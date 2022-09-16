ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyside, WA

Comments / 3

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

WA task force on missing Indigenous people stresses need for funding, family support

Relatives and friends of missing and murdered Indigenous people are encouraged to join monthly family talking circles held by a Washington task force. In a recent meeting, members of the Washington’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force stressed the need to do a better job of letting relatives and friends know resources are available. One way would be providing that information to those who join the family talking circles, which take place virtually. The next talking family talking circle begins at 4 p.m. Monday.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Feds: Sunnyside Woman Indicted for Selling Rotten Juice

(Yakima, WA) -- The US Attorney's Office has indicted a Sunnyside business owner after she's accused of selling and lying about rotten juice. A federal grand jury returned an Indictment charging 80-year-old Mary Ann Bliesner, with twelve felony counts of fraud, conspiracy, false statements, and violating food safety laws in connection with her company, Valley Processing Inc. which was also charged in the Indictment.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
State
California State
Local
Washington Society
State
Washington State
Sunnyside, WA
Society
Local
Washington Industry
City
Sunnyside, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima County homeowners expected to see higher property values on notices going out this week

The real estate market in Yakima County is strong, with increasing prices balancing slightly fewer sales, according to Yakima County Assessor Dave Cook. Every year, the county adjusts property values based on comparable sales of previous years. Property owners can expect to begin receiving notices showing their property’s assessed value this week, said Cook and Jacob Tate, property database manager for the county.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: Yakima Town Hall Series launches in 1972

When journalist and author Maria Shriver takes the stage at The Capitol Theatre on Wednesday, it will mark a major milestone for the Yakima Town Hall Series. Shriver’s talk kicks off the 50th season of the program, which has brought speakers from the worlds of politics, theater, academia, sports and popular culture — including one of Richard Nixon’s Watergate henchmen — to the Valley.
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workers United#Ufw#The United Farm Workers#The Ostrom Mushroom Farms#H 2a#Washi
News Talk KIT

Three Die After Shooting and Crash in Yakima

Yakima Police are searching for suspects who fatally shot a 21-year-old woman in a gang related shooting Friday night in the area of South 1st Street and East Yakima Avenue. The shooting happened at the intersection of 1st and Yakima Avenue. Detectives say the shooting was reported at about 9:18...
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Sunnyside business owner faces 12 felony charges over sale of tainted fruit juice

YAKIMA, Wash. — An 80-year-old business owner from Sunnyside has been indicted on 12 charges related to sale and distribution of unsafe, mislabled and tainted fruit juice products between October 2012 and June 2019. According to the announcement from Vanessa Waldref, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, Mary Ann Bliesner faces felonies for fraud, conspiracy, false statements...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima County Superior Court keeps video appearances for jail inmates

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Yakima County Superior Court took steps to help slow its spread through social distancing. While most of those precautions have ended — limiting those attending trials to just the involved parties, jurors and court staff, installing plexiglass barriers in front of the court bench and the clerk’s desks — one measure remains: Video appearances for defendants who are in custody while awaiting trial or sentencing.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
97 Rock

Weapons Seized From Cartel Operating In Yakima

Yakima authorities have seized what they describe as a large weapons cache from a transnational crime organization trying to establish itself in Yakima. A press release from the Yakima Police Department says they partnered with Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives to serve two federal search warrants at two locations in Yakima on September 9.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

The Yakima County Jail Booked In 25+ People This Weekend

The Yakima County Jail was super busy this weekend with the Yakima Police Department and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office departments fighting crime and arresting people for all sorts of unlawful stuff. The criminal offenses that got nearly 30 folks locked up this weekend ran the gamut of everything from driving without license misdemeanors to the most bizarre violations like getting caught possessing drugs while locked up IN JAIL, which happens to be a felony.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Big Country News

2 Injured and 1 dead in Central Washington Crash

At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday Washigton State Police were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle incident on State Route 240, about 20 miles outside of Richland WA. An Eastbound Vehicle left it's lane and stuck a vehicle in the westbound lane. The driver of the Eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
RICHLAND, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy