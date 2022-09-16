Related
3-year-old found at home locked inside cage that was filled with bugs, Ohio cops say
A 2-year-old was also found in the home holding a meth pipe, deputies say.
A prized UK prospect is the top player in the 2024 class —and other recruiting links.
Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links from the Next Cats blog, which is updated regularly with the latest UK news and the biggest national recruiting stories.
2 people dead after a head-on collision in Central Kentucky, police say
The crash happened at the intersection of Lancaster Road and Malachi Drive in Madison County, according to Kentucky State Police.
Second minor shot in 2 days after shooting near Versailles Road, Lexington police say
The shooting happened on Oxford Circle at approximately 9:16 p.m. last night, according to Lexington police
Charges dismissed against former Kentucky judge accused of forgery, records tampering
The case has also raised allegations that a prosecutor sought nude images from a woman facing charges.
As Democrats’ prospects brighten, GOP can thank the Supreme Court for exactly nothing
OpEd: If women turn their fire on Republican congressional candidates in November, Joe Biden could enjoy the easiest midterm ride since 2002.
Updated: Kentucky State Police arrest suspect in a Whitley County murder case
The suspect is accused of killing 31-year-old Kyle Chadwell on Wednesday
Final statistics from No. 9 Kentucky football’s 31-0 win over Youngstown State
Complete statistics from Saturday’s Kentucky Wildcats football game against Youngstown State at Kroger Field in Lexington.
Lexington police arrest man accused of stealing more than $150K in metal from businesses
The thefts took place between late May and early September in the Chevy Chase and Nicholasville Road areas, Lexington police said.
Teen runner has heart attack at HS cross country meet, Tennessee officials say
The 17-year-old is recovering, according to officials.
‘One chip challenge’ left 13 students at a Ky. school with adverse symptoms, officials say
“While we are concerned this causes disruption to the education process, we are more alarmed by the effects on our students,” Harlan County School officials said about the “One Chip Challenge.”
College football can’t be as easy as Dane Key is making it look. Can it?
The homegrown Kentucky Wildcats true freshman wide receiver is doing things we’ve not seen before in these parts.
If J.J. Weaver’s injury keeps him out, this Kentucky football freshman could be key
Former four-star recruit Keaten Wade has impressed in limited snaps through three games for Kentucky.
Gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft, husband Joe Craft donate $7.5 million to UK athletics
Just more than a week after announcing her campaign for governor, Kelly Craft and her husband have made another large donation to the UK athletics department.
Kentucky football records first shutout since 2009 in blowout of Youngstown State
Kentucky football moves to 3-0 on the 2022 season with a shutout of Youngstown State.
Why Mitch Barnhart, Mark Stoops don’t want to drop FCS games from UK football schedule
If the SEC expands the conference schedule to nine games, Kentucky will need to cut a non-conference game.
‘Enhanced’ purple tomato may be headed to US stores — but color isn’t just for looks
The deep purple variety was engineered by a team of scientists.
UK reported rules violation to NCAA about athletes filing inaccurate timecards at hospital
A letter to the NCAA obtained by the Herald-Leader shows the steps UK took to address rules violations resulting from football players working at the university hospital.
Puppies named after Backstreet Boys meet the band members, shelter says. See the photos
“The experience was Larger Than Life for all involved!” the Tennessee animal shelter said.
