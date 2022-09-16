Read full article on original website
Eleven Warriors
Keon Keeley Reportedly Visiting Ohio State for Wisconsin Game
Ohio State is getting a second chance at impressing one of its biggest targets in the 2023 class. After taking his official visit to Ohio State on Sept. 3 for the Buckeyes' 21-10 season-opening win against Notre Dame, five-star defensive end Keon Keeley will be making a second visit to Columbus just three weeks later.
Eleven Warriors
Five-star 2024 Linebacker Sammy Brown “Really Likes” What Ohio State is Doing and Enjoyed His Trip to Columbus Earlier This Month
When 2024 linebacker Sammy Brown first visited Ohio State last November, he was taken by surprise. A five-star linebacker from Georgia, Brown wasn’t expecting Ohio State to extend an offer to him in his sophomore season. Still, he departed Columbus after watching the Buckeyes trounce Michigan State with a scholarship offer in hand from OSU.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s Offense Shows How Dynamic It Can Be in Dominant Performance Against Toledo
If there were any doubts Ohio State has the goods to have an elite offense once again in 2022, the Buckeyes answered those questions emphatically with their performance on Saturday night against Toledo. Against a Toledo defense that had allowed only 10 total points in its first two games of...
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for Five-Touchdown Performance Against Toledo
After a 77-point performance from Ohio State over the weekend, C.J. Stroud is the Big Ten offensive player of the week. The Buckeye quarterback was named Eleven Warriors' offensive player of the week and Ohio State's offensive player of the game on Sunday, and Stroud's statistics against Toledo – 22-of-27 passing for 367 yards and five touchdowns – were good enough to get the nod from the Big Ten conference as well.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Offensive Explosion Grounds the Rockets In 77-21 Rout
Everyone scored a touchdown. Well, at least it seemed like everyone. With 6 rushing and 5 passing touchdowns, two different quarterbacks, four receivers and five ball carriers found the endzone. Three players – Emeka Egbuka, Julian Fleming, and Marvin Harrison Jr. – scored two touchdowns eack (Egbuka scored one each rushing and receiving).
Eleven Warriors
Five Things to Know About Wisconsin Before the Buckeyes' Big Ten Opener Next Weekend
7:30 P.M. – SATURDAY, SEPT. 24. Wisconsin waits in the wings, having started the season with the No. 18 ranking in the AP Top 25 before a Week 2 stumble against Washington State. But even unranked and with a loss on its record, Paul Chryst’s eighth Badger roster presents a formidable threat to Ryan Day and the Buckeyes nonetheless.
Eleven Warriors
72 Buckeyes Play in Blowout Win over Toledo
More and more Buckeyes have seen the field in each of Ohio State’s first three games of the 2022 season. Only 51 total Buckeyes saw playing time as they grinded out a 21-10 win over Notre Dame in their season opener. A dozen more Buckeyes saw action in Week 2 as Ohio State coasted to a more comfortable 45-12 win over Arkansas State. This past Saturday, the Buckeyes played even deeper into their depth chart as they steamrolled Toledo in their non-conference finale.
Eleven Warriors
Dallan Hayden Goes for A Hundred, TC Caffey’s A Beast and Sonny Styles Hits Hard
In the season's second night game, the Buckeyes faced a talented Toledo team. Ohio State's defense had some difficulty containing Rockets quarterback Dequan Finn and gave up a season-high 21 points. However, with C.J. Stroud and the offense blasting off the second-most total yards in program history, 18 members of...
Eleven Warriors
A Giant Buckeye Victory Had the Internet Buzzing Last Night
Tim Brando is terrible at his job. Look, I get it, in a huge blowout win, it isn't easy to create an engaging storyline for the general audience as a play-by-play guy. But here's the thing: what was happening on the field was incredible. The athleticism on display for Ohio State was jaw-dropping, particularly on offense, and it shouldn't take a genius to figure out how to translate that into television magic. Instead, Brando frequently missed calls, mispronounced names, reacted slowly to key substitutions, and generally blathered vague praises of Ohio State that showed (as always) a lack of preparation and research.
