower. Downtown grew as a work location, then experienced a suburban exodus, and has since transformed into a tourist and entertainment venue where parking costs upwards of $30 a day.
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the restaurants that best reflect the culinary culture in each state, including this popular favorite in Tennessee.
Nashville Scene
Kyshona, S.G. Goodman and More Elevate Americana
It was Saturday night church, Americana style, at Inglewood performance and event space Riverside Revival. As the name suggests, the relatively new space does indeed sit inside a historic Nashville church. I took my place in the elegantly appointed room, and I heard four female-led bands that made their various cases for Americana as a humanistic form of what you might call roots-pop. The unifying thread of the show was the way songwriting and performance style work together: You could hear strains of gospel-folk, Laurel Canyon-style country-rock and post-punk, and you could also detect some old-time country in the mix.
styleblueprint.com
She’s a Driving Force Behind Nashville Parks
As the one-woman show behind Nashville Parks Foundation, Louise Bryan’s lifelong love for the great outdoors has come full circle. From expanding and improving our city parks to coordinating the organization’s upcoming inaugural fundraising event, Louise’s role extends far beyond her job title. She and her husband John also own Savannah Food Company, distributing Savannah Classics hushpuppies and Southern casseroles to area grocery stores such as Kroger. Please welcome the multi-talented (and incredibly busy) President and Chief Executive Officer of Nashville Parks Foundation, Louise C. Bryan!
passporttoeden.com
12 Best Restaurants In Brentwood Tennessee
The best restaurants in Brentwood are hidden in plain sight. You’ll find them in front of, behind, and to the side of neighborhood places: local gyms, CPA offices, dry cleaners, and grocery stores. You’ll find them squeezed into strip malls and shopping centers and retail complexes. If you’re...
styleblueprint.com
Nashville Hot Chicken, the History Behind the South’s “It” Dish
Jump to the StyleBlueprint Nashville Hot Chicken Map. No visit to New York City is complete without taking in a Broadway show and a stop into a Jewish deli, or getting a slice to go from Famous Original Ray’s Pizza. Visiting Philadelphia? You have to try a real cheesesteak sandwich and at least drive by the Liberty Bell. And Nashville, with its hot chicken, is no different.
How to Win the HGTV Oasis House in Nashville
The winner of the sweepstakes will receive the brand new, fully furnished HGTV Urban Oasis® home, as well as a Mercedes-Benz C-Class and $50,000 from Ally, a grand prize package valued at over $1.3 million. The HGTV home is situated just minutes from downtown. It was designed by local architect Turner Binkley and constructed by […] The post How to Win the HGTV Oasis House in Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
9 must-do fall activities in and around Nashville
Temperatures are (slowly) starting to fall, and we can feel autumn approaching. It's a magical time of year — Nashville's rolling hills explode with color, pumpkin patches fill with families and beer gardens bustle.We're pretty excited, and we wanted to share some of our favorite ways to celebrate this wonderful season the Nashville way.1. Plan a day of fall fun at Gentry's FarmThe family farm in Franklin has plenty of pumpkins to pick, along with putt-putt, corn mazes, wagon rides, animals, a nature trail, tire swings and other kids' activities.Hours are 1-5pm Sundays, 9am-1pm Mondays and 9am-5pm Saturdays in October.Admission...
clarksvillenow.com
Frolic on Franklin brings families downtown for art, music and fun | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 16th annual Frolic on Franklin: A Celebration of the Arts was held Saturday, Sept. 17. Coordinated by the Roxy Regional Theatre, the event showcased the works of over two dozen artists, staged entertainment and art demonstrations. Performers included he Cumberland Winds Jazz Project,...
Pilgrimage Festival returns for 8th year
The music and cultural event, founded by Better Than Ezra singer and Franklin resident Kevin Griffin with W. Brandt Wood and Michael Whelan, is dedicated to supporting local creators of all kinds during the two-day event in Williamson County.
franklinis.com
Franklin’s Upcoming Festival, Fall Activities & Events
Franklin’s Upcoming Festival, Fall Activities & Events. Entertainment, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Visit. Changing leaves. Cooler weather. Hot coffee. No matter where you go, there are hints of fall everywhere as stores begin to bring in fall flavors and fun decor. And if you’re like us, you’re already searching for ways to fill your free time and enjoy the best that fall in Franklin and surrounding areas have to offer. Whether you’re looking for things to do alone, with friends, or with your whole family, the city has something everyone can enjoy. Here are some festivals, activities, and events you should consider:
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]
Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
Eater
Major Nashville Restaurant Group Drops Two Popular Weekend Haunts
A prolific Nashville restaurant group closed two of its popular weekend dining and drinking destinations this week: Tavern, Midtown’s mainstay for weekend brunch and bachelorette parties, and Whiskey Kitchen, a restaurant in the Gulch known for its 100+ whiskey selection and off-menu spirit offerings. Both have been around for...
Nashville Eatery Named Restaurant Of The Year
The restaurant earned the top spot over other successful restaurants around the country.
WSMV
Missing Murfreesboro man found safe in Nashville
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man reported missing in Murfreesboro Saturday night has been found safe in Nashville, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Sunday morning. Mark Holifield, 50, was reported missing Saturday after last seen walking in the area of Florence Station Market on Northwest Broad Street. Police...
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Tennessee, you should add the following towns to your list.
24-Year-Old Iliana Lara Died, 3 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a multi-vehicle collision was reported on Saturday. The officials reported that 24-year-old Iliana Lara was [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Nashville African Street Festival celebrates 40 years this weekend
Nashville’s African Street Festival is back at Hadley Park this weekend and organizers are celebrating 40 years.
williamsonherald.com
Fairview couple enjoys memorable wedding under the Friday Night Lights
FAIRVIEW – Lauren Latta and Graham Estes first met as third graders. In elementary school, one of their first photos together shows the pair slow dancing at a friend’s birthday party. It’s a moment that likely embarrassed the youngsters then, but now it’s a treasured image beyond measure...
