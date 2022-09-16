Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
'Biggest human trafficker': Ted Cruz slams Biden for migrant busing fury
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) slammed President Joe Biden for expressing outrage over immigrants being bused from overburdened border states to sanctuary cities, calling him "the biggest human trafficker on the face of the planet." "The Democrats did not think it was a humanitarian crisis when we pulled over 50 bodies...
Essence
Sheila Johnson Purchases Mandarin Oriental in Washington D.C.
The founder and CEO of Salamander Resorts, recently fulfilled a longtime dream of expanding her resort portfolio to Southwest D.C. The founder and CEO of Salamander Resorts, recently fulfilled a longtime dream of expanding her resort portfolio to Southwest D.C. with the purchase of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel — making her serious boss woman goals.
Protesters rip Biden on COVID: ‘Pandemic is not over’
A group of protesters suffering from long-term COVID-19 symptoms demonstrated outside of the White House on Monday, calling out President Biden for his remarks saying the COVID-19 pandemic is “over”. Biden’s comments were made in an interview on CBS’ “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday. The...
Criminal investigation opened into Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard
MIAMI - A criminal investigation is being launched into how a group of migrants was sent from Texas to Massachusetts with Florida taxpayer money on orders from Governor Ron DeSantis.The Bexar County Sheriff's office confirmed that to CBS4 News. Sheriff Javier Salazar says these migrants were "Lured, hoodwinked and exploited" for political purposes and that's why he's opening an investigation. Such an investigation is precisely what many of the advocates who are trying to help the migrants have been asking for. The group of 48 Venezuelans was told they would get housing and jobs in Massachusetts. Instead, on orders of...
Hurricane Fiona seen intensifying after slamming Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico/Santo Domingo, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Hurricane Fiona was churning north on Monday evening after bringing torrential rain and powerful winds to the Dominican Republic and triggering a total power outage in neighboring Puerto Rico, where at least two people died.
Maryland is likely to legalize recreational cannabis this November. This group is leaving nothing to chance.
Maryland voters are expected to overwhelmingly support a ballot measure this November that would legalize adult-use cannabis, but a political group isn’t leaving anything to chance. MD Can ‘22 is a political committee formed in May to advocate for the passage of the adult-use cannabis ballot question. It is bankrolled almost entirely by a $50,000 donation from Trulieve, a cannabis company with ...
