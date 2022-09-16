Read full article on original website
Levis helps No. 9 Kentucky shut out Youngstown State 31-0
Will Levis accounted for three touchdowns, Kavosiey Smoke ran for a score and No. 9 Kentucky shook off a slow start to shut out Youngstown State 31-0 on Saturday. Ranked in the top 10 ranking for the first time since October 2007, the Wildcats followed up last week’s SEC win at Florida by physically dominating the FCS Penguins. Kentucky outgained YSU 480-192 on the way to its first shutout since beating Miami (Ohio) 42-0 in September 2009. The Wildcats gave coach Mark Stoops a victory over his hometown school. Levis posted his second 300-yard effort in three games, passing for 377 yards.
'A spiritual problem.' Lexington faith leaders attend prayer vigil amid troubling violence trends
Standing beside the Crime Victims Memorial on the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, local Christian, Jewish, and Muslim leaders labeled Lexington's increase in violent crime a "spiritual problem" — and one that demands the collective attention of the community. While some held signs calling for action in specific cases,...
Lexington mayoral challenger touts affordable housing plan
Kloiber argues, if left unchecked, rising rent and housing costs will push more Lexington workers outside the community, and lead to increased crime and homelessness. The councilman stressed the point at a community forum Wednesday. "We need to make sure that we're incentivizing neighborhoods to stay together and for developments...
Fayette Health Department readies clinics for new COVID boosters
Registration for the clinics is now open at the department’s website. The goal is to get as many eligible residents boosted with the new bivalent vaccines as possible. One big question will be how much demand to anticipate. NPR reports most of the people who have been eligible for the first two boosters never got them. And demand has dropped with each new round of shots. But this is the first booster meant to target the original strain and dominant Omicron subvariants.