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud, Javontae Jean-Baptiste Earn Top Honors for Ohio State’s Win Over Toledo
After every win this season, Eleven Warriors will honor Ohio State's top offensive and defensive performers with player of the game awards. C.J. Stroud is the Eleven Warriors offensive player of the game. At the same time, Javontae Jean-Baptiste is our defensive player of the game for their stellar outings in the Buckeyes' 77-21 blowout win over Toledo on Saturday.
Eleven Warriors
Final Predictions, Thoughts, Questions and Players to Watch in Ohio State’s In-State Bout with Toledo
For the second time in three weeks, Ohio State will play under the lights at Ohio Stadium tonight. The Buckeyes’ second home night game of the year will also serve as its non-conference finale, as Ohio State plays its third and final non-conference game against Toledo on Saturday night in the Shoe. Ohio State is favored to win by more than four touchdowns, but both teams enter the game with 2-0 records this season.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day And C.J. Stroud Took Pride in Executing "At A Higher Level" Against Toledo, Day Expects Multiple Injured Players to Return Next Week
Ohio State improved to 3-0 behind the most explosive offensive effort of its season on Saturday. The Buckeyes hung a whopping 77 points and 763 yards of total offense on their in-state adversary, torching the Toledo defense in a 56-point win. The Buckeye defense may have allowed nearly the same amount of points to the Rockets as it did in the first two games combined, but it was of little consequence by game's end.
Eleven Warriors
Marvin Harrison Jr. Makes Incredible Catch for Ohio State's Second Touchdown
Another Ohio State game means another week for Marvin Harrison Jr. to make a seemingly impossible catch. The Buckeyes and Rockets were tied at 7-7 when Ohio State orchestrated a drive into the red zone on its second possession of the game. C.J. Stroud took a snap from Luke Wypler but couldn't find a receiver open in the end zone. Then Stroud saw Harrison make a break toward the front left pylon, tossed a pass his direction and let the second-year receiver do the rest.
Eleven Warriors
TreVeyon Henderson Heads to Locker Room After First Drive For Ohio State Offense
Ohio State's star running back may be dealing with an injury issue early against Toledo. After scoring a seven-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the game against the Rockets, TreVeyon Henderson went back to the Ohio State locker room accompanied by members of the Buckeye training staff. Henderson ran...
Eleven Warriors
Cougars in the Daylight, Four Texas Teams in Primetime, and USC to Fight On Past Midnight
With Ohio State kicking off in primetime, let's take a look at a host of other college football matchups from around the country we’ll have our eyes on this Saturday. The noon windows have hardly featured any compelling high-profile games on paper through the first handful of weekends, and that trend unfortunately continues into Week 3. Even so, of the roughly dozen kickoffs at the day's start, the only one featuring two unranked Power 5 teams should contain some competitive football to tide audiences over until the first of only two top-25 pairings today.
Eleven Warriors
Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming Still Game-Time Decisions; Jordan Hancock, Teradja Mitchell And Kamryn Babb Unavailable Against Toledo
For the second straight week, both Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming will be game-time decisions for Ohio State. Smith-Njigba played just 15 snaps in the season opener due to a hamstring injury suffered in the first quarter against Notre Dame, and Fleming hasn't played at all in the first two games after tweaking an injury toward the end of the preseason. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was optimistic in interviews this week that both Buckeye wideouts could return to action against Toledo.
Eleven Warriors
Marvin Harrison Jr. and Julian Fleming Each Catch Two Touchdowns As Ohio State's Offense Explodes in Highlight-Filled First Half
Ohio State's offense had no shortage of highlights in the first half of action against Toledo. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Julian Fleming each caught two touchdowns as the Buckeyes scored 45 points in two quarters of play as C.J. Stroud has completed 18 of his 20 passes for 297 yards to go along with those four scores.
Eleven Warriors
Watch TBDBITL and TBDBITL Alumni Celebrate the 10 Greatest Moments in Ohio Stadium History
Ohio Stadium has hosted its share of great moments. Tonight TBDBITL and TBDBITL alumni performed “The Top 10: Ohio Stadium,” a celebration of the 10 greatest moments in Ohio Stadium history. The bands' playlist included "This Town" by The Michael Stanley Band, "California Dreaming" by the Mamas and the Papas, “Hang on Sloopy,” “Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor, “Beautiful Ohio” as well as other songs.
