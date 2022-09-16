Manchester City Goalkeeper James Trafford Called Up to England Under 21's Squad

Manchester City's James Trafford, who is currently out on a season-long loan to Bolton Wanderers, has been selected by Lee Carsley for Englands under 21s squad

Goalkeeper James Trafford has been selected to be part of England's under 21 squad for the games coming up against Germany and Italy.

It's the second call-up for the 19-year-old, gaining valuable experience on loan at League One side, Bolton Wanderers.

Trafford is one of three keepers selected by head coach Lee Carsley confirming his status as one of the brightest talents in the country.

In July, the former Carlisle United academy player earned his first Under-21 cap against Kosovo. He will be looking to add to that when England takes on Italy on Thursday 22nd September in Pescara.

James Trafford IMAGO / PA Images

The squad return home five days later to face Germany at Bramall Lane, the home of Sheffield United.

With the European Championships happening next summer in Romania and Georgia, these games are perfect for the squad to start gelling, and Trafford will be aiming to be part of Carsley's plans when it kicks off on 21st June.

Carsley, speaking about the 25-man squad, said: "Many of these players report for England duty with a variety of experiences at club level under their belt from the opening weeks of this new season – be that a first loan move, a new manager or even a new country.

"I'm also conscious that some of these players have played a lot this season while, at the opposite end of the scale, there are others who need match minutes."

James Trafford in Action for Bolton Wanderers against Burton Albion IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Trafford joins some high-profile names, including Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, Tottenham Hotspur's Djed Spence and Ryan Sessegnon, Liverpool's Harvey Elliott and Everton's Anthony Gordon.

He'll also link up with fellow Cityzens Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Tommy Doyle, James McAtee, and Cole Palmer.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Joe Bursik (Stoke City), Josh Griffiths (Portsmouth, loan from West Bromwich Albion), James Trafford (Bolton Wanderers, loan from Manchester City)

Defenders: Max Aarons (Norwich City), Charlie Cresswell (Millwall, loan from Leeds United), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Burnley, loan from Manchester City), Luke Mbete (Huddersfield Town, loan from Manchester City), Levi Colwill (Brighton & Hove Albion, loan from Chelsea), Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham Hotspur), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur), Luke Thomas (Leicester City)

Midfielders: Tommy Doyle (Sheffield United, loan from Manchester City), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), James Garner (Everton), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), James McAtee (Sheffield United, loan from Manchester City), Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa), Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur)

Forward: Folarin Balogun (Stade de Reims, loan from Arsenal), Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United), Angel Gomes (Lille), Anthony Gordon (Everton), Keane Lewis-Potter (Brentford), Cole Palmer (Manchester City)

