Yakima Herald Republic
Farmworkers march to Ostrom Mushroom Farms, announce vote for unionization
About 150 farmworkers and community members clad in red and waving flags marched almost two miles Saturday from South Hill Park in Sunnyside to Ostrom Mushroom Farms, where they rallied outside Ostrom’s office for the second time in a few months. While marching they demanded justice in the workplace,...
Yakima Herald Republic
'Triumph over tragedy.' Tri-Cities student now has a voice, a brush and kudos from a governor
If you ask Gabe Scheel's teachers, they'll tell you he's just like every other kid in the classroom. He answers questions at lectures, interacts with his classmates and even gets the occasional peck on the cheek from a cute girl. "I love that he's happy to be there and learning,"...
Yakima Herald Republic
WA task force on missing Indigenous people stresses need for funding, family support
Relatives and friends of missing and murdered Indigenous people are encouraged to join monthly family talking circles held by a Washington task force. In a recent meeting, members of the Washington’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force stressed the need to do a better job of letting relatives and friends know resources are available. One way would be providing that information to those who join the family talking circles, which take place virtually. The next talking family talking circle begins at 4 p.m. Monday.
Feds: Sunnyside Woman Indicted for Selling Rotten Juice
(Yakima, WA) -- The US Attorney's Office has indicted a Sunnyside business owner after she's accused of selling and lying about rotten juice. A federal grand jury returned an Indictment charging 80-year-old Mary Ann Bliesner, with twelve felony counts of fraud, conspiracy, false statements, and violating food safety laws in connection with her company, Valley Processing Inc. which was also charged in the Indictment.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima County homeowners expected to see higher property values on notices going out this week
The real estate market in Yakima County is strong, with increasing prices balancing slightly fewer sales, according to Yakima County Assessor Dave Cook. Every year, the county adjusts property values based on comparable sales of previous years. Property owners can expect to begin receiving notices showing their property’s assessed value this week, said Cook and Jacob Tate, property database manager for the county.
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: Yakima Town Hall Series launches in 1972
When journalist and author Maria Shriver takes the stage at The Capitol Theatre on Wednesday, it will mark a major milestone for the Yakima Town Hall Series. Shriver’s talk kicks off the 50th season of the program, which has brought speakers from the worlds of politics, theater, academia, sports and popular culture — including one of Richard Nixon’s Watergate henchmen — to the Valley.
KIMA TV
An extremely dangerous cartel is trying to establish a base of operations in Yakima
An extremely violent cartel has made its way to Yakima. Police say they are vigilantly trying to stop them from building a lethal empire. "These cartel members are very violent whether it's the murders, the torturing, the dismemberment of bodies that is how they thrive," said Robert Hammer, special agent at Homeland Security.
CTE enrollment booms for RSD, Hanford broadcasting grows by over 100 students
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland School District said CTE, or Careers and Technical Education enrollment has climbed by nearly 40% in the last 3 years. One Hanford CTE class, TV Broadcasting, the daily news show and announcements, has over 100 students this semester—126 to be exact. “When I...
Tri-Cities judge acquitted of domestic violence is blocked from hearing dozens of cases
“... a fair and impartial hearing cannot be had before said judge,” say the affidavits.
Three Die After Shooting and Crash in Yakima
Yakima Police are searching for suspects who fatally shot a 21-year-old woman in a gang related shooting Friday night in the area of South 1st Street and East Yakima Avenue. The shooting happened at the intersection of 1st and Yakima Avenue. Detectives say the shooting was reported at about 9:18...
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 16-17, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Pasco Police Need Your Help to Identify This Woman, “Angel”…
Pasco Police are asking for your assistance to identify the woman in the photos. Obviously, due to her arm artwork, law enforcement is referring to the woman as, "Angel." The woman is wanted for allegedly removing a mailbox from a home near 11th and Shoshone in Pasco. The incident took place Friday, September 9th.
Sunnyside business owner faces 12 felony charges over sale of tainted fruit juice
YAKIMA, Wash. — An 80-year-old business owner from Sunnyside has been indicted on 12 charges related to sale and distribution of unsafe, mislabled and tainted fruit juice products between October 2012 and June 2019. According to the announcement from Vanessa Waldref, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, Mary Ann Bliesner faces felonies for fraud, conspiracy, false statements...
Listen to what some people don’t want you to hear at Tri-Cities banned book marathon
One issue was behind half of the top 10 attempts to ban books last year.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima County Superior Court keeps video appearances for jail inmates
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Yakima County Superior Court took steps to help slow its spread through social distancing. While most of those precautions have ended — limiting those attending trials to just the involved parties, jurors and court staff, installing plexiglass barriers in front of the court bench and the clerk’s desks — one measure remains: Video appearances for defendants who are in custody while awaiting trial or sentencing.
Chuck E. Cheese Pizza Restaurant Is FINALLY Coming to Yakima
Have you heard the latest hot GOSS, that Yakima is FINALLY getting a Chuck E. Cheese Pizza restaurant? We are so excited for them to open up their restaurant/nightclub/casino* for kids! Yes, Chuck E. Cheese is on it's way to the Yakima Valley and I, for one say it's about dang time!
Family members, volunteers hold vigil for missing 4-year-old in Yakima
A group of community members, mostly family members of missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, gathered for a vigil Saturday night at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. The family is leading search efforts for Lucian, who was last seen a week ago, Sept. 10. Lucian, who has autism, was last seen wearing...
Weapons Seized From Cartel Operating In Yakima
Yakima authorities have seized what they describe as a large weapons cache from a transnational crime organization trying to establish itself in Yakima. A press release from the Yakima Police Department says they partnered with Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives to serve two federal search warrants at two locations in Yakima on September 9.
The Yakima County Jail Booked In 25+ People This Weekend
The Yakima County Jail was super busy this weekend with the Yakima Police Department and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office departments fighting crime and arresting people for all sorts of unlawful stuff. The criminal offenses that got nearly 30 folks locked up this weekend ran the gamut of everything from driving without license misdemeanors to the most bizarre violations like getting caught possessing drugs while locked up IN JAIL, which happens to be a felony.
2 Injured and 1 dead in Central Washington Crash
At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday Washigton State Police were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle incident on State Route 240, about 20 miles outside of Richland WA. An Eastbound Vehicle left it's lane and stuck a vehicle in the westbound lane. The driver of the Eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
