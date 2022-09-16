Relatives and friends of missing and murdered Indigenous people are encouraged to join monthly family talking circles held by a Washington task force. In a recent meeting, members of the Washington’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force stressed the need to do a better job of letting relatives and friends know resources are available. One way would be providing that information to those who join the family talking circles, which take place virtually. The next talking family talking circle begins at 4 p.m. Monday.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO