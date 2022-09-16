Read full article on original website
Jon Dickson
3d ago
Odessa and Ector county seem to do things and issue permits to land owners to do things with no consideration for drainage. They need to Wake up to the fact that our annual rainfall often hits ALL AT ONCE. and install proper, storm drainage like most other cities and counties.
I-20 accidents in Odessa cause traffic to reach standstills
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - DPS has confirmed with CBS7 that an accident on I-20 has shut down Westbound lanes at mile marker 105. CBS7 is also working to get information on a second accident on I-20 that is causing the Eastbound lanes to reach a standstill. We will update this...
Weather Balloon
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Meteorologist Jeff Hill wanted to get out into the field and get an " UP CLOSE " look at how a weather balloon is assembled…and a local meteorologist from the National weather Service gave us a closer look at a balloon.. If you have ever seen...
Midland man dies in rollover crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man killed Friday morning in a single vehicle crash has been identified as 26-year-old Crissean Niceyea Butler. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Butler died at the scene. The crash happened around 5:54 a.m. on the Interstate 20 service road near mile marker 146. Investigators said Butler […]
DPS investigates fatal crash on I-20 North Service Road
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A fatal crash occurred on September 16, 2022 at around 6 a.m. in Midland County. According to DPS, the investigation revealed that 26-year-old Crissean Niceyea Butler from Midland was traveling eastbound on I-20 North Service Road near mile marker 146. Butler failed to drive in...
Midland Animal Shelter
Permian beat Harker Heights, 28-27. PLAY OF THE WEEK: Pecos quarterback Colt Salgado to Jonathan Sandoval. The CBS7 Play of the Week is Pecos quarterback Colt Salgado connecting with receiver Jonathan Sandoval, and Sandoval juking his way to the end zone. Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT. The...
Legend Says These Are the Most Haunted Places in the Permian Basin of Texas
Here is a list of what is said to be the most haunted places in Midland and Odessa, Texas, the region of the state known as the Permian Basin. Apartment 2F is considered haunted after some sort of extremely violent event in the early 2000s. The staff decided to re-rent the place with new doors and carpets. At first the showers would go on by themselves and the closest apartment, which was closed each night, was open in the mornings. This started getting worse as hair pulling and things getting thrown started occurring. Ripping papers with prayers and scratching of furniture with evidence of these markings. The attacks got more physical. Dogs would not enter the main room – they would get water or other things thrown at them. Several exorcisms took place but the “things” always came back worse. Residents were pulled out of bed and started to find mysterious bruises on their bodies.
Fix West Texas hosted their ‘Pets in need, Pay what you can’ clinic at Sherwood Park
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Fix West Texas hosted a ‘Pets in need, Pay what you can’ clinic at Sherwood Park in Odessa, Sunday morning. ‘Pets in need, Pay what you can’ is a drive-thru vaccination clinic where people who can’t afford to pay full price for vet services can receive them at a price they can afford.
Odessa Fire Rescue opens new location
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Fire Rescue have opened a brand new Fire Station Friday morning. The location, marked number 9, is located at 1900 87th St. in Odessa. The ribbon ceremony was an exciting event that had cake for everyone who showed up as well as an opportunity for a tour of the brand new fire station. All the attendees even had a chance to see a real firetruck, as well as meet some of the firefighters that will be working there.
Intruder arrested at Odessa elementary school
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars after he was caught breaking into an elementary school early Monday morning. According to Ector County ISD, around 6:20 a.m. on September 19, a man ran to the north entrance of Burnet Elementary School and when he was unable to get in, kicked out a portion of the […]
OPD’s ‘Impact Day’ took place at the American Legion
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department knows how to raise the roof when throwing a community event. On Saturday, OPD held their ‘Impact Day’ event at the American Legion in an effort to give thanks to the community for their continuous support of local law enforcement.
ECISD, Odessa Police arrest man for early morning break-in
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been arrested after trying to break into Burnet Elementary School Monday morning. According to a release from ECISD, around 6:20 a.m., a man ran to the north entrance of Burnet Elementary School and when he was unable to get in, he kicked out a portion of the glass in the door and ran into the school’s cafeteria. A neighbor witnessed the incident and called 9-1-1; the school custodian also called the police.
57-Year-Old Tony Ray Vance Killed In A Pedestrian Accident (Midland, TX)
According to the Midland Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Tuesday. The officials stated that a pedestrian crash occurred at the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
OPD investigating yet another supermarket theft
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to OPD, on August 29, the man pictured below was caught on camera stealing several slabs of ribs from United Supermarket on 8th Street. Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call Detective Hughes […]
OPD investigating multiple vehicle burglaries
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a young man accused of breaking into vehicles. According to OPD, on September 10, officers responded to the area of Bruce Avenue and Fitch Avenue to investigate a reported auto burglary after a young suspect in a hoodie was […]
Man injured while breaking into apartment, police say
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he broke into an apartment and assaulted a woman inside. Terry Ratliff Jr. has been charged with burglary. According to an affidavit, on September 10, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to an apartment home in the 2700 block of N […]
Priority Impact Day
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today Priority Power of Midland teamed up with Keep Midland Beautiful for their first ever Priority Impact Day. Priority Power employees and their families helped beautify the Midland community. Starting at the Bush Tennis Center they cleaned the east and north ends of Holiday Hill Road.
Illegal Tamales? What the ‘Cottage Law’ in Texas Means for You
We all want to make sure the food we're eating is safe. That's why we pay attention to things like the 'Clean Plate Award', and if the restaurant we plan to visit got a good report from the health inspector. Illegal Tamales in Texas. However, thousands of people on social...
DPS: Midland man dies after rear-ending freight liner
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A Midland man is dead following a crash Thursday morning. According to DPS, Charles Bowden, 41, was traveling westbound on State Highway 158 at 6:30 a.m. Bowden was following behind a freight liner towing a trailer. The freight liner slowed down to turn onto South...
Basin Bites: Donut shop in business since 50s
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – If you live in Odessa or even any neighboring town, there’s no doubt you’ve heard of Southern Maid Donuts. The shop originally opened in 1955 and has remained pretty much the exact same ever since. “I love donuts and I could eat a pan right now if they let me. If […]
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa takes a big loss to Amarillo on the road
AMARILLO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa High falls on the road to Amarillo, 42-17. The Bronchos scored only three points in the first half. The Bronchos fall to 2-2 on the season. Watch the video above for highlights.
