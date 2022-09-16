PREP ROUNDUP: Shaw Leads Lady Devils Past Catholic

KNOXVILLE — Anna Shaw knocked home three goals to lead the Greeneville Lady Devils to a 5-2 non-district soccer win over Knox Catholic in the Bearden Invitational on Thursday.

Tanna Bookhamer and Molly Hartman each added goals for Greeneville, now 5-5.

Shaw scored the first goal of the match off an assist from Bookhamer, and Bookhamer pushed Greeneville to a 2-0 lead with an unassisted goal.

Shaw broke a 2-2 tie with her second goal off a corner kick just before halftime.

Greeneville and Knox Catholic each had 13 shots on goal.

The Lady Devils will play Baylor at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Bearden Invitational.

CHUCKEY-DOAK 7 GATLINBURG-PITTMAN 0

GATLINBURG — Kylie Malone scored three goals and assisted on another as Chuckey-Doak ran its record to 7-0-2.

The Lady Black Knights opened the scoring in the fourth minute from a passing combination from Aliah Campbell to Malone, who blasted the ball into the net for the 1-0 lead.

Two minutes later, Malone sent a pass to Faith Rice, who poked a shot into the net for a 2-0 lead.

In the 14th minute, Malone pushed Chuckey-Doak to a 3-0 lead with her second goal after Layla Fox sent a cross into the box.

The Lady Black Knights got four second half goals, starting in the 49th minute.

Rice received a through ball and calmly found the side netting for her second goal and a 4-0 Chuckey-Doak lead.

Campbell blasted in a goal after running through the Lady Highlander defense in the 51st minute.

Campbell added a second goal in the 66th minute after beating the Gatlinburg-Pittman keeper and tapping the ball over the goal line.

Malone completed her hat trick in the 74th minute, hitting a rocket into the goal from just outside the 18-yard box.

Chuckey-Doak’s defense was led by Kalee Delotto and Sarah Wright who dominated the midfield.

Chuckey-Doak will host West Ridge on Tuesday.

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL GREENEVILLE 49 DANIEL BOONE 22

Taren Claridy ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 48 yards and a TD for Greeneville.

Yordan Gomez-Mills had three touchdowns –one rushing, one receiving and one kick return. Cole Smith had three scores – two passing, one rushing.

Smith completed five of five passes for 103 yards, while rushing for 61 yards on two carries.

Greeneville also won the JV game 21-0.

Greeneville Middle plays John Sevier next week at Dobyns-Bennett High School.