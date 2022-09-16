Tottenville HS names its new wrestling room in honor of fallen 9/11 hero and school alum Mark P. Whitford

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. Rosemarie Callahan, (nee Girello) died Saturday after a long battle with ovarian cancer. Her never-ending faith and love touched the lives of generations of Staten Islanders through her teaching and performances, said her family. Mrs. Callahan was a beloved wife, mother and president of the Staten Island Children’s Theatre Association. She was 67. Visitors will be received at Harmon Funeral Home on Wednesday. A mass will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church.

